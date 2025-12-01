NYT Connections Hints and Answers Today (December 1, 2025)

NYT Connections is an immensely popular word association puzzle by New York Times, It has gained significant fan following after another highly successful word puzzle game i.e Wordle.
Connections is more complex than Wordle, as it relies more on advanced logic and pattern recognition. If you are looking for NYT connection hints and answers for today, you are in the right place. In this article, we will take you through the NYT Connections hints and answers for December 1, 2025.
We will also highlight the clues, theme and categories for connections today.
Let’s get started!
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is a word-association puzzle game that tests analytical and logical thinking skills. It is presented in the form of 16 randomly selected words present in a 4*4 grid. To solve NYT Connections, you need to find connections between the words in the grid. There are 4 groups of words in the grid (Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple), and the difficulty level of each category increases progressively. The easiest group is the yellow one, while the purple one is the hardest. NYT connections is available for free on mobile and desktop platforms.
How to Play NYT Connections?
The following is a simple guide to playing NYT Connections.
1. Find groups of four words that share the same connection.
2. Select the four words and tap on Submit.
3. If your selection matches the words in the group, it will become highlighted with the colour of the group. If not, then it will be counted as a mistake. You are allowed four mistakes only.
4. Similarly, match other words according to the groups. The hints for the group are available on the NYT games app.
NYT Connections: December 1, 2025
Here is the word grid for NYT Connections December 1, 2025.
NYT Connections Hints: December 1, 2025
Here are the NYT connections hints for November 30, 2025. The four groups or categories are Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple. One word from each group is shared below.
Yellow Group: LAP
Green Group: PUPIL
Blue Group: TRIAL
Purple Group: PEA SOUP
NYT Connections Today: Categories
The theme for each category for NYT connections on November 30, 2025, is as follows:
Yellow: COMPLETE TURN
Green: CIRCULAR THINGS
Blue: KAFKA WORKS, WITH “THE”
Purple: STARTING WITH LETTER HOMOPHONES
Now, you can combine the hints and theme of each category to find the word. Don’t worry, if you fail to spot all, we do have solutions at the end.
NYT Connections Answers: December 1, 2025
The complete answers for NYT connections on December 1, 2025, are provided below.
Yellow Group: CIRCUIT, LAP, ORBIT, REVOLUTION
Green Group: FULL MOON, LP, PIZZA PIE, PUPIL
Blue Group: CASTLE, JUDGEMENT, METAMORPHOSIS, TRIAL
Purple Group: EYE CONTACT, PEA SOUP, SEA CHANGE, TEA LEAVES
Did you manage to find all the solutions for today’s NYT Connections?
If yes, you are a word wizard.
If not, then you can refer to the solutions presented above.
That's all for today's NYT Connections puzzle! Be sure to check out tomorrow for NYT Connections Hints and Answers for November 31, 2025.
