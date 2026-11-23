UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the UGC NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip by today, November 25, according to an official update. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the allotted exam city through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The city slip was earlier scheduled to be released on November 23 but was postponed and will be announced today.

According to NTA, candidates will be able to access their city intimation details using their application number and password. The city slip will provide advance information about the city where the examination centre will be located.

UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip Direct Link

The direct link to download the UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip will be available on the official NTA examination portal. Candidates should use their login credentials to access the document once the link is activated.

UGC NET December 2026 City Slip Download Link - 'Click Here' (To Be Updated)

UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates, Timing

As per the revised schedule announced on November 19 for the examination, the NTA will conduct the UGC NET December 2026 examination on December 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and December 21, 2026.

The examination will take place in two shifts on the scheduled dates. The first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit card is scheduled to be released on December 7.

How to Download UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their examination city details:

1. Open the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Go to the Candidate Activity section on the homepage.

3. Find the UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip link.

4. Enter your application number and password.

5. Submit the login details to access the city intimation slip.

6. Download the document and check the allotted examination city.