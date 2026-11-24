Indian Mathematician Neena Gupta Earns Spot On TIME100 Next India 2026 List After Solving 70-Year-Old Maths Problem
Indian mathematician Neena Gupta has been named to the TIME100 Next India 2026 list. A professor at ISI Kolkata, she gained international recognition in 2014 for finding a counterexample to the 70-year-old Zariski Cancellation Problem.
Indian mathematician and professor Neena Gupta has been named to TIME magazine’s TIME100 Next India 2026 list, recognising her contribution to mathematical research. She gained international recognition in 2014 after finding a counterexample to a version of the Zariski Cancellation Problem, a mathematical question that had remained unresolved for nearly seven decades.
Gupta is a professor at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata. Her research focuses on commutative algebra and affine algebraic geometry, two specialised areas of mathematics.
According to the official website of the Infosys Prize, Gupta’s work addressed a fundamental question in algebraic geometry first posed by mathematician Oscar Zariski in 1949.
What Is the 70-Year-Old Maths Problem Solved By Neena Gupta?
The Zariski Cancellation Problem was introduced by American mathematician Oscar Zariski in 1949. It explores whether two mathematical structures that become identical after adding an extra dimension must have been identical before that addition.
Gupta made a breakthrough in 2014 by demonstrating that the answer could be negative under certain mathematical conditions.
She used a three-dimensional affine variety developed by mathematician Takanori Asanuma to construct a counterexample to the problem in positive characteristic.
Her research was recognised by the Infosys Prize 2024 in Mathematical Sciences. The organisation described her work as a landmark contribution to affine algebraic geometry, noting its impact on both algebraic geometry and commutative algebra.
Neena Gupta’s Educational Qualifications
Gupta completed her BSc (Honours) in Mathematics from Bethune College, Kolkata, in 2006. She subsequently joined the Indian Statistical Institute for her master’s degree in 2008 and completed her PhD in 2011, specialising in algebra.
She has received several prestigious awards for her contributions to mathematics.
In 2019, she received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in Mathematical Sciences for her work on the Zariski Cancellation Problem and research related to group actions on affine spaces. She also received the DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize in 2021 and the Infosys Prize in 2024.
In 2025, she was selected to deliver the Emmy Noether Lecture, an honour associated with the American Mathematical Society and the Association for Women in Mathematics.
Her inclusion in the TIME100 Next India 2026 list brings further international recognition to her work in fundamental mathematical research.
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