SSC GD Recruitment 2026 Last Date Soon: Apply Online for 25487 Vacancies at ssc.gov.in

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 24, 2025, 14:49 IST

SSC GD Apply Online 2026 Last Date is approaching. The commission released the SSC GD Constable online form on December 1, with the deadline set for December 31. Interested candidates must apply online for 25487 vacancies through the direct link provided below.

SSC GD Registration Last Date
SSC GD Registration Last Date

SSC GD Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration window for SSC GD Constable 2026 exam soon. The online application process started on December 1 and will conclude on December 31. This is a remarkable opportunity for candidates who want to join BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB as General Duty Constables. 

Interested applicants should also ensure to meet the SSC GD eligibility criteria and complete the online forms before the deadline. The selection process will include CBT, Physical Efficiency/ Standards Test (PET/PST), Document Verification and Medical Examination. The official website to fill out the SSC GD application form is ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Apply Online 2026 Link

SSC released the application form for the SSC GD Constable 2026 exam with 25487 vacancies at ssc.gov.in. You can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below. It is important to note that SSC GD application link will remain active till December 31.

SSC GD Application Form 2026

Apply here

SSC GD Recruitment 2026 Overview

The Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC GD exam every year. This national-level exam is held to shortlist eligible candidates for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB. This year, it is being conducted to fill 25487 GD vacancies.

SSC GD 2026 Exam Summary

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name

Constable (General Duty)

Exam Name

SSC GD Constable

Paramilitary Forces

BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB

Vacancy

25487

Registration Dates

1st to 31st December 2025

Selection Process

Written examination (Computer Based)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Document Verification and Medical Test

Salary

Pay Level-3 (Rs 21,700-69,100)

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

Also, check:

SSC GD Apply Online 2026 Last Date

SSC GD application form was released on December 1 along with the official notification pdf. Candidates can submit their applications till December 31 and pay application fee till January 1. The SSC GD application correction window will be available from 8 to 10 January 2026.

Events

Dates 

SSC GD Notification 2026

1st December 2025

SSC GD Apply Online Starts

1st December 2025

Last Date to fill Application Form

31st December 2025 (11 pm)

Last Date for making payment

1st January 2026 (11 pm)

Window for Application Form Correction

8th to 10th January 2026

How to Submit SSC GD Online Form at ssc.gov.in?

Check the following steps to fill out the SSC GD online form:

  1. Visit the official website and go to ‘Apply Online’ tab.

  2. Click on SSC GD apply online link.

  3. Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

  4. Log in using the registration ID and password to complete the form.

  5. Enter personal, educational, and contact details accurately.

  6. Upload a photograph, signature, and any other required documents in the specified format.

  7. Pay the application fee and submit the form

  8. Take a printout for future reference.

