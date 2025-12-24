MHRSB Nursing Officer Result 2025 OUT at mhsrb.telangana.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

MHSRB Nursing Officer Result 2025: The Medical Health Service Recruitment Board, Telangana announced the provisional merit list for the posts of Nursing Officer posts. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the 2,322 posts of Nursing Officer can download the merit list cum result after using their login credentials to the link at the official website website of the board - mhsrb.telangana.gov.in. The written exam for the Nursing Officer posts was held on November 11, 2025 across the state.

TS MHSRB Result 2025Download Link

The direct link to download the Nursing Officer result is given below. The candidates can download the result after usign their login credenetials including user name, and password to download the marks.

TS MHSRB Result Download Link Login Here

MHRSB Nursing Officer Merit List 2025 Overview