U.S. federal holidays in November 2025: November is an important month on the calendar because it has many national days of remembrance and thanks. How many public holidays guarantee a day off is the most important question for millions of Americans. The US Federal Holidays November 2025 list shows that Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day are two major days when federal offices and most banks are closed. The total number stays at two, but the effect is big. Veterans Day is always on November 11, which is a Tuesday in 2025. It gives you a break in the middle of the week. Next is Thanksgiving Day, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November, November 27, 2025. For those who have Friday off, this gives them a long weekend. It's important to know this list of federal holidays if you want to plan a trip, take time off, or just keep track of important national dates this month.

List of Next Federal Holidays in November 2025 The following table provides a complete breakdown of the major official holidays and key observances for the month, helping you track the Next US Federal Holiday. Date Day U.S. Holiday/Observance Type 4 November 2025 Tuesday Election Day State/Local Observance 11 November 2025 Tuesday Veterans Day Federal Holiday 27 November 2025 Thursday Thanksgiving Day Federal Holiday 28 November 2025 Friday Day After Thanksgiving (Black Friday) State Holiday/Observance Veterans Day 2025 Veterans Day is an annual, nationwide observance dedicated to honoring U.S. military veterans; those who served in the Armed Forces in times of war and peace. It is distinct from Memorial Day, which honors those who died in service.

The holiday is always observed on November 11, falling on a Tuesday in 2025. As a designated Federal Holiday in November 2025, federal government offices, most banks, and the stock market are closed. Observance involves parades, military ceremonies, and moments of silence at 11:00 a.m. Thanksgiving Day 2025 Thanksgiving is one of the biggest U.S. holidays, focusing on giving thanks for the harvest and the preceding year. It is a traditional time for family gatherings and feasts, historically tracing back to the 1621 harvest celebration between the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag people. The celebration is scheduled for the fourth Thursday of November, which is November 27, 2025. It is a major Federal Holiday in November 2025, leading to widespread office closures. Many Americans receive the following Friday (Nov 28) as a paid state or company holiday, creating a four-day weekend famous for the Black Friday shopping event.