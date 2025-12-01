UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 Released: 11,727 Candidates Qualified for Mains; Official link uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Prelims Result 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, on December 1, 2026. The UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Mains examination.

Candidates who appeared in the UPPSC PCC Prelims exam conducted on October 12, 2025 can check their roll number in the result pdf. The UPPSC PCS exam 2025 was conducted for the recruitment to various posts in the State Administrative Service (PCS). Candidates who will find their roll number Preliminary exam result will be called to appear for the Main exam.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025

