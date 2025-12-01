NYT Strands Today: Check Hints, Spangram, December 1, 2025

Looking for today’s NYT Strands spark? You’re in the right place.

Strands may look simple at first glance, but once you dive in, it becomes a cold, clever test of pattern-spotting and theme-driven word hunting.

For NYT Strands #638 (Saturday, December 1, 2025), the theme takes a frosty turn. “On the Ice” hints at everything connected to chilly environments, think skating gear, winter essentials, and items you’d typically find or use on a sheet of ice. From gliding to gripping, every word you uncover will tie back to life in icy conditions.

How To Play NYT Strands Puzzle?

Want to master the NYT Strands? Here’s your quick guide! These steps walk you through every move you need to solve the grid smoothly and keep your winning streak going.