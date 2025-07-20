Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

MCC Counselling 2025: NEET UG Registration Begin at mcc.nic.in, Details here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for NEET UG 2025 counselling begins today, July 21, on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in, for 15% AIQ seats in MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH programmes. Candidates are only eligible if theyhave passed the NEET UG 2025. The official counselling pamphlet, seat matrix, and list of participating universities will be made available soon by the MCC. Registration, payment, choice filling, seat distribution, and institute reporting are all part of the process, which must be strictly followed according to the recommended timetable.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 22, 2025, 09:31 IST
MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Live
MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Live
Register for Result Updates

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The NEET UG 2025 counselling registration process commenced on, July 21, 2025. Students eligible to participate can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to complete the registration and application process. Students must login using their NEET UG 2025 credentials. Candidates are reuired to enter the choices for allotment after completing the registration process.

NEET UG 2025 counselling is conducted for admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH programmes offered at Indian medical and dental schools. Registration link for Round 1 is available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, for candidates who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam, the results of which were announced on June 14. 

Before beginning the registration process, candidates must make sure they have with them a valid email ID and mobile number. All further communication about the counselling process will be done via the email ID provided during registration. The last date for candidates to register for NEET UG 2025 counselling is July 28, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Steps to Register Online

Candidates can register themselves by following these steps after registration starts on July 21:

  • Go to mcc.nic.in, the official website.

  • Select the option labeled "UG Medical Counseling."

  • Use your NEET UG login information to register or log in.

  • Fill out the application and submit it with the required payment.

  • Upload the required files, such as the category certificate, photo ID, and NEET scorecard.

  • Complete and secure your course and college selections.

  • Save the confirmation paper to your computer for later use.

NEET UG Counseling 2025: Qualifications for Admission

The counseling process is only open to applicants who have earned a spot on the NEET UG 2025 exam. Admissions counseling will be provided by MCC in the following categories:

Related Stories

NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025

  • 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats

  • 100% seats at AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, and ESIC institutions

  • Institutional quota seats coordinated by MCC

  • AFMC and ESIC’s Insured Person (IP) quota

  • Admissions to Central and Deemed Universities

NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025: Details For Scheduling

Event

Dates

Time/Details

Seat Matrix Verification by Institutes & NMC

July 18 – 19, 2025

Registration & Payment Window

July 21 – 28, 2025

Payment accepted until 12:00 PM, July 28

Payment Deadline

July 28, 2025

By 3:00 PM

Choice Filling Window

July 22 – 28, 2025

Closes at 11:55 PM, July 28

Choice Locking

July 28, 2025

4:00 PM – 11:55 PM

Seat Allotment Process

July 29 – 30, 2025

Seat Allotment Result

July 31, 2025

Reporting to Allotted Institute

August 1 – 6, 2025

Data Verification by Institutes

August 7 – 8, 2025

All participating colleges and institutes have also been asked by the MCC notification to strictly comply with the timetable. All institutes and colleges are required to regard Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted Holidays as regular working days due to the restricted amount of time available for executing the counseling procedure.

Also Read:

NEET PG 2025 Live: Download City Intimation Slip today at natboard.edu.in, Check Your Exam City Status Here



Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News