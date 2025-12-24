MHRSB Nursing Officer Result 2025 OUT at mhsrb.telangana.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

MHSRB Nursing Officer Result 2025: The Medical Health Service Recruitment Board, Telangana announced the provisional merit list for the posts of Nursing Officer posts. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the 2,322 posts of Nursing Officer can download the merit list cum result after using their login credentials to the link at the official website website of the board - mhsrb.telangana.gov.in. The written exam for the Nursing Officer posts was held on November 11, 2025 across the state.
TS MHSRB Result 2025Download Link
The direct link to download the Nursing Officer result is given below. The candidates can download the result after usign their login credenetials including user name, and password to download the marks.
|TS MHSRB Result Download Link
|Login Here
MHRSB Nursing Officer Merit List 2025 Overview
The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for 2,322 posts of Nursing Officer is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the MHRSB.
|Institution
|Medical Health Service Recruitment Board, Telangana
|Post Name
|Nursing Officer
|Exam Date
|November 11, 2025
|Result status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in/
How to Download TS MHSRB Result 2025?
The step-wise procedure to download the TS Nursing Officer Result is mentioned below.
- Step 1: Go to the homepage go to the latest updates in the result section
- Step 3: Click 'Click here for marks and other details of applicants of Nursing Officer Examination'
- Step 4: Enter the login details
- Step 5: Check Your Marks
- Step 6: Submit Objection, if any
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation