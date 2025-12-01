NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, December 1, 2025

Pips is a daily number-based puzzle game that uses tiles similar to dominoes. Each tile has two numbers, and your task is to place them on the board according to the rule written in each coloured space. These rules can be simple instructions like “add to a number”, “less than”, “greater than”, or “equal to”. Because each section follows a different condition, the player has to choose the correct tile that matches the clue.

The game looks simple at first, but each difficulty level brings its own challenge. Easy mode helps you understand the rules, medium makes you think a bit deeper, and hard difficulty tests your logic completely. You can play once every day, and many users prefer checking hints to understand the logic behind each tile placement.

How to Play NYT Pips?