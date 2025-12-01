NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, December 1, 2025

Pips is a daily number-based puzzle game that uses tiles similar to dominoes. Each tile has two numbers, and your task is to place them on the board according to the rule written in each coloured space. These rules can be simple instructions like “add to a number”, “less than”, “greater than”, or “equal to”. Because each section follows a different condition, the player has to choose the correct tile that matches the clue.
The game looks simple at first, but each difficulty level brings its own challenge. Easy mode helps you understand the rules, medium makes you think a bit deeper, and hard difficulty tests your logic completely. You can play once every day, and many users prefer checking hints to understand the logic behind each tile placement.
How to Play NYT Pips?
-
Look at each coloured space on the board.
-
Check the rule written inside it (for example, Equal 3, Less Than 4, Adds to 12, etc.).
-
Choose a tile that fits the rule exactly.
-
Place the tile horizontally or vertically as required.
-
When all tiles match the clues, the puzzle is solved.
Below are the complete Pips hints and answers for Dec. 1, broken down by easy, medium, and hard levels.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answers
-
Number (15): 5-5 (horizontal); 5-3 (horizontal)
-
Number (3): 5-3 (horizontal)
-
Equal (3): 2-0 (horizontal); 2-3 (vertical)
-
Less Than (3): 1-1 (vertical)
-
Number (3): 2-3 (vertical)
Final Answer:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answers
-
Number (4): 4-3 (vertical)
-
Greater Than (4): 6-4 (vertical)
-
Less Than (11): 4-3 (vertical); 6-2 (vertical)
-
Equal (4): 6-4 (vertical); 5-4 (vertical); 4-0 (vertical)
-
Equal (1): 1-1 (vertical)
-
Equal (2): 2-2 (vertical); 2-5 (vertical)
-
Number (0): 4-0 (vertical)
-
Greater Than (4): 2-5 (vertical)
Final Answer:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answers
-
Less Than (4): 1-3 (horizontal)
-
Number (3): 1-4 (vertical); 1-3 (horizontal); 1-5 (vertical)
-
Greater Than (4): 1-5 (vertical)
-
Number (12): 6-0 (horizontal); 6-3 (vertical)
-
Number (0): 0-2 (horizontal); 6-0 (horizontal); 0-3 (vertical)
-
Number (12) (Light Blue): 0-2 (horizontal); 2-6 (horizontal); 2-3 (horizontal); 2-2 (vertical); 2-4 (horizontal)
-
Number (10): 4-5 (horizontal); 5-6 (horizontal)
-
Greater Than (3): 2-5 (horizontal)
-
Number (12): 6-6 (vertical)
-
Greater Than (2): 3-2 (horizontal)
-
Number (12): 2-6 (horizontal); 5-6 (horizontal)
Final Answer:
Other NYT Games to Explore
If NYT Pips has become your new favourite, check out other daily brain teasers and games from The New York Times.
-
NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle: Check Hints & Answers, December 01, 2025
-
-
That's all for today's NYT Pips puzzle! Be sure to come back tomorrow for NYT Pips Hints & Answers for December 1, 2025.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation