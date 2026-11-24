From Rohit Sharma to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Who are the Top 10 Batters With Most Sixes in List A Cricket?
At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrote cricket history in Doha on November 24, 2026. His 53-ball 204 against the UAE featured a record-breaking 28 sixes, shattering D'Arcy Short's 2018 List A milestone and joining legends like Rohit Sharma on the all-time six-hitting list.
Three consecutive sixes in the very first over. That was how 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started India A’s chase against the United Arab Emirates in Doha on November 24 2026. And by the time he walked off 52 deliveries later he had shattered the world record for most sixes in List A cricket. Sooryavanshi launched 28 sixes during a brutal 204 off 53 balls.
You don't just watch an innings like that. You try to keep up with the math while a teenager rewrites 50 over batting history and reshuffles all the lists of fastest 100s, 150s, 200s, and most sixes in List A Cricket format.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shatters List A Record with 28 Sixes Against UAE
If you're tracking Indian current affairs or cricket stats, circle November 24, 2026. Sooryavanshi dismantled Australia’s D'Arcy Short’s eight-year-old record while playing at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars.
Short had hit 23 sixes for Western Australia against Queensland in September 2018. Sooryavanshi passed him in the 12th over and kept swinging until he reached 28.
Look at how quickly the milestones fell:
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16 balls: Reached his fifty with eight sixes on the board.
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28 balls: Brought up the fastest century in List A history by edging past Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 29 ball record from 2023.
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40 balls: Crossed 150 while beating his own previous List A record of 59 balls set in 2025.
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52 balls: Reached the fastest List A double century, obliterating Chad Bowes’ 2024 mark of 103 balls.
As the International Cricket Council noted in its official match report, "There was no respite for the bowlers as Sooryavanshi took merely 40 balls to hit the fastest-ever 150 in List-A cricket too". The ICC added that his "blazing bat refused to yield, even as the batter continued to unleash maximum fury". Out of his 204 runs, 196 came purely from boundaries - 28 sixes and seven fours, at a strike rate of 384.90.
2️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ Runs— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026
5️⃣3️⃣ Balls
2️⃣8️⃣ Sixes
7️⃣ Fours
3️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ Strike Rate
We are running out of superlatives for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 👏🫡
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ#TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE pic.twitter.com/H3kJoSezGV
Top 10 Players with Most Sixes in a List A Innings
You might be wondering: does an 'A'-team tournament against an Associate nation actually count in official record books? Yes, it does. The ICC grants official List A status to all 50-over matches in the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup so Sooryavanshi's 28 sixes sit officially above every One-Day International (ODI) and domestic one-day knock ever played.
|
Rank
|
Player with Most Sixes
|
Team vs Opposition
|
Sixes
|
Runs (Balls)
|
Year
|
1
|
India A vs UAE
|
28
|
204 (53)
|
2026
|
2
|
D'Arcy Short
|
Western Australia vs Queensland
|
23
|
257 (148)
|
2018
|
3
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Auckland vs Otago
|
21
|
202* (137)
|
2026
|
4
|
Eoin Morgan
|
England vs Afghanistan (ODI)
|
17
|
148 (71)
|
2019
|
5
|
Rohit Sharma
|
India vs Australia (ODI)
|
16
|
209 (158)
|
2013
|
6
|
AB de Villiers
|
South Africa vs West Indies (ODI)
|
16
|
149 (44)
|
2015
|
7
|
Chris Gayle
|
West Indies vs Zimbabwe (ODI)
|
16
|
215 (147)
|
2015
|
8
|
Jaskaran Malhotra
|
USA vs Papua New Guinea (ODI)
|
16
|
173* (124)
|
2021
|
9
|
Shane Watson
|
Australia vs Bangladesh (ODI)
|
15
|
185* (96)
|
2011
|
10
|
Corey Anderson
|
New Zealand vs West Indies (ODI)
|
14
|
131* (47)
|
2014
India A vs UAE Match Summary: Doha Chase Sealed in Just 14.2 Overs
Earlier in the day, UAE won the toss and opted to bat first. They collapsed to 20/2 inside six overs before former Indian domestic batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia rescued them with a patient 130 off 144 balls. Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan kept India A in control with figures of 4/43, restricting UAE to 249/8 in their 50 overs.
It looked like a decent total on paper. It lasted barely 86 deliveries in the second innings.
After Sooryavanshi finally holed out to Aryansh Sharma off Basil Hameed on 204, Rinku Singh finished the job with a six to take India A to 254/3 in 14.2 overs.
The seven-wicket win books India A a spot in the semi-finals and leaves senior national selectors with an obvious headache ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
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