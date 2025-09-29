List of All Upcoming Federal Holidays: From October to December 2025 (Updated)

Federal holidays in the United States are officially recognized days when government offices, banks, and many institutions remain closed. Between October and December 2025, four key federal holidays are scheduled: Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These holidays are based on national history and traditions, and they also give families, travelers, and workers long weekends. This is the new federal holiday calendar to help you plan for the end of the year. What are the Federal Holidays in the US? The United States observes 11 federal holidays annually, as designated by Congress under Title 5 of the U.S. Code. These include well-known observances like Independence Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. On these days, federal offices close, and many businesses follow suit.

A lot of people want to know if Easter is a federal holiday. Easter is not a federal holiday, even though many people celebrate it. This means that banks and government offices are still open. If you are wondering how many federal holidays there are in 2025, the answer is 11 in total. Below is the updated holiday list for October to December 2025. All the Upcoming Federal Holidays from October to December in 2025 From October to December 2025, Americans will celebrate some of the most important federal holidays in the country. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day are all important days on the national calendar that give people a chance to think about their culture and spend time with family. Date Upcoming Holiday/Observance in the US Type States/Notes October 13, 2025 Columbus Day / Indigenous Peoples’ Day Federal Holiday Federal offices closed; several states highlight Indigenous Peoples’ Day November 11, 2025 Veterans Day Federal Holiday Nationwide observance honoring U.S. military veterans November 27, 2025 Thanksgiving Day Federal Holiday Major nationwide celebration with parades, feasts, and traditions December 25, 2025 Christmas Day Federal Holiday Nationwide holiday with closures across all states

Did You Read - List of US Federal Holidays September 2025: Important State and National Days and Dates Federal Holidays in October Many states and cities celebrate holidays like Indigenous Peoples' Day, but Columbus Day is the only federal holiday that is officially recognized across the country in October. This day, which is the second Monday of the month, honors Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas. But more and more people want states to celebrate this day as Indigenous Peoples' Day instead, honoring the history and culture of Native Americans. First Landing of Christopher Columbus, by Frederick Kemmelmeyer, c. 1800-05 Federal Holidays in November November has two federal holidays that are very important to American history and culture. The first is Veterans Day on November 11, a day to honor veterans of the U.S. military. Originally called Armistice Day to remember the end of World War I, it has grown to honor all who have served in the military. Thanksgiving Day is the second holiday. It falls on the fourth Thursday of the month and is a time for families and friends to get together and give thanks.