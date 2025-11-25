The Friday after Thanksgiving has long been a key marker for Americans, not just for recovering from a turkey coma, but for the thrill of the first major sales of the Christmas season. But have you ever stopped to wonder 'why is Black Friday celebrated after Thanksgiving Thursday', and what’s the real story behind its ominous name? The truth is far more complex and interesting than just a day of discounts. What started as a chaotic, traffic-snarled day for police in Philadelphia in the mid-20th century has morphed into an essential, multi-billion-dollar global retail phenomenon, with nearly 88% of consumers planning to shop during the entire Cyber Week in 2025. As the digital and in-store worlds collide, let's peel back the layers on the true meaning of Black Friday and the history that turned a day of gridlock into a golden ticket for retailers.

Why Black Friday is Called Black Friday The name's origin is popularly linked to a positive business narrative, but the real story is much less glamorous and involves overworked police. The Police Origin (The Real Story) The term 'Black Friday' was coined by police officers in Philadelphia in the 1950s and 60s. The day after Thanksgiving brought huge crowds of suburban shoppers and tourists flocking to the city, often for the annual Army-Navy football game held on Saturday. This resulted in massive traffic jams, chaos, and increased shoplifting. For the police, it was a dreaded, long, and difficult shift, which they sarcastically dubbed "Black Friday." Black Friday crowds in Philadelphia, 1968, Courtesy - newspapers.com The Accounting Myth (The Retail Rebrand) Disliking the negative connotation, retailers in the 1980s promoted a more favourable explanation. This suggested that "black" referred to the point when stores finally became profitable for the year, moving from being "in the red" (recording losses with red ink) to being "in the black" (recording profits with black ink). While true that the holiday season is vital for profits, this was a marketing effort to rebrand the term.

The timing of Black Friday is directly tied to a century-old tradition and even a Presidential decree meant to boost the economy. The Unofficial Start to Christmas Shopping For decades, US retailers observed an unwritten rule: they would not advertise or launch Christmas sales until the day after Thanksgiving. Historically, the Christmas shopping season officially began after the Thanksgiving parades ended. A Presidential Move for Profit Before 1941, Thanksgiving was traditionally celebrated on the last Thursday of November. However, during the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the holiday a week earlier to the fourth Thursday of November. The goal was to extend the vital holiday shopping season for struggling retailers, ensuring a longer period of sales between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which gave rise to the Friday after as the official launch day.