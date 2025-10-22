MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Routine 2026 Released, Check Mizoram Board Class 10, 12 Theory and Practical Exam Timetable PDF Here

MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Routine 2026: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education has released the MBSE HSLC and HSSLC Exam routine 2026. Candidates appearing for the MBSE HSLC Exam 2026 and MBSE HSSLC Exam 2026 can check the datesheet PDF through the link available on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the Mizoram Board class 10 exam 2026 will be held from February 19 to March 16, 2026. The Mizoram Board Class 10 Practical Exam 2026 will be conducted on February 11, 2026. The Mizoram Board class 12 theory exam 2026 will be held from February 9 to March 16, 2026. The MBSE class 12 practical exams will be conducted on February 2, 2026.

HSSLC Exam Routine 2026 - Click Here

HSLC Exam Routine 2026 - Click Here

Mizoram Board Class 10 Routine 2026

The Mizoram board class 10 theory exams are scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 16, 2026. The exam will be held in a single session from 10:00 am -1:00 pm. Check the theory and practical exam schedule below