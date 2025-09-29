List of All Upcoming Federal Holidays: From October to December 2025 (Updated)

Asia Cup Winners List 2025
US holidays in October to December 2025 include Columbus Day in October, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving in November, and Christmas in December. These federal holidays are recognized nationwide, while some states also mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Discover more about the upcoming federal holidays with their dates here to improve your knowledge of the American holidays. 

Upcoming Federal Holidays 2025
Federal holidays in the United States are officially recognized days when government offices, banks, and many institutions remain closed. Between October and December 2025, four key federal holidays are scheduled: Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These holidays are based on national history and traditions, and they also give families, travelers, and workers long weekends. This is the new federal holiday calendar to help you plan for the end of the year.

What are the Federal Holidays in the US?

The United States observes 11 federal holidays annually, as designated by Congress under Title 5 of the U.S. Code. These include well-known observances like Independence Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. On these days, federal offices close, and many businesses follow suit.

A lot of people want to know if Easter is a federal holiday. Easter is not a federal holiday, even though many people celebrate it. This means that banks and government offices are still open.

If you are wondering how many federal holidays there are in 2025, the answer is 11 in total. Below is the updated holiday list for October to December 2025.

All the Upcoming Federal Holidays from October to December in 2025

From October to December 2025, Americans will celebrate some of the most important federal holidays in the country. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day are all important days on the national calendar that give people a chance to think about their culture and spend time with family.

Date

Upcoming Holiday/Observance in the US

Type

States/Notes

October 13, 2025

Columbus Day / Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Federal Holiday

Federal offices closed; several states highlight Indigenous Peoples’ Day

November 11, 2025

Veterans Day

Federal Holiday

Nationwide observance honoring U.S. military veterans

November 27, 2025

Thanksgiving Day

Federal Holiday

Major nationwide celebration with parades, feasts, and traditions

December 25, 2025

Christmas Day

Federal Holiday

Nationwide holiday with closures across all states

Federal Holidays in October

Many states and cities celebrate holidays like Indigenous Peoples' Day, but Columbus Day is the only federal holiday that is officially recognized across the country in October. This day, which is the second Monday of the month, honors Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas. But more and more people want states to celebrate this day as Indigenous Peoples' Day instead, honoring the history and culture of Native Americans.

First Landing of Christopher Columbus by Frederick Kemmelmeyer

First Landing of Christopher Columbus, by Frederick Kemmelmeyer, c. 1800-05

Federal Holidays in November

November has two federal holidays that are very important to American history and culture. The first is Veterans Day on November 11, a day to honor veterans of the U.S. military. Originally called Armistice Day to remember the end of World War I, it has grown to honor all who have served in the military. Thanksgiving Day is the second holiday. It falls on the fourth Thursday of the month and is a time for families and friends to get together and give thanks.

Federal Holidays in December

Christmas Day is the only federal holiday that most people celebrate in December. This holiday, which falls on December 25th, is one of the most well-known in the world. Families get together, give each other gifts, and enjoy holiday traditions during this time.

As we approach the end of 2025, knowing the list of holidays is essential for planning. From the historical significance of Columbus Day and Veterans Day to the celebratory nature of Thanksgiving and Christmas, these observances shape the final months of the year. This guide offers a concise overview of the key upcoming federal holidays for the final quarter, helping you to stay informed.

