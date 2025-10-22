Assam TET Result 2025
ICAI CA September 2025 Results Expected in November First Week, Check Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Results at icai.org

Oct 22, 2025, 11:00 IST

ICAI CA September 2025 Results are expected to be announced by the first week of November 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams in September can check their results at icai.org. 

ICAI CA September 2025 Results Expected in November First Week
Key Points

  • CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final results will be announced by the first week of November
  • Download CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Results at icai.org
  • Date and time for the CA September 2025 result to be confirmed by ICAI soon

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the ICAI CA September 2025 result in November 2025. As per media reports, the ICAI CA September 2025 results will be issued in the first week of November 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the CA September 2025 exams can check the results through the link on the official website. A confirmation on the date and time for the release of the ICAI CA September 2025 result will be made by ICAI soon. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. 

ICAI CA September 2025 Results Date and Time

The ICAI CA September 2025 results will be available by the first week of November. A confirmation on the date and time for the release of the CA results will be provided by ICAI soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final results through the link on the official website. 

Steps to Download CA September 2025 Results

The ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final results for the September 2025 session will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final result link

Step 3: Enter the enrollment number and password

Step 4: The CA foundation/intermediate/final result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the results for further reference

ICAI CA September 2025 Rankcard

The link for candidates to download the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam rankcard will be available on the official website. The rankcard is mandatory for further purposes. Candidates must make sure they download their rank card through the link given online.

