MCC Counselling 2025: NEET UG Registration Begin at mcc.nic.in, Details here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The NEET UG 2025 counselling registration process commenced on, July 21, 2025. Students eligible to participate can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to complete the registration and application process. Students must login using their NEET UG 2025 credentials. Candidates are reuired to enter the choices for allotment after completing the registration process.

NEET UG 2025 counselling is conducted for admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH programmes offered at Indian medical and dental schools. Registration link for Round 1 is available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, for candidates who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam, the results of which were announced on June 14.

Before beginning the registration process, candidates must make sure they have with them a valid email ID and mobile number. All further communication about the counselling process will be done via the email ID provided during registration. The last date for candidates to register for NEET UG 2025 counselling is July 28, 2025.