NBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026: Nagaland Board HSSLC, HSLC Exam Schedule 2026 Out at nbsenl.edu.in; Check Schedule Here

Key Points
- The Nagaland Board of School Education released the Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet.
- The exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, starting February 12 and February 13, 2026.
- NBSE HSSLC practical exams 2026 are scheduled from December 3 to December 12, 2025.
NBSE Exam date sheet 2026: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the Nagaland Board Class 10th HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) and 12th HSSLC (Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate) Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 1, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at nbsenl.edu.in. The exams will be held for classes 10th and 12th from February 12 and 13, 2026 in a single shift, i.e., 9 AM to 12 PM. The NBSE HSSLC practical exams 2026 are set to take place from December 3 to December 12, 2025.
The Nagaland board will begin the board exam application 2026 process from September. Candidate will need to reach the exam hall within the stipulated time mentioned in the hall ticket. They must carry a printed copy of their NBSE board admit card 2026 and a government-issued ID to sit for the exam.
NBSE Class 12th HSSLC Exam Schedule 2026
Candidates can check the NBSE Class 12th HSSLC Exam 2026 schedule here:
|Subjects
|Exam Dates
|English
|February 12, 2026
|Geography/Music
|February 14, 2026
|Sociology/ Business Studies
|February 17, 2026
|Education/Psychology/Entrepreneurship
|February 19, 2026
|Political Science/Fundamentals of Business Mathematics/Physics
|February 23, 2026
|Alternative English/ Hindi/ Bengali/ Tenyidie/ Sumi/ Ao/ Lotha
|February 25, 2026
|Economics/Biology
|February 27, 2026
|History/ Accountancy/ Chemistry
|March 2, 2026
|Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|March 4, 2026
|Vocational Subjects (9:00 am to 11:00 am)Information Technology Enabled Services/ Retail/Healthcare/Beauty and Wellness/Electronics and Hardware/Tourism and Hospitality/Agriculture/Automotive)
|March 6, 2026
|Philosophy/ Financial Market Management/Mathematics
|March 9, 2026
NBSE Class 12th HSSLC Exam 2026 Official Notice
NBSE Class 10th HSLC Exam Schedule 2026
Candidates can check the NBSE Class 10th HSLC Exam 2026 schedule here:
|Subjects
|Exam Dates
|Social Sciences
|February 13, 2026
|Science
|February 16, 2026
|English
|February 18, 2026
|Second Language (Hindi/ Alternative English/ Sumi/ Lotha/ Tenyidie/ Ao/ Bengali)
|February 20, 2026
|Mathematics A/ Mathematics B
|February 24, 2026
|Vocational Subjects (9 am to 11 am)
(Information Technology Enabled Services/ Tourism & Hospitality/Beauty and wellness/Electronics and Hardware/ Multi skill foundation course/ Agriculture/ Retail/ Healthcare)
|February 26, 2026
|Sixth Subject
(Foundation of Information Technology/ Music/ Home Science/ Book Keeping & Accountancy/ Environmental Education)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation