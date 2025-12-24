SSC GD Recruitment 2026 Last Date Soon: Apply Online for 25487 Vacancies at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration window for SSC GD Constable 2026 exam soon. The online application process started on December 1 and will conclude on December 31. This is a remarkable opportunity for candidates who want to join BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB as General Duty Constables.
Interested applicants should also ensure to meet the SSC GD eligibility criteria and complete the online forms before the deadline. The selection process will include CBT, Physical Efficiency/ Standards Test (PET/PST), Document Verification and Medical Examination. The official website to fill out the SSC GD application form is ssc.gov.in.
SSC GD Constable Apply Online 2026 Link
SSC released the application form for the SSC GD Constable 2026 exam with 25487 vacancies at ssc.gov.in. You can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below. It is important to note that SSC GD application link will remain active till December 31.
SSC GD Application Form 2026
SSC GD Recruitment 2026 Overview
The Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC GD exam every year. This national-level exam is held to shortlist eligible candidates for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB. This year, it is being conducted to fill 25487 GD vacancies.
SSC GD 2026 Exam Summary
Exam Conducting Body
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Post Name
Constable (General Duty)
Exam Name
SSC GD Constable
Paramilitary Forces
BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB
Vacancy
25487
Registration Dates
1st to 31st December 2025
Selection Process
Written examination (Computer Based)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Physical Standard Test (PST)
Document Verification and Medical Test
Salary
Pay Level-3 (Rs 21,700-69,100)
Official Website
ssc.gov.in
SSC GD Apply Online 2026 Last Date
SSC GD application form was released on December 1 along with the official notification pdf. Candidates can submit their applications till December 31 and pay application fee till January 1. The SSC GD application correction window will be available from 8 to 10 January 2026.
Events
Dates
SSC GD Notification 2026
1st December 2025
SSC GD Apply Online Starts
1st December 2025
Last Date to fill Application Form
31st December 2025 (11 pm)
Last Date for making payment
1st January 2026 (11 pm)
Window for Application Form Correction
8th to 10th January 2026
How to Submit SSC GD Online Form at ssc.gov.in?
Check the following steps to fill out the SSC GD online form:
Visit the official website and go to ‘Apply Online’ tab.
Click on SSC GD apply online link.
Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.
Log in using the registration ID and password to complete the form.
Enter personal, educational, and contact details accurately.
Upload a photograph, signature, and any other required documents in the specified format.
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference.
