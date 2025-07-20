MCC Counselling 2025: NEET UG Registration Begin at mcc.nic.in, Details here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The NEET UG 2025 counselling registration process commenced on, July 21, 2025. Students eligible to participate can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to complete the registration and application process. Students must login using their NEET UG 2025 credentials. Candidates are reuired to enter the choices for allotment after completing the registration process.
NEET UG 2025 counselling is conducted for admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH programmes offered at Indian medical and dental schools. Registration link for Round 1 is available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, for candidates who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam, the results of which were announced on June 14.
Before beginning the registration process, candidates must make sure they have with them a valid email ID and mobile number. All further communication about the counselling process will be done via the email ID provided during registration. The last date for candidates to register for NEET UG 2025 counselling is July 28, 2025.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here
NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Steps to Register Online
Candidates can register themselves by following these steps after registration starts on July 21:
-
Go to mcc.nic.in, the official website.
-
Select the option labeled "UG Medical Counseling."
-
Use your NEET UG login information to register or log in.
-
Fill out the application and submit it with the required payment.
-
Upload the required files, such as the category certificate, photo ID, and NEET scorecard.
-
Complete and secure your course and college selections.
-
Save the confirmation paper to your computer for later use.
NEET UG Counseling 2025: Qualifications for Admission
The counseling process is only open to applicants who have earned a spot on the NEET UG 2025 exam. Admissions counseling will be provided by MCC in the following categories:
Related Stories
NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2025
-
15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats
-
100% seats at AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, and ESIC institutions
-
Institutional quota seats coordinated by MCC
-
AFMC and ESIC’s Insured Person (IP) quota
-
Admissions to Central and Deemed Universities
NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025: Details For Scheduling
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Time/Details
|
Seat Matrix Verification by Institutes & NMC
|
July 18 – 19, 2025
|
—
|
Registration & Payment Window
|
July 21 – 28, 2025
|
Payment accepted until 12:00 PM, July 28
|
Payment Deadline
|
July 28, 2025
|
By 3:00 PM
|
Choice Filling Window
|
July 22 – 28, 2025
|
Closes at 11:55 PM, July 28
|
Choice Locking
|
July 28, 2025
|
4:00 PM – 11:55 PM
|
Seat Allotment Process
|
July 29 – 30, 2025
|
—
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
July 31, 2025
|
—
|
Reporting to Allotted Institute
|
August 1 – 6, 2025
|
—
|
Data Verification by Institutes
|
August 7 – 8, 2025
|
—
All participating colleges and institutes have also been asked by the MCC notification to strictly comply with the timetable. All institutes and colleges are required to regard Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted Holidays as regular working days due to the restricted amount of time available for executing the counseling procedure.
Also Read:
NEET PG 2025 Live: Download City Intimation Slip today at natboard.edu.in, Check Your Exam City Status Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation