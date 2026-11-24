Indian mathematician and professor Neena Gupta has been named to TIME magazine’s TIME100 Next India 2026 list, recognising her contribution to mathematical research. She gained international recognition in 2014 after finding a counterexample to a version of the Zariski Cancellation Problem, a mathematical question that had remained unresolved for nearly seven decades.

Gupta is a professor at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata. Her research focuses on commutative algebra and affine algebraic geometry, two specialised areas of mathematics.

According to the official website of the Infosys Prize, Gupta’s work addressed a fundamental question in algebraic geometry first posed by mathematician Oscar Zariski in 1949.

What Is the 70-Year-Old Maths Problem Solved By Neena Gupta?

The Zariski Cancellation Problem was introduced by American mathematician Oscar Zariski in 1949. It explores whether two mathematical structures that become identical after adding an extra dimension must have been identical before that addition.