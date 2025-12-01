Who is the Ceo of Microsoft? Check the Name & His Contributions

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Releasing Today
By Sneha Singh
Dec 1, 2025

Microsoft is a global technology company founded in 1975. Under Satya Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft has significantly shifted its focus toward cloud computing, made major acquisitions, and embraced new technologies such as artificial intelligence, establishing the company as a diversified tech leader.

Ceo of Microsoft: Microsoft is one of the biggest and oldest technology companies in the world. Founded in 1975, it has created software, hardware, and services used by millions of people from the Windows operating system on our PCs to cloud computing services for businesses, and from Office productivity software to gaming and more. Over decades, Microsoft transformed from a small startup into a global powerhouse that shapes the way we use computers, store data, and even build software today.

But, do you know who is leading such a massive giant right now? Let’s read further to know about him and his deeds.

Who is the CEO of Microsoft?

Satya Nadella is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and also the Chairman of Microsoft. He was born on August 19, 1967, in Hyderabad, India.  He studied electrical engineering in India and later moved to the United States, where he earned a master’s degree in computer science. Before becoming CEO, Nadella had worked at Microsoft since 1992, contributing to many of its major projects, especially those related to cloud services and enterprise technology. 

Satya Nadella (1)

When did Satya Nadella become the CEO?

Satya Nadella became the CEO of Microsoft on February 4, 2014, succeeding the previous CEO at the time.  Under his leadership, Microsoft made a strong shift toward cloud computing and new technologies, which helped the company grow significantly in value, relevance, and global influence. 

Key Contributions

Under Satya Nadella’s leadership:

  • Microsoft’s cloud platform, known as Microsoft Azure, grew significantly and became one of the top cloud services globally. 

  • The company made big acquisitions; for example, it acquired LinkedIn, helping it expand beyond its traditional software roots. 

  • Microsoft also embraced new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to keep the company at the cutting edge of what’s next in tech. 

Because of these steps, Microsoft under Nadella transformed from being seen mainly as a software company to a diversified technology leader involved in cloud computing, professional networking, business services, and more.

Conclusion

Satya Nadella’s global experience, technical background, and clear vision help steer a giant company in a fast-changing tech world. Under him, Microsoft has not only stayed relevant, but it has also often set the pace for innovation in cloud computing, enterprise software, and emerging areas like AI.

