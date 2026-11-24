Three consecutive sixes in the very first over. That was how 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started India A’s chase against the United Arab Emirates in Doha on November 24 2026. And by the time he walked off 52 deliveries later he had shattered the world record for most sixes in List A cricket. Sooryavanshi launched 28 sixes during a brutal 204 off 53 balls. You don't just watch an innings like that. You try to keep up with the math while a teenager rewrites 50 over batting history and reshuffles all the lists of fastest 100s, 150s, 200s, and most sixes in List A Cricket format. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shatters List A Record with 28 Sixes Against UAE If you're tracking Indian current affairs or cricket stats, circle November 24, 2026. Sooryavanshi dismantled Australia’s D'Arcy Short’s eight-year-old record while playing at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars.

Short had hit 23 sixes for Western Australia against Queensland in September 2018. Sooryavanshi passed him in the 12th over and kept swinging until he reached 28. Look at how quickly the milestones fell: 16 balls : Reached his fifty with eight sixes on the board.

28 balls : Brought up the fastest century in List A history by edging past Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 29 ball record from 2023.

40 balls : Crossed 150 while beating his own previous List A record of 59 balls set in 2025.

52 balls: Reached the fastest List A double century, obliterating Chad Bowes’ 2024 mark of 103 balls. As the International Cricket Council noted in its official match report, "There was no respite for the bowlers as Sooryavanshi took merely 40 balls to hit the fastest-ever 150 in List-A cricket too". The ICC added that his "blazing bat refused to yield, even as the batter continued to unleash maximum fury". Out of his 204 runs, 196 came purely from boundaries - 28 sixes and seven fours, at a strike rate of 384.90.

2️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ Runs

5️⃣3️⃣ Balls

2️⃣8️⃣ Sixes

7️⃣ Fours

3️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ Strike Rate



We are running out of superlatives for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 👏🫡



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ#TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE pic.twitter.com/H3kJoSezGV — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026 Top 10 Players with Most Sixes in a List A Innings You might be wondering: does an 'A'-team tournament against an Associate nation actually count in official record books? Yes, it does. The ICC grants official List A status to all 50-over matches in the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup so Sooryavanshi's 28 sixes sit officially above every One-Day International (ODI) and domestic one-day knock ever played. Rank Player with Most Sixes Team vs Opposition Sixes Runs (Balls) Year 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 28 204 (53) 2026 2 D'Arcy Short Western Australia vs Queensland 23 257 (148) 2018 3 Bevon Jacobs Auckland vs Otago 21 202* (137) 2026 4 Eoin Morgan England vs Afghanistan (ODI) 17 148 (71) 2019 5 Rohit Sharma India vs Australia (ODI) 16 209 (158) 2013 6 AB de Villiers South Africa vs West Indies (ODI) 16 149 (44) 2015 7 Chris Gayle West Indies vs Zimbabwe (ODI) 16 215 (147) 2015 8 Jaskaran Malhotra USA vs Papua New Guinea (ODI) 16 173* (124) 2021 9 Shane Watson Australia vs Bangladesh (ODI) 15 185* (96) 2011 10 Corey Anderson New Zealand vs West Indies (ODI) 14 131* (47) 2014