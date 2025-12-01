Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
NBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026: Nagaland Board HSSLC, HSLC Exam Schedule 2026 Out at nbsenl.edu.in; Check Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 1, 2025, 14:15 IST

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) released the Class 10th (HSLC) and 12th (HSSLC) Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 1, 2025, on nbsenl.edu.in. The exams will be held in a single shift (9 AM to 12 PM) starting February 12 and 13, 2026, respectively. NBSE HSSLC practical exams 2026 are scheduled from December 3 to December 12, 2025.

The Nagaland Board of School Education released the Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet on nbsenl.edu.in.
Key Points

  • The Nagaland Board of School Education released the Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet.
  • The exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, starting February 12 and February 13, 2026.
  • NBSE HSSLC practical exams 2026 are scheduled from December 3 to December 12, 2025.

NBSE Exam date sheet 2026: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the Nagaland Board Class 10th HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) and 12th HSSLC (Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate) Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 1, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at nbsenl.edu.in. The exams will be held for classes 10th and 12th from February 12 and 13, 2026 in a single shift, i.e., 9 AM to 12 PM. The NBSE HSSLC practical exams 2026 are set to take place from December 3 to December 12, 2025. 

The Nagaland board will begin the board exam application 2026 process from September. Candidate will need to reach the exam hall within the stipulated time mentioned in the hall ticket. They must carry a printed copy of their NBSE board admit card 2026 and a government-issued ID to sit for the exam.

NBSE Class 12th HSSLC Exam Schedule 2026

Candidates can check the NBSE Class 12th HSSLC Exam 2026 schedule here: 

Subjects Exam Dates
English February 12, 2026
Geography/Music February 14, 2026
Sociology/ Business Studies February 17, 2026
Education/Psychology/Entrepreneurship February 19, 2026
Political Science/Fundamentals of Business Mathematics/Physics February 23, 2026
Alternative English/ Hindi/ Bengali/ Tenyidie/ Sumi/ Ao/ Lotha February 25, 2026
Economics/Biology February 27, 2026
History/ Accountancy/ Chemistry March 2, 2026
Computer Science/ Informatics Practices March 4, 2026
Vocational Subjects (9:00 am to 11:00 am)Information Technology Enabled Services/ Retail/Healthcare/Beauty and Wellness/Electronics and Hardware/Tourism and Hospitality/Agriculture/Automotive) March 6, 2026
Philosophy/ Financial Market Management/Mathematics March 9, 2026

NBSE Class 12th HSSLC Exam 2026 Official Notice

NBSE Class 10th HSLC Exam Schedule 2026

Candidates can check the NBSE Class 10th HSLC Exam 2026 schedule here: 

Subjects Exam Dates
Social Sciences February 13, 2026
Science February 16, 2026
English February 18, 2026
Second Language (Hindi/ Alternative English/ Sumi/ Lotha/ Tenyidie/ Ao/ Bengali) February 20, 2026
Mathematics A/ Mathematics B February 24, 2026
Vocational Subjects (9 am to 11 am)
(Information Technology Enabled Services/ Tourism & Hospitality/Beauty and wellness/Electronics and Hardware/ Multi skill foundation course/ Agriculture/ Retail/ Healthcare)		 February 26, 2026
Sixth Subject
(Foundation of Information Technology/ Music/ Home Science/ Book Keeping & Accountancy/ Environmental Education)

NBSE Class 10th HSLC Exam 2026 Official Notice

