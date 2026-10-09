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CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Download UPSC CDS Result PDF at upsc.gov.in- Link Active Shortly

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 16, 2026, 13:27 IST

UPSC CDS Result 2026: The UPSC will soon release the UPSC CDS Result for the exam held on September 13. The result will be released on the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the CDS 2 Result.

UPSC CDS Result 2026
UPSC CDS Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CDS 2 Result 2026 is expected to be released soon on the UPSC Official Website.
  • The CDS 2 written exam was conducted on September 13, 2026, for 451 vacancies of Officers in Indian Armed Forces.
  • Candidates can download the UPSC results using their login details from the official website once released.

CDS 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the CDS 2 Result of the offline written exam held on September 13. The previous year's trends suggest that UPSC usually releases the written result within 25 days of the exam. So it was expected that the commission will follow the same pattern and release the CDS 2 result by October 10, 2026, but now it's more than one month and candidates are egarly wating for the CDS 2 result. There is no official confirmation from the board regarding the UPSC CDS Result date. The UPSC CDS Result will be released online on the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking this live blog for the latest updates on the UPSC CDS Result 2026 and its release date.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 Release Date

As per the recent trends, UPSC releases the CDS result within 25 days after the exam. For CDS 2 2026, the exam was conducted on September 13, 2026, so the UPSC CDS 2 Result was likely to be released on or before October 10, 2026. UPSC usally releases the CDS result along with the NDA result only in 2025 CDS 2 result was release 8 days after the NDA 2 result. Check the UPSC CDS 2 Result release date previous year trend analysis below:

UPSC CDS 2 Result Release Date

Exam Name Exam Date Result Date Analysis
NDA 1 2024 April 21, 2024 May 09, 2024
Same
CDS 1 2024 April 21, 2024 May 09, 2024
NDA 2 2024 September 01, 2024 September 20, 2024
Same
CDS 2 2024 September 01, 2024 September 20, 2024
NDA 1 2025 April 13, 2025 April 28, 2025
Same
CDS 1 2025 April 13, 2025 April 28, 2025
NDA 2 2025 September 14, 2025 October 01, 2025
After 8 days
CDS 2 2025 September 14, 2025 October 09, 2025
NDA 1 2026 April 12, 2026 May 08, 2026
Same
CDS 1 2026 April 12, 2026 May 08, 2026

Steps to Check CDS 2 Results

The UPSC CDS Result 2026 can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the UPSC CDS Result 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSC- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and check the ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: Click on the ‘CDS 2 Result 2026’ link given there.

Step 4: A new page will open; fill in all the required information and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The CDS 2 result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

What is next after CDS 2 Result 2026?

Candidates who scored above the cutoff marks will be called for the SSB interview; it is a two-stage process in which the board members will assess the candidates through the Psychology Tests, Group Tests and Personal Interview. Check the list of tests that will be conducted during the SSB Interview.

Stage

Day

Tests

Stage 1 (Screening Test)

Day 1

  • Document Verification

  • Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) Test (verbal and non-verbal reasoning).

  • Picture Perception and Discussion Test (PPDT) (story writing and group discussion based on a blurred image).

Stage 2 (Only for candidates who cleared Stage 1)

Day 2

Psychology Tests

  • Thematic Apperception Test (TAT) (story writing on pictures).

  • Word Association Test (WAT) (writing sentences on words).

  • Situation Reaction Test (SRT) (responses to daily life situations).

  • Self-Description Test (SDT) (opinions about oneself from parents, friends, teachers).

Day3-4

Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks

  • Group Discussion (GD)

  • Group Planning Exercise (GPE)

  • Progressive Group Task (PGT)

  • Snake Race

  • Lecturette

  • Individual Obstacles

  • Command Task

Personal Interview

Day 5

Conference & Final Result
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 16, 2026, 13:27 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Expected Cutoff Marks

    The candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CDS 2 examination can check the academy-wise cut off marks curated based on the previous year trends. Those who find these expected cut off marks achievable should immediately start preparing for the SSB Interview.

    Name of the Academy

    Expected Cut Off (Out of 300)

    IMA

    122-126

    INA

    106-112

    AFA

    130-136

    Name of the Academy

    Expected Cut Off (Out of 200)

    OTA (Men)

    80-84

    OTA (Women)

    96-100
  • Oct 16, 2026, 12:22 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Result Can be Released Anytime Today

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will tentatively release the UPSC CDS 2 Result today. Candidates can download their CDS 2 result from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 12:22 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Result Will Released on Official UPSC website

    Candidates should regularly visit the official website of UPSC for the latest updates on CDS 2 exam 2026. It is the only website which have official notices related to the examination, answer key, results and other recruitment stages.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 11:40 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Result can be released today

    The most awaited CDS Result 2026 is expected to be declared today on the official website of UPSC. The CDS results will be released for 451 posts of officers in the Indian Armed Forces. Candidates can check and download the CDS results PDF online once the link is activated. Keep checking this live blog; here we are providing real-time updates on the CDS 2 result and its release date.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 14:54 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Previous Year Cutoff

    Check the CDS 1 & 2 previous year cutoff marks below:

    CDS 1 2024

    Academy 

    Written Marks

    Final Marks

    IMA

    120/300

    244/600

    INA

    100/300

    230/600

    AFA

    128/300

    250/600

    OTA (Men)

    87/200

    168/400

    OTA (Women)

    87/200

    168/400
    CDS 2 2024

    IMA

    117/300

    241/600

    INA

    90/300

    220/600

    AFA

    126/300

    248/600

    OTA (Men)

    81/200

    161/400

    OTA (Women)

    81/200

    166/400
  • Oct 11, 2026, 14:16 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: CDS 1 Cutoff 2025

    Check the table below for the previous year cutoff as declared by UPSC for the CDS 1 2025

    Academy 

    Written Exam Cutoff

    Final Exam Cutoff

    IMA

    120/300

    243/600

    INA

    104/300

    230/600

    AFA

    128/300

    253/600

    OTA(Men)

    81/200

    163/400

    OTA (Women)

    81/200

    171/400
  • Oct 11, 2026, 13:56 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Qualifying Marks

    Candidates need to score a minimum of 20% in each subject to be successfully qualified for the written examination and subsequent stages of selection. After that, the commission decides the cutoff marks based on vacancies and other requirements. The standard is the same across all exam cycles and academies. 

  • Oct 11, 2026, 13:24 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Exam Pattern

    The CDSE consists of three papers- English, General Knowledge & Elementary Mathematics. These three papers are conducted for the IMA, INA, & AFA. The candidates who are appearing for the OTA do not have to attempt the Elementary Mathematics paper.

    IMA, INA, & AFA Pattern

    Subjects

    No. of Questions

    Marks

    English  

    100

    100

    General Knowledge

    100

    100

    Elementary Mathematics 

    100

    100

    TOTAL

    300

    300

    OTA Exam Pattern

    Subjects

    No. of Questions

    Marks

    English  

    100

    100

    General Knowledge

    100

    100

    TOTAL

    200

    200
    There is also a provision for negative marking, which means that if you have answered a question incorrectly, then 1/3rd of your marks will be deducted.
  • Oct 11, 2026, 12:54 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: Document Verification After Result

    Candidates who have passed the CDS 2 written exam are not required to submit their original certificate of age and educational qualification either to the Directorate General of Recruiting, Army HQ or to Naval Headquarters. The same should be provided during the SSB interview. The originals will be returned after verification.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 12:12 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: What's Next After Result

    All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written examination are required to register themselves online on the Directorate General of Recruiting website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, with the same e-mail ID as provided to UPSC while filling the UPSC online application. Candidates must ensure that their e-mail IDs given in their online applications are valid and active. After that, the candidates will be allotted SSB interview centres. In case of any problem/query, candidates should contact the Directorate General of Recruiting on the telephone numbers given on their website or through feedback /query module after logging on to their profile.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 11:30 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026: Check Official Notices Regularly

    Candidates should visit the official UPSC website regularly while waiting for the CDS 2 Result. They should look for 'What's New' section and result announcements. Any update about CDS 2 result should also be read carefully. Checking the official portal is safer than relying only on social media posts.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 10:58 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026: Keep Registration Details Ready

    Candidates should keep their CDS 2 registration details safe while waiting for the result. These details may help them check their CDS 2 result when needed. They should also keep a copy of their submitted application form.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 10:26 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: How to Check Online

    Candidates can check their CDS 2 results online after the official result PDF is released. First, they should visit the official website of UPSC and find the correct recruitment section. Next, they should open the CDS 2 Result PDF link and search for their details like name and roll number. They should download the file and keep a copy for future reference.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 09:40 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Good Attempts

    The good attempts generally tell you how many questions you must have attempted in order to qualify for the written exam. This is just a probable number that is safe enough to obtain marks close to the expected cut-off. The good attempts will be shared here once the exam is over.

    Subjects

    No. of Questions

    Good Attempts

    English  

    100

    55-60

    General Knowledge

    100

    50-55

    Elementary Mathematics 

    100

    45-50

    TOTAL

    300

    140-150
  • Oct 11, 2026, 08:58 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Difficulty Level of the Exam

    The overall difficulty level of the CDS 2 exam was similar to the previous exams. It was a moderate difficulty level. However, some questions in Elementary Mathematics were tricky, and some had lengthy calculations. Check the subject-wise difficulty level below:

    Subjects

    Difficulty Level

    English  

    Easy to Moderate

    General Knowledge

    Moderate

    Elementary Mathematics 

    Moderate
  • Oct 11, 2026, 08:34 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Check Your Name and Roll Number in the Result PDF

    Candidates will need to check their names and roll number in the result PDF after it is released. They should open the correct PDF for the exam and recruitment cycle it should be CDS 2 not 1. The search option in the PDF can help them find their details quickly. Candidates should read the complete result information carefully.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 08:18 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Official Website Link

    Candidates can visit the official UPSC website to check the CDS 2 result. They should look for the latest recruitment notices and result PDF links. Once the result is published, the available PDF can be downloaded from the portal. The official website of UPSC is upsc.gov.in.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 08:05 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: May Be Released Today

    Candidates are eagerly waiting for the CDS 1 result 2026 after it was not released with NDA 2 on October 09. The CDS result may be released today, but there is no confirmed official announcement about its release time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UPSC website for the latest updates. They should avoid believing unconfirmed news and download the CDS result only from the official portal once it becomes available.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 23:36 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Candidates Waiting for Update on Result

    Many candidates are waiting for the CDS 2 result and hoping it will be released with NDA 2. Now, they want to know when the result will be available online. The delay has made candidates curious about the release date. However, candidates should trust only official updates from UPSC.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 20:05 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: Promotion & Career Growth in Army

    The candidate who joins the armed forces through CDS entry will be commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Army. After that, the candidates will be entitled to increments and promotions on the basis of their performance, seniority, and experience. The UPSC CDS Promotion & Career Growth are shared below:

    Rank Type of Promotion / Criteria Service Required
    Lt. Substantive (Time-Scale) On commission
    Capt. Substantive (Time-Scale) 2 years of reckonable commissioned service
    Major Substantive (Time-Scale) 6 years of reckonable commissioned service
    Lt. Col. Substantive (Time-Scale) 13 years of reckonable commissioned service
    Col (TS) Substantive (Time-Scale) 26 years of reckonable commissioned service
    Col. Selection-Based Subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions
    Brigadier Selection-Based Subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions
    Major Gen. Selection-Based Subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions
    Lt. Gen. Selection-Based Subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions
    General Selection-Based Subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions
  • Oct 10, 2026, 18:07 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: Keep Checking Official Website

    Candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPSC website for official notifications related to the CDS 2 Result 2026. In this live blog, we are continuously providing real-time updates on the UPSC CDS 2 result 2026. Candidates are also advised to keep checking this live blog.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 18:03 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: Large Number of Aspirants Appeared

    Around 5 Lakh candidates registered for the CDS exam for each session, out of which approximately 3 Lakh applicants actually appear for the written test in each session. From these appeared candidates, only 8-9 thousand candidates qualify the written exam, which is about 2.5-3 % of the total number of appeared candidates. So, the competition is expected to remain very high this year as well.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 18:00 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Result date has not been confirmed

    UPSC has not given any confirmed date for releasing the CDS 2 Result 2026. However, based on the previous trend analysis, it was expected that the commission could release it with the NDA 2 result, but after the release of the NDA 2 result, candidates are now eagerly awaiting the CDS 2 result. Candidates should regularly check the official websites because the result date can be announced through an official notice.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 14:36 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: CDS Training Period

    Selected candidates will be enrolled as Officer Cadets and will undergo a course of training at the Officers’ Academy for an approximate period of 49 weeks. On successful completion of training, Officer Cadets are granted a Short Service Commission in the rank of Lt. from the date of successful completion of training. University of Madras will award "Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies" to all cadets who successfully complete Pre-commissioning training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Candidates withdrawn from Officers' Training Academy on disciplinary grounds are not eligible to apply.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 14:32 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates appearing Degree examination

    Candidates who have not yet qualified the final year Degree examination must carry with them a certificate in original from the Principal of the College/Institution stating that the candidate has appeared/is appearing at the final year Degree examination. Candidates who do not carry the above certificates with them while going to the Services Selection Centres shall not be allowed to appear for the SSB interview.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 13:08 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: SSB Interview 600/400 Marks

    Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for the SSB Interview, which spans 4-5 days and is crucial for final selection. SSB contributes 600 marks for IMA, IAF and INA and 400 marks for OTA to the final merit list. The SSB Interview includes:

    • Stage 1: Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) and Picture Perception & Description Test (PP&DT)
    • Stage 2: Psychological Tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks, Personal Interview & Conference.
  • Oct 10, 2026, 12:30 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: List of SSB centres

    After the release of the CDS 2 results, all the shortlisted candidates have to appear for the SSB interview. Check the service-wise SSB centre list:

    Indian Army SSB Centres
    • Allahabad (Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh: 14 SSB, 18 SSB, 19 SSB, 34 SSB
    • Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: 20 SSB, 21 SSB, 22 SSB
    • Bengaluru, Karnataka: 17 SSB, 24 SSB
    • Kapurthala, Punjab: 31 SSB
    • Jalandhar, Punjab: 32 SSB
    Indian Navy SSB Centres
    • Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (INS Agrani): NSB Coimbatore
    • Bengaluru, Karnataka: 12 SSB
    • Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: 33 SSB
    • Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (INS Kalinga): NSB Visakhapatnam
    • Kolkata, West Bengal: SSB Kolkata, Diamond Harbour
    Indian Air Force SSB Centres
    • Dehradun, Uttarakhand: 1 AFSB
    • Mysuru, Karnataka: 2 AFSB
    • Gandhinagar, Gujarat: 3 AFSB
    • Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: 4 AFSB
    • Guwahati, Assam: 5 AFSB
  • Oct 10, 2026, 11:42 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: Official Website to Check Result

    Candidates will be able to check the CDS 2 Result 2026 on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. They are advised to keep their registration details ready for quick access.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 10:56 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Shortlisted Candidates Will Move to the Next Stage

    Candidates who qualify in the CDS written exam will be called for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. The SSB interview includes the screening test, document verification, Psychology Tests, Group Testing and Personal Interview.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 10:08 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Avoid fake news

    Candidates should be careful about fake CDS 2 result notices and messages being shared online. UPSC had earlier warned candidates about a fake notice related to the UPSC results, so only information available on the official website should be trusted.

