Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Routine 2026 Released, Check Mizoram Board Class 10, 12 Theory and Practical Exam Timetable PDF Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 22, 2025, 11:30 IST

Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC exam routine 2026 has been announced. Candidates appearing for the Mizoram board class 10 and class 12 theory and practical exams can check the board exam timetable here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MBSE HSSLC, HSLC Exam Routine 2026 Out
MBSE HSSLC, HSLC Exam Routine 2026 Out
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The Mizoram Board class 10 exam 2026 will be held from February 19 to March 16, 2026
  • Mizoram Board class 12 theory exam 2026 will be held from February 9 to March 16, 2026
  • Mizoram Class 10 and 12 Practical Exam 2026 will be conducted on February 11 and 2, respectively

MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Routine 2026: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education has released the MBSE HSLC and HSSLC Exam routine 2026. Candidates appearing for the MBSE HSLC Exam 2026 and MBSE HSSLC Exam 2026 can check the datesheet PDF through the link available on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the Mizoram Board class 10 exam 2026 will be held from February 19 to March 16, 2026. The Mizoram Board Class 10 Practical Exam 2026 will be conducted on February 11, 2026. The  Mizoram Board class 12 theory exam 2026 will be held from February 9 to March 16, 2026. The MBSE class 12 practical exams will be conducted on February 2, 2026. 

HSSLC Exam Routine 2026 - Click Here

HSLC Exam Routine 2026 - Click Here

Mizoram Board Class 10 Routine 2026

The Mizoram board class 10 theory exams are scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 16, 2026. The exam will be held in a single session from 10:00 am -1:00 pm. Check the theory and practical exam schedule below

DATE & DAY  TIME SUBJECTS
 19.02.2026 (Thursday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm M.I.L. (Mizo /Alternative English/ Hindi / Nepali/Bengali/Manipuri)
 24.02.2026 (Tuesday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm English
 02.03.2026 (Monday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm Social Science
 06.03.2026 (Friday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm Science (Theory)
 11.03.2026 (Wednesday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm Mathematics
 16.03.2026 (Monday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm Home Science (Theory) / Introductory Information Technology (Theory)/Civics & Economics / Commercial Studies
  MBSE HSLC Practical Exam 2026
 11.02.2026 (Wednesday)  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Home Science (Practical)
 11.02.2026 (Wednesday) onwards  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Science (Practical)/ Introductory Information Technology (Practical)

 MBSE 12th Exam Routine 2026

The Mizoram board class 12 theory exams will begin on February 9, 2026. The exams will be held in a single session from 10:00 am -1:00 pm. Check the complete schedule of the exam here

Related Stories

 DATE & DAY  TIME  SUBJECTS
 09.02.2026 (Monday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm  English
 13.02.2026 (Friday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm  M.I.L. (Mizo/Hindi/Nepali)
 18.02.2026 (Wednesday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm  Political Science/Public Administration/ Business Studies/Physics (T)
 23.02.2026 (Monday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm  History/Chemistry (T)/Accountancy
 27.02.2026 (Friday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm  Sociology
 05.03.2026 (Thursday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm  Education/Psychology (T)/ Mathematics/Business Mathematics
 09.03.2026 (Monday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm  Economics/Biology (T)
 12.03.2026 (Thursday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm  Geography (T)/Geology (T)
 16.03.2026 (Monday)  10:00 am -1:00 pm  Computer Science (T)/Home Science (T)
Practical Exams
 02.02.2026 (Monday)  9:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m  Geography (P), Psychology (P), Home Science (P) & Geology (P)
 02.02.2026 (Monday) onwards  9:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m  Physics (P), Chemistry (P), Biology (P) & Computer Science (P)

 Also Read: ICAI CA September 2025 Results Expected in November First Week, Check Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Results at icai.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News