SSC GD Recruitment 2026 Last Date Soon: Apply Online for 25487 Vacancies at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration window for SSC GD Constable 2026 exam soon. The online application process started on December 1 and will conclude on December 31. This is a remarkable opportunity for candidates who want to join BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB as General Duty Constables.

Interested applicants should also ensure to meet the SSC GD eligibility criteria and complete the online forms before the deadline. The selection process will include CBT, Physical Efficiency/ Standards Test (PET/PST), Document Verification and Medical Examination. The official website to fill out the SSC GD application form is ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Apply Online 2026 Link

SSC released the application form for the SSC GD Constable 2026 exam with 25487 vacancies at ssc.gov.in. You can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below. It is important to note that SSC GD application link will remain active till December 31.