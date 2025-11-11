MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
How Many Federal Holidays does November 2025 have in the U.S? Check List

By Harshita Singh
Nov 11, 2025, 02:53 EDT

US Federal Holidays November 2025 include two official nationwide paid holidays: Veterans Day on November 11 and Thanksgiving Day on November 27. Key state observances like Election Day and the day after Thanksgiving also mean time off in various states. Plan your holidays and time off using this definitive holiday guide.

Federal holidays in November 2025 in the U.S.
U.S. federal holidays in November 2025: November is an important month on the calendar because it has many national days of remembrance and thanks. How many public holidays guarantee a day off is the most important question for millions of Americans. The US Federal Holidays November 2025 list shows that Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day are two major days when federal offices and most banks are closed.

The total number stays at two, but the effect is big. Veterans Day is always on November 11, which is a Tuesday in 2025. It gives you a break in the middle of the week. Next is Thanksgiving Day, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November, November 27, 2025. For those who have Friday off, this gives them a long weekend. It's important to know this list of federal holidays if you want to plan a trip, take time off, or just keep track of important national dates this month.

List of Next Federal Holidays in November 2025

The following table provides a complete breakdown of the major official holidays and key observances for the month, helping you track the Next US Federal Holiday.

Date

Day

U.S. Holiday/Observance

Type

4 November 2025

Tuesday

Election Day

State/Local Observance

11 November 2025

Tuesday

Veterans Day

Federal Holiday

27 November 2025

Thursday

Thanksgiving Day

Federal Holiday

28 November 2025

Friday

Day After Thanksgiving 

(Black Friday)

State Holiday/Observance

Veterans Day 2025

Veterans Day is an annual, nationwide observance dedicated to honoring U.S. military veterans; those who served in the Armed Forces in times of war and peace. It is distinct from Memorial Day, which honors those who died in service.

The holiday is always observed on November 11, falling on a Tuesday in 2025. As a designated Federal Holiday in November 2025, federal government offices, most banks, and the stock market are closed. Observance involves parades, military ceremonies, and moments of silence at 11:00 a.m.

_Veterans Day US Federal Holidays in November 2025

Thanksgiving Day 2025 

Thanksgiving is one of the biggest U.S. holidays, focusing on giving thanks for the harvest and the preceding year. It is a traditional time for family gatherings and feasts, historically tracing back to the 1621 harvest celebration between the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag people.

The celebration is scheduled for the fourth Thursday of November, which is November 27, 2025. It is a major Federal Holiday in November 2025, leading to widespread office closures. Many Americans receive the following Friday (Nov 28) as a paid state or company holiday, creating a four-day weekend famous for the Black Friday shopping event.

_Thanksgiving Day 2025 US Federal Holidays in November 2025

In summary, November 2025 brings two nationwide closures with US Federal Holidays November 2025, Veterans Day (Nov 11) and Thanksgiving Day (Nov 27). These essential dates, coupled with popular observances like Election Day and the Day After Thanksgiving, shape the month. This information is key for planning your time and recognizing important national milestones.

