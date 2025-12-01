Who is the Ceo of Microsoft? Check the Name & His Contributions

Ceo of Microsoft: Microsoft is one of the biggest and oldest technology companies in the world. Founded in 1975, it has created software, hardware, and services used by millions of people from the Windows operating system on our PCs to cloud computing services for businesses, and from Office productivity software to gaming and more. Over decades, Microsoft transformed from a small startup into a global powerhouse that shapes the way we use computers, store data, and even build software today.

But, do you know who is leading such a massive giant right now? Let’s read further to know about him and his deeds.

Who is the CEO of Microsoft?

Satya Nadella is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and also the Chairman of Microsoft. He was born on August 19, 1967, in Hyderabad, India. He studied electrical engineering in India and later moved to the United States, where he earned a master’s degree in computer science. Before becoming CEO, Nadella had worked at Microsoft since 1992, contributing to many of its major projects, especially those related to cloud services and enterprise technology.