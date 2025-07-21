How Well Do You Know Native American History? Check Quiz Questions with Answers

Native American history quiz: What do you come up with first when you think about American history? The colonists or the war for independence might be the first things that come to mind for a lot of people. But for thousands of years before that, this continent was home to hundreds of Native American tribes, each with its own rich culture and complicated society. Their past isn't just a prologue; it's the foundation. Did you know that the Iroquois Confederacy, a strong alliance of Native American nations, had a big impact on early American ideas about democracy? Or that Cahokia, a city near modern-day St. Louis, used to be a major center of population that rivaled those in Europe? These interesting facts suggest that the past was full of creativity and strength. This Native American history quiz asks you to find out more about these amazing stories, which will make you question what you think you know and help you learn more.

Check Out: Timeline of the American Revolution (1775 to 1783): From the Stamp Act to Yorktown Native American History Quiz with Answers This quiz is meant to see how well you know important people, events, and cultures in Native American history. There is more than one answer to each question, and then there is the right answer and a short explanation to help you learn more. Q1: Which Native American leader famously resisted the U.S. government's development of the Bozeman Trail in the 19th century? 1. Sitting Bull 2. Crazy Horse 3. Red Cloud 4. Geronimo Correct Answer: 3. Red Cloud Explanation: Red Cloud, the main chief of the Oglala Teton Dakota (Sioux), led a successful fight against the Bozeman Trail, which went through some of the best buffalo hunting areas in Powder River Country. His work led to the signing of the Fort Laramie Treaty in 1868.

Red Cloud Q2: Before European colonization, which group constituted one of the largest politically integrated tribes in the Americas, known for their complex societal structure? 1. Apache 2. Iroquois 3. Cherokee 4. Navajo Correct Answer: 3. Cherokee Explanation: The Cherokee were one of the largest politically unified tribes when Europeans came to America. Their name comes from a Creek word that means "people of different speech." They were known for their advanced government and cultural practices. Q3: Which ancient North American people, an ancestor of the Pueblo Indians, created an agriculturally-based civilization in the cliffs of Chaco Canyon between AD 500 and 1200? 1. The Hopewell 2. The Anasazi (Ancestral Puebloans) 3. The Mississippian 4. The Adena Correct Answer: 2. The Anasazi (Ancestral Puebloans)

Explanation: The Ancestral Puebloans, often referred to as Anasazi, developed a thriving agricultural society in the Four Corners region, including the impressive cliff dwellings and ceremonial kivas of Chaco Canyon. The Anasazi Q4: What was the name of the confederation of five (later six) nations across upper New York state that played a strategic role in the struggle between the French and British for control of North America? 1. Algonquin Confederacy 2. Sioux Nation 3. Iroquois Confederacy (Haudenosaunee) 4. Wampanoag Alliance Correct Answer: Iroquois Confederacy (Haudenosaunee) Explanation: The Iroquois Confederacy, or Haudenosaunee, was a powerful alliance of five (later six) Iroquois nations that had a big impact on colonial power dynamics in the 17th and 18th centuries. It was one of the oldest participatory democracies in the world.

Q5: Which Native American leader was a Shawnee chief, orator, and military leader who advocated for an intertribal Indian alliance to resist white rule in the Ohio River valley in the early 19th century? 1. Pontiac 2. Sitting Bull 3. Tecumseh 4. Joseph Brant Correct Answer: 3. Tecumseh Explanation: Tecumseh was a famous Shawnee chief and warrior who tried to bring together different Native American tribes into a confederacy to fight against the U.S. taking over Native American land in the early 1800s. Tecumseh Q6: In 1832, which 65-year-old Sauk warrior led his people back across the Mississippi River to reclaim ancestral land in Illinois, leading to the Black Hawk War? 1. Chief Joseph 2. Black Hawk 3. Osceola 4. Crazy Horse Correct Answer: 2. Black Hawk Explanation: The Black Hawk War started when Black Hawk, a leader of the Sauk tribe, tried to get back land in Illinois that his tribe had given up.

Q7: Which people's origin traditions tell that their ancestors climbed upward through underground chambers called kivas and lived in many places before reaching their present settlements in the Fourth World? 1. Navajo 2. Sioux 3. Hopi 4. Cherokee Correct Answer: 3. Hopi Explanation: The Hopi are a Pueblo people with rich origin stories that tell how they came to be in the present world through a series of underground chambers called kivas. These stories show how deeply connected they are to the land. Hopi women in traditional squash blossom whorl Q8: Which act, passed in 1830, authorized the forced removal of Native American tribes from their ancestral lands in the southeastern United States to lands west of the Mississippi River? 1. Homestead Act 2. Indian Removal Act 3. Dawes Act 4. Indian Reorganization Act

Correct Answer: 2. Indian Removal Act Explanation: The Indian Removal Act of 1830 forced thousands of Native Americans, especially the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Creek, and Seminole, to move. This event is now known as the Trail of Tears. Q9: What percentage of Native American people currently live on tribal lands, according to recent estimates? 1. Approximately 10% 2. Approximately 22% 3. Approximately 50% 4. Approximately 75% Correct Answer: 2. Approximately 22% Explanation: Reservations are still important to many Native American traditions and customs, but almost 70% of Native Americans today do not live on reservations. About 22% live on tribal land. Q10: Which Native American artist and photographer, of Swinomish and Tulalip ancestry, began "Project 562" in 2012 to document people from every federally recognized tribe?