CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Download UPSC CDS Result PDF at upsc.gov.in- Link Active Shortly

CDS 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the CDS 2 Result of the offline written exam held on September 13. The previous year's trends suggest that UPSC usually releases the written result within 25 days of the exam. So it was expected that the commission will follow the same pattern and release the CDS 2 result by October 10, 2026, but now it's more than one month and candidates are egarly wating for the CDS 2 result. There is no official confirmation from the board regarding the UPSC CDS Result date. The UPSC CDS Result will be released online on the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking this live blog for the latest updates on the UPSC CDS Result 2026 and its release date.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 Release Date

As per the recent trends, UPSC releases the CDS result within 25 days after the exam. For CDS 2 2026, the exam was conducted on September 13, 2026, so the UPSC CDS 2 Result was likely to be released on or before October 10, 2026. UPSC usally releases the CDS result along with the NDA result only in 2025 CDS 2 result was release 8 days after the NDA 2 result. Check the UPSC CDS 2 Result release date previous year trend analysis below:

UPSC CDS 2 Result Release Date

Exam Name Exam Date Result Date Analysis NDA 1 2024 April 21, 2024 May 09, 2024 Same CDS 1 2024 April 21, 2024 May 09, 2024 NDA 2 2024 September 01, 2024 September 20, 2024 Same CDS 2 2024 September 01, 2024 September 20, 2024 NDA 1 2025 April 13, 2025 April 28, 2025 Same CDS 1 2025 April 13, 2025 April 28, 2025 NDA 2 2025 September 14, 2025 October 01, 2025 After 8 days CDS 2 2025 September 14, 2025 October 09, 2025 NDA 1 2026 April 12, 2026 May 08, 2026 Same CDS 1 2026 April 12, 2026 May 08, 2026

Steps to Check CDS 2 Results

The UPSC CDS Result 2026 can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the UPSC CDS Result 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSC- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and check the ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: Click on the ‘CDS 2 Result 2026’ link given there.

Step 4: A new page will open; fill in all the required information and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The CDS 2 result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

What is next after CDS 2 Result 2026?

Candidates who scored above the cutoff marks will be called for the SSB interview; it is a two-stage process in which the board members will assess the candidates through the Psychology Tests, Group Tests and Personal Interview. Check the list of tests that will be conducted during the SSB Interview.