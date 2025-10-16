Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Released! Direct Link, Exam Date, Hall Ticket Download at bsebstet.org

Key Points
- BSEB has activated the official download link for the Bihar STET Hall Ticket 2025 on the website bsebstet.org.
- Candidates must use their Application Number and Password to download their admit card.
- The STET 2025 examination has started October 14, 2025. It will be a 150-question Computer Based Test (CBT) lasting 2.5 hours.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) for the Bihar STET Exam 2025 conducted between October 14 and November 16, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for Paper 1 (Secondary, Class 9-10) and/or Paper 2 (Senior Secondary, Class 11-12) can now download their Hall Ticket by visiting the official website, bsebstet.org.
The STET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. Candidates must download their admit card using their Application Number and Password before the exam date.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 link activated at bsebstet.org. The BSET Admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry with them to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID. The Bihar STET Admit Card contains important candidate details as well examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025.
|
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Quick Overview
BSEB has activated the Bihar STET Exam 2025 admit card link at bsebstet.org. The BSTET Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between October 14 and November 16, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025
|
Official Website
|
bsebstet.org
|
Admit Card Status
|
Released (October 11, 2025)
|
Examination Mode
|
Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
Exam Date
|
October 14, 2025
|
Required Credentials
|
Application Number and Password
|
Exam Duration
|
2.5 Hours (150 Minutes)
Bihar STET Important Dates 2025
The Bihar STET Notification was released in September 2025. The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 was released on October 11 and the exam was started on October 14, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar STET Important Date
|
Event
|
Date (2025)
|
Notification Release
|
September
|
Application Start Date
|
September 19
|
Last Date to Apply (Extended)
|
October 05
|
Fee Payment Last Date
|
October 05
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
October 11
|
CBT Exam Date
|
Paper 1: 14 – 31 October 2025 Paper 2: 1 – 16 November 2025
|
Result Announcement
|
November (Tentative)
How to Download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or by downloading the STET hall ticket by following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official Bihar STET website, bsebstet.org.
- On the homepage, click on the link titled "Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2025"
- Enter your credentials as required: Application Number and Password
- Carefully enter the security PIN (Captcha Code) and click the "Login" button.
- Your Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
- Verify all details on the Hall Ticket.
- Download the PDF and take a clear printout to carry to the examination centre.
Details Mentioned on Your Hall Ticket
After downloading, candidates must check the following details on their Bihar STET Admit Card 2025. In case of any discrepancy candidates must immediately go to the BSEB helpline. Check the list below for details mentioned on Admit Card
- Candidate's Name
- Father's/Husband's Name
- Application/Registration Number
- Roll Number
- Candidate's Photograph and Signature
- Examination Date
- Reporting Time and Gate Closing Time
- Examination Centre Name and Address
- Paper Name (Paper 1 or Paper 2 or Both)
- General Instructions for the Exam Day
Enter your Blink text here...
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation