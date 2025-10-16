Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Released! Direct Link, Exam Date, Hall Ticket Download at bsebstet.org

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) for the Bihar STET Exam 2025 conducted between October 14 and November 16, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for Paper 1 (Secondary, Class 9-10) and/or Paper 2 (Senior Secondary, Class 11-12) can now download their Hall Ticket by visiting the official website, bsebstet.org.

The STET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. Candidates must download their admit card using their Application Number and Password before the exam date.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025

The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 link activated at bsebstet.org. The BSET Admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry with them to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID. The Bihar STET Admit Card contains important candidate details as well examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025.