  • Oct 10, 2026, 09:34 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Selection Process

    The CDS selection process helps the candidates to understand the exact exam requirements and plan their strategy accordingly. It mainly comprises four stages, which are given below

    • Written Examination
    • SSB Interview
    • Medical Test
    • Final Merit List
  • Oct 10, 2026, 08:52 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: CDS 1 Vs NDA 1 Result Releaease Date

    In 2025, UPSC released the CDS 2 result eight days after the NDA 2 result; however, in 2026, the results of CDS 1 and NDA 1 were released on the same day. Check the result release date analysis to understand the expected date for the CDS 2 result:

    Exam Name Exam Date Result Date Analysis
    NDA 1 2024 April 21, 2024 May 09, 2024
    Same
    CDS 1 2024 April 21, 2024 May 09, 2024
    NDA 2 2024 September 01, 2024 September 20, 2024
    Same
    CDS 2 2024 September 01, 2024 September 20, 2024
    NDA 1 2025 April 13, 2025 April 28, 2025
    Same
    CDS 1 2025 April 13, 2025 April 28, 2025
    NDA 2 2025 September 14, 2025 October 01, 2025
    After 8 days
    CDS 2 2025 September 14, 2025 October 09, 2025
    CDS 1 2026 April 12, 2026 May 08, 2026
    Same
    NDA 1 2026 April 12, 2026 May 08, 2026
  • Oct 10, 2026, 08:06 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Result is expected today

    As the UPSC released the NDA 2 result on Friday, October 09, the commission is expected to announce the CDS 2 results any time now. Candidates are advised to keep checking this live blog for real-time updates on the CDS 2 result 2026.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 23:58 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Result After Answer Key Review

    The CDS 2 result will be prepared after reviewing all objections raised against the provisional answer key. The final answer key is used for the score calculation.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 15:29 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: CDS 2 2025 Written Cutoff Marks

    Candidates must check the CDS previous year cut-off marks to predict their chances of clearing the written exam. Failing to score marks more than or equivalent to the CDS cut-off will lead to disqualification from the next round. The CDS 2 2025 cutoff (Out of 900) is given below for your reference:

    Name of the Academy Minimum Qualifying Marks in Each Subject Marks Obtained by Last Qualified Candidate in Written Exam
    IMA
    20%
    		 124.11 (out of 300)
    INA 109.23 (out of 300)
    AFA 132.51 (out of 300)
    OTA (Men) 80.01 (out of 200)
    OTA (Women) 98.06 (out of 200)
  • Oct 9, 2026, 13:58 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Objection Window Closed on September 20

    The UPSC closed the CDS 2 answer key objection window on September 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the CDS 2 are now waiting for their CDS result and final answer key. The UPSC said the CDS result would be based on the final answer keys prepared after reviewing challenges.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 13:23 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Provisional Answer Key Released on September 16

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the CDS 2 provisional answer key on September 16. The answer key helps candidates compare their answers with the official responses and calculate their expected scores. It also gives an idea about their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process, which is SSB interview. The candidates could download the answer key after logging in through their login ID and password.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 13:05 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check CDS 2 Result

    Candidates can check their CDS 2 result online on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in. The CDS 2 result 2026 link will be activated soon on the homepage under the 'What's New' section.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 12:58 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 LIVE: Details Required to Check CDS Result

    The following details are usually required to check the UPSC CDS result:

    • Application number
    • Date of birth
    • Security pin

    Make sure all details are ready before the CDS 2 result is released.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 12:50 IST

    CDS 2 Result 2026 Live: Result Can Be Released Today

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) can release the CDS 2 Result 2026 today on the official website of UPSC. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on September 13, 2026, can check their CDS results online once the link is activated. Keep checking this live blog for real-time updates on CDS 2 results.

CDS 2 Vacancy 2026

UPSC has released the academy-wise vacancies for Army, Air Force and Navy in its official notification. The table provided below shows the academy-wise vacancies.

Academy

Number of Vacancies

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun

100

Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala

26

Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad

32

Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (SSC Men)

275

Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (SSC Women)

18

Total

451
Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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