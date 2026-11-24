RPSC RAS City Slip 2026: राजस्थान आरएएस सिटी स्लिप rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in पर जल्द, यहां मिलेगा Direct Link
RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026: राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग (RPSC) जल्द ही RAS प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2026 की सिटी स्लिप जारी करेगा। 607 पदों के लिए यह परीक्षा 06 दिसंबर 2026 को होगी। अभ्यर्थी इस लेख में सिटी स्लिप जारी होने की तिथि और डाउनलोड करने का तरीका देख सकते हैं।
RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026: राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग (RPSC) द्वारा आयोजित होने वाली आरएएस (RAS) प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2026 में शामिल होने वाले अभ्यर्थियों का इंतजार जल्द खत्म होने वाला है। आयोग 607 पदों के लिए होने वाली इस परीक्षा के लिए एग्जाम सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप जल्द ही आधिकारिक पोर्टल rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in और SSO पोर्टल पर जारी करेगा। यह परीक्षा 06 दिसंबर 2026 को दोपहर 12:00 बजे से 3:00 बजे तक आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी अपनी एप्लीकेशन आईडी और जन्मतिथि के माध्यम से अपने परीक्षा शहर की जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकेंगे।
राजस्थान RAS सिटी स्लिप 2026 कब आएगी?
राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग (RPSC) द्वारा RAS प्रारंभिक परीक्षा (Prelims) 2026 की एग्जाम सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप 29 नवंबर 2026 को जारी होने की संभावना है। आयोग परीक्षा तिथि से लगभग 7 दिन पहले आवंटित परीक्षा जिले (Exam District) की जानकारी जारी करता है। जबकि आयोग की ओर से सिटी स्लिप के संबंध में कोई आधिकारिक सूचना जारी नहीं की गई है।
RPSC RAS Exam City 2026 कैसे देखें?
अभ्यर्थी नीचे दिए आसान स्टेप्स की मदद से अपनी सिटी स्लिप देख और डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
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सबसे पहले rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in या राजस्थान SSO पोर्टल (sso.rajasthan.gov.in) पर जाएं।
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वेबसाइट के होमपेज पर ‘RAS & RTS (Pre) Exam 2026 — Exam City Intimation’ वाले लिंक को चुनें।
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अपनी SSO ID और पासवर्ड या एप्लीकेशन नंबर और जन्मतिथि (DOB) भरें।
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स्क्रीन पर आपको आवंटित परीक्षा जिले/शहर का नाम दिखेगा। इसकी PDF डाउनलोड कर लें।
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vijay Pratap Singh is an Education and Career Journalist with over 4 years of experience in covering Government Jobs, Sarkari Naukri, Competitive Exams, Recruitment Notifications, Exam Results, Admissions, and Education News. He currently works with Jagran Josh, where he writes extensively on SSC, UPPSC, MPPSC, BPSC, Railway, Banking, Defence, and other government recruitment examinations.
He holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) from Jaipur National University, Jaipur. His expertise includes government job recruitment, exam notifications, eligibility criteria, application processes, admit cards, answer keys, results, career guidance, courses, and employability skills. Through accurate, well-researched, and timely content, he helps students, job seekers, and competitive exam aspirants stay informed and make better academic and career decisions.