ICAI CA September 2025 Results Expected in November First Week, Check Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Results at icai.org

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the ICAI CA September 2025 result in November 2025. As per media reports, the ICAI CA September 2025 results will be issued in the first week of November 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the CA September 2025 exams can check the results through the link on the official website. A confirmation on the date and time for the release of the ICAI CA September 2025 result will be made by ICAI soon. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

ICAI CA September 2025 Results Date and Time

