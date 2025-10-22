ICAI CA September 2025 Results Expected in November First Week, Check Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Results at icai.org

Key Points
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the ICAI CA September 2025 result in November 2025. As per media reports, the ICAI CA September 2025 results will be issued in the first week of November 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the CA September 2025 exams can check the results through the link on the official website. A confirmation on the date and time for the release of the ICAI CA September 2025 result will be made by ICAI soon. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
ICAI CA September 2025 Results Date and Time
The ICAI CA September 2025 results will be available by the first week of November. A confirmation on the date and time for the release of the CA results will be provided by ICAI soon.
Steps to Download CA September 2025 Results
The ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final results for the September 2025 session will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the results
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI
Step 2: Click on the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final result link
Step 3: Enter the enrollment number and password
Step 4: The CA foundation/intermediate/final result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the results for further reference
ICAI CA September 2025 Rankcard
The link for candidates to download the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam rankcard will be available on the official website. The rankcard is mandatory for further purposes. Candidates must make sure they download their rank card through the link given online.
