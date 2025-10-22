UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Prelims Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, in the PDF format containing the correct answers for each set. The candidates who have attempted the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam conducted on October 12, 2025 can check their answers and calculate their estimated marks. The UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 helps candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination.
UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 OUT
The answer key for the UPPSC Prelims Exam 2025 has been released on the official website on October 18, 2025 and candidates who attempted the examination conducted on October 12, 2025 can now match their answers with the official answer provided by UPPSC. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections if they find any mistake in the answer key provided by the commission. Check the official notice below.
UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025
UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: PDF Download
The UPPSC has released the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 on October 12, 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. candidates are allowed to raise their objections till October 25 , 2025. Below we have provided the direct download link for the UPPSC Samikha Adhikari answer key, which can be downloaded by clicking on the link. Click on the direct link below to download the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 PDF.
UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 Paper 1
UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 Paper 2
UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: Overview
UPPSC has activated the link to check the answer key of the UPPSC Prelims Exam 2025. Candidates can check the correct answer from each set. Check the table below for a brief overview of the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025.
Detail
Information
Exam Name
UPPSC Prelims Exam 2025
Conducting Body
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
Prelims Exam Date
October 12, 2025
Answer Key Release Date
October 18, 2025
Objection Raise Last Date
October 25, 2025
Selection Process
Prelims
Mains
Interview
Official Website
How to Download the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the UPPSC Prelims answer key 2025 from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in
- On the homepage click on the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025
- Click on the pdf download link
- Match the answers marked by you in the examination with the answer provided by commission
- Calculate your estimated marks
- Download and print the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key for future reference.
