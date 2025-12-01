The United States is home to some of the world’s largest churches, known as megachurches. A megachurch in America is a Protestant church with a congregation of at least 10,000 weekly attendees. These churches play a significant role in their communities, offering a wide range of services and programs.

According to WPR, Life.Church in Edmond, Oklahoma, is the largest church in the U.S. with an estimated weekly attendance of 85,000 people. Discover the top 7 largest churches in the U.S. by size, including surprising rankings and attendance figures. Learn about megachurches and the biggest church in America.

List of Top 7 Largest Churches in the U.S. by Size

The largest churches in the U.S. are ranked by weekly attendance, with Life.Church in Edmond, Oklahoma, topping the list. Here is the list by size: