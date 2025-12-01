Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 Released: 11,727 Candidates Qualified for Mains; Official link uppsc.up.nic.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 1, 2025, 23:09 IST

he UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 was declared on December 1, 2025 at uppsc.up.nic.in. The Prelims exam was conducted on October 12, 2025, the exam shortlisted 11,727 candidates for the descriptive Mains examination. Direct link to download the UPPSC PSC result 2025 pdf.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Prelims Result 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, on December 1, 2026. The UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Mains examination.
Candidates who appeared in the UPPSC PCC Prelims exam conducted on October 12, 2025 can check their roll number in the result pdf. The UPPSC PCS exam 2025 was conducted for the recruitment to various posts in the State Administrative Service (PCS). Candidates who will find their roll number Preliminary exam result will be called to appear for the Main exam.

The UPPSC PCS Prelim Exam 2025 result has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC result PDF contains the roll numbers of the candidates selected for the main exam. Candidates can download the UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2025 PDF by clicking on the direct link below.

UPPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF

Click Here

UPPSC PSC Prelims Result 2025: Overview

The UPPSC PSC pre-result 2025 was released, shortlisting 11727 candidates for the mains examination. Shortlisted candidates will be called to attempt the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2025 which will be of the descriptive type. Check table below for UPPSC PSC Prelims Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Exam Date

October 12, 2025

Result Date

December 1, 2025

Total Applicants

626,387

Attendance

~42.5%

Vacancies

Increased from 200 to 920

Papers

General Studies I & CSAT

Next Stage

UPPSC PCS Mains Examination

How to Check UPPSC Pre Result 2025?

The UPPSC Pre Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for the Mains examination Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the UPPSC PSC Pre Result by clicking on the direct link above, or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in
  • On the homepage click on the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 link
  • Download the PDF containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates
  • Search your roll number using the Ctrl+F function
  • Save the PDF for future reference

