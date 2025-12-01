UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 Released: 11,727 Candidates Qualified for Mains; Official link uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Prelims Result 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, on December 1, 2026. The UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Mains examination.
Candidates who appeared in the UPPSC PCC Prelims exam conducted on October 12, 2025 can check their roll number in the result pdf. The UPPSC PCS exam 2025 was conducted for the recruitment to various posts in the State Administrative Service (PCS). Candidates who will find their roll number Preliminary exam result will be called to appear for the Main exam.
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025
The UPPSC PCS Prelim Exam 2025 result has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC result PDF contains the roll numbers of the candidates selected for the main exam. Candidates can download the UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2025 PDF by clicking on the direct link below.
UPPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF
UPPSC PSC Prelims Result 2025: Overview
The UPPSC PSC pre-result 2025 was released, shortlisting 11727 candidates for the mains examination. Shortlisted candidates will be called to attempt the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2025 which will be of the descriptive type. Check table below for UPPSC PSC Prelims Result 2025 Key Highlights
Particulars
Details
Exam Name
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025
Conducting Body
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
Exam Date
October 12, 2025
Result Date
December 1, 2025
Total Applicants
626,387
Attendance
~42.5%
Vacancies
Increased from 200 to 920
Papers
General Studies I & CSAT
Next Stage
UPPSC PCS Mains Examination
How to Check UPPSC Pre Result 2025?
The UPPSC Pre Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for the Mains examination Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the UPPSC PSC Pre Result by clicking on the direct link above, or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in
- On the homepage click on the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 link
- Download the PDF containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates
- Search your roll number using the Ctrl+F function
- Save the PDF for future reference
