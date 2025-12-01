NBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026: Nagaland Board HSSLC, HSLC Exam Schedule 2026 Out at nbsenl.edu.in; Check Schedule Here

NBSE Exam date sheet 2026: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the Nagaland Board Class 10th HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) and 12th HSSLC (Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate) Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 1, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at nbsenl.edu.in. The exams will be held for classes 10th and 12th from February 12 and 13, 2026 in a single shift, i.e., 9 AM to 12 PM. The NBSE HSSLC practical exams 2026 are set to take place from December 3 to December 12, 2025.

The Nagaland board will begin the board exam application 2026 process from September. Candidate will need to reach the exam hall within the stipulated time mentioned in the hall ticket. They must carry a printed copy of their NBSE board admit card 2026 and a government-issued ID to sit for the exam.