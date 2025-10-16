Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Released! Direct Link, Exam Date, Hall Ticket Download at bsebstet.org

Assam TET Result 2025
Oct 16, 2025, 13:56 IST

The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 is officially released by BSEB for the October 14-November16, 2025, CBT exam. Candidates must download their Hall Ticket using their Application Number and Password from the official website, bsebstet.org. Verify all details, check the exam center address, and carry a printout to the examination centre for entry

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Key Points

  • BSEB has activated the official download link for the Bihar STET Hall Ticket 2025 on the website bsebstet.org.
  • Candidates must use their Application Number and Password to download their admit card.
  • The STET 2025 examination has started October 14, 2025. It will be a 150-question Computer Based Test (CBT) lasting 2.5 hours.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) for the Bihar STET Exam 2025 conducted between October 14 and November 16, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for Paper 1 (Secondary, Class 9-10) and/or Paper 2 (Senior Secondary, Class 11-12) can now download their Hall Ticket by visiting the official website, bsebstet.org.
The STET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. Candidates must download their admit card using their Application Number and Password before the exam date.

The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 link activated at bsebstet.org. The BSET Admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry with them to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID. The Bihar STET Admit Card contains important candidate details as well examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025.

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Quick Overview

BSEB has activated the Bihar STET Exam 2025 admit card link at bsebstet.org. The BSTET Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between October 14 and November 16, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Conducting Body

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025

Official Website

bsebstet.org

Admit Card Status

Released (October 11, 2025)

Examination Mode

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Exam Date

October 14, 2025

Required Credentials

Application Number and Password

Exam Duration

2.5 Hours (150 Minutes)

Bihar STET Important Dates 2025

The Bihar STET Notification was released in September 2025. The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 was released on October 11 and the exam was started on October 14, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar STET Important Date

Event

Date (2025)

Notification Release

September

Application Start Date

September 19

Last Date to Apply (Extended)

October 05

Fee Payment Last Date

October 05

Admit Card Release Date

October 11

CBT Exam Date

Paper 1: 14 – 31 October 2025 Paper 2: 1 – 16 November 2025

Result Announcement

November (Tentative)

How to Download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or by downloading the STET hall ticket by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official Bihar STET website, bsebstet.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the link titled "Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2025"
  • Enter your credentials as required: Application Number and Password 
  • Carefully enter the security PIN (Captcha Code) and click the "Login" button.
  • Your Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Verify all details on the Hall Ticket.
  • Download the PDF and take a clear printout to carry to the examination centre.

Details Mentioned on Your Hall Ticket

After downloading, candidates must check the following details on their Bihar STET Admit Card 2025. In case of any discrepancy candidates must immediately go to the BSEB helpline. Check the list below for details mentioned on Admit Card

  • Candidate's Name
  • Father's/Husband's Name
  • Application/Registration Number
  • Roll Number
  • Candidate's Photograph and Signature
  • Examination Date
  • Reporting Time and Gate Closing Time
  • Examination Centre Name and Address
  • Paper Name (Paper 1 or Paper 2 or Both)
  • General Instructions for the Exam Day

 

