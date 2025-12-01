The United States is home to some of the world’s largest churches, known as megachurches. A megachurch in America is a Protestant church with a congregation of at least 10,000 weekly attendees. These churches play a significant role in their communities, offering a wide range of services and programs.
List of Top 7 Largest Churches in the U.S. by Size
The largest churches in the U.S. are ranked by weekly attendance, with Life.Church in Edmond, Oklahoma, topping the list. Here is the list by size:
|
Rank
|
State
|
Church Name
|
Attendance
|
Location
|
Denomination
|
1
|
Oklahoma
|
Life.Church
|
85,000
|
Edmond
|
Evangelical Covenant
|
2
|
Church of the Highlands
|
60,000
|
Birmingham
|
Independent
|
3
|
Lakewood Church
|
45,000
|
Houston
|
Independent
|
4
|
Crossroads Church
|
35,253
|
Cincinnati
|
Independent
|
5
|
Saddleback Church
|
28,000
|
Lake Forest
|
Southern Baptist Convention
|
6
|
Elevation Church
|
26,000
|
Matthews
|
Independent
|
7
|
Southeast Christian Church
|
25,917
|
Louisville
|
Christian
( Source - World Population Review )
What is a Megachurch in America?
A megachurch in America is a Protestant church with a congregation of at least 10,000 weekly attendees. These churches are distinguished by their large size, diverse programs, and significant community impact. Megachurches often have multiple campuses, extensive outreach programs, and use technology to reach a broader audience. They play a vital role in American religious life, offering not just worship services but also social services, educational programs, and community events.
What is the Biggest Church in the United States?
The biggest church in the United States is Life.Church in Edmond, Oklahoma, with an estimated weekly attendance of 85,000 people. Founded by Pastor Craig Groeschel, Life.Church has grown from a small congregation to a multi-campus effort, offering online services and mobile apps for those who cannot attend in person. The church’s size and reach make it a significant presence in American Christianity.
Conclusion
The top 7 largest churches in the U.S. by size reflect the diversity and vibrancy of American Christianity. These megachurches not only have massive congregations but also play a significant role in their communities, offering a wide range of services and programs. Life.Church in Edmond, Oklahoma, is the biggest church in the U.S., followed by Church of the Highlands, Lakewood Church, and Crossroads Church.
