How Well Do You Know Cloud Gate Chicago? Check Quiz Question and Answer with Facts

"The Bean," officially Cloud Gate, is an iconic Chicago landmark in Millennium Park. This 110-ton, 33ft high sculpture by Anish Kapoor is made of 168 seamlessly welded stainless steel plates. Its mirror-like surface reflects the city skyline, clouds, and visitors who can walk around and under its arch. Inspired by liquid mercury, Cloud Gate offers a dazzling play of reflection and perspective, making it a highly photographed and symbolic piece of modern urban art.

Jul 21, 2025, 07:42 EDT
Located at the heart of Chicago’s Millennium Park, Cloud Gate has traditionally been referred to as “The Bean” - its smooth, bean-like shape instantly recognizable, and it is one of the city’s most photographed landmarks. Since its unveiling in the mid-2000s, Cloud Gate has become a symbol of modern Chicago, and the stunning public sculpture has drawn millions of visitors every year with its captivating, mirror-like surface that reflects the city skyline, the clouds, and the curious observers enjoying the experience.

Cloud Gate weighs around 110 tons and is made of 168 highly polished stainless steel plates seamlessly welded together, standing at 33ft high. It is an interactive sculpture that visitors can walk around and under its arch to witness a dazzling play of reflection and perspective. Stipulated by the artist, Cloud Gate was informed by the emergence of liquid mercury and challenges the traditional boundaries of our understanding of art, architecture, and public space through its inviting artistic construction.

1. What is the popular nickname for Cloud Gate in Chicago?
 A) The Pod
 B) The Pearl
 C) The Bean
 D) The Bubble

Correct Answer: C) The Bean
 Explanation: Due to its shiny, kidney-bean-like shape, Cloud Gate is commonly called “The Bean.”

2. Who is the artist behind Cloud Gate?
 A) Jeff Koons
 B) Anish Kapoor
 C) Frank Gehry
 D) Damien Hirst

Correct Answer: B) Anish Kapoor
 Explanation: Anish Kapoor, a British-Indian sculptor, designed Cloud Gate as a public art centerpiece in Millennium Park.

3. In which Chicago park is Cloud Gate located?
 A) Grant Park
 B) Jackson Park
 C) Millennium Park
 D) Lincoln Park

Correct Answer: C) Millennium Park
 Explanation: Cloud Gate is the centerpiece of Millennium Park in downtown Chicago.

4. What is Cloud Gate made of?
 A) Glass
 B) Polished stainless steel
 C) Titanium
 D) Aluminum

Correct Answer: B) Polished stainless steel
 Explanation: The sculpture is made of 168 stainless steel plates seamlessly welded and polished for its mirror-like finish.

5. When was Cloud Gate officially unveiled to the public?
 A) 2000
 B) 2004
 C) 2006
 D) 2010

Correct Answer: C) 2006
 Explanation: Although installation began earlier, the sculpture was officially completed and unveiled in May 2006.

6. What is the approximate weight of Cloud Gate?
 A) 33 tons
 B) 66 tons
 C) 99 tons
 D) 110 tons

Correct Answer: D) 110 tons
 Explanation: The massive structure weighs about 110 tons (nearly 100,000 kg).

7. What unique effect does Cloud Gate’s surface create?
 A) Glows at night
 B) Projects images
 C) Reflects and distorts cityscapes and people
 D) Changes color with seasons

Correct Answer: C) Reflects and distorts cityscapes and people
 Explanation: Its polished surface reflects and warps the skyline and passersby, creating a playful mirrored effect.

8. What shape inspired Cloud Gate’s design?
 A) A bubble
 B) A drop of mercury
 C) A shell
 D) A seed

Correct Answer: B) A drop of mercury
 Explanation: Anish Kapoor was inspired by liquid mercury for its smooth, reflective qualities.

9. Can visitors walk underneath Cloud Gate?
 A) No, it’s fully enclosed
 B) Yes, there’s a tunnel
 C) Yes, there is a hollow arch
 D) Only during special events

Correct Answer: C) Yes, there is a hollow arch
 Explanation: Visitors can walk under the central arch, which creates unique reflections and echo effects.

10. What city feature is commonly reflected in Cloud Gate’s surface?
 A) Navy Pier
 B) Chicago River
 C) The skyline and surrounding buildings
 D) Wrigley Field

Correct Answer: C) The skyline and surrounding buildings
 Explanation: The sculpture offers panoramic reflections of Chicago’s skyline and clouds above.

