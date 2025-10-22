Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Prelims Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 22, 2025, 12:29 IST

UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: The UPPSC has released the UPPSC PCSE Prelims Answer Key 2025 on uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on October 12, 2025 can check responses, calculate scores, and raise objections.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025
UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025

UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, in the PDF format containing the correct answers for each set. The candidates who have attempted the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam conducted on October 12, 2025 can check their answers and calculate their estimated marks. The UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 helps candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination.

UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 OUT

The answer key for the UPPSC Prelims Exam 2025 has been released on the official website on October 18, 2025 and candidates who attempted the examination conducted on October 12, 2025 can now match their answers with the official answer provided by UPPSC. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections if they find any mistake in the answer key provided by the commission. Check the official notice below.

UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025

Official Notice

UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: PDF Download

The UPPSC has released the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 on October 12, 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. candidates are allowed to raise their objections till October 25 , 2025. Below we have provided the direct download link for the UPPSC Samikha Adhikari answer key, which can be downloaded by clicking on the link. Click on the direct link below to download the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 PDF.

UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 Paper 1

PDF Download

UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 Paper 2

PDF Download

UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: Overview

UPPSC has activated the link to check the answer key of the UPPSC Prelims Exam 2025. Candidates can check the correct answer from each set. Check the table below for a brief overview of the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025.

Detail

Information

Exam Name

UPPSC Prelims Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Prelims Exam Date

October 12, 2025

Answer Key Release Date

October 18, 2025

Objection Raise Last Date

October 25, 2025

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Interview

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

How to Download the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the UPPSC Prelims answer key 2025 from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in
  • On the homepage click on the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025
  • Click on the pdf download link
  • Match the answers marked by you in the examination with the answer provided by commission
  • Calculate your estimated marks
  • Download and print the UPPSC Prelims Answer Key for future reference.

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News