Constitution Day on November 26, 2026: Check Theme, Facts, History, Celebrations, Difference From Republic Day
Constitution Day falls on November 26 every year. The Dr Ambedkar Foundation’s 2026 celebration in New Delhi has the theme, “The Constitution @76: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Constitutional Vision and the Future of Indian Democracy”.
India will celebrate Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The day marks the Constitution’s adoption by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. It honours the framers, including Dr B R Ambedkar, and underscores the principles guiding India’s democracy.
Constitution Day 2026: Date and Theme
Constitution Day falls on November 26 every year. The Dr Ambedkar Foundation’s 2026 celebration in New Delhi has the theme, “The Constitution @76: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Constitutional Vision and the Future of Indian Democracy”. It is themed on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, constitutional morality, and accountable and inclusive governance.
Why is November 26 Celebrated as Constitution Day 2026 and Not January 202?
The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, after nearly three years of debate and drafting. Its Drafting Committee was chaired by Dr B R. Ambedkar, whose leadership and commitment to social justice refined the document. The Constitution was implemented on January 26, 1950. That date honours the Purna Swaraj declaration of 1930 and is celebrated as Republic Day.
The government designated November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015 to foster awareness of constitutional values and acknowledge Ambedkar’s achievements. Prior to this, the date was observed as National Law Day.
How Will Constitution Day Be Celebrated in India?
Schools, colleges, government offices and institutions celebrate the occasion through Preamble readings, quizzes, debates, lectures, essay contests and awareness campaigns. Citizens are motivated to learn about Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties and constitutional principles.
In New Delhi, the Dr Ambedkar Foundation will host a programme at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on November 26. Former Chief Justice of India Justice U U Lalit is slated to read the Preamble and deliver a lecture on constitutional governance and Ambedkar’s legacy. A national initiative at Vigyan Bhavan will mark the 77th Constitution Day and release the Constitution in 22 regional languages.
Significance of the Constitution Day
Constitution Day is more than a commemoration. It reminds citizens that democracy relies on the rule of law, equality, personal freedoms and responsibility. The Preamble’s promises of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity are paramount to lessen discrimination, bolster institutions and foster human dignity.
Constitution Day and Republic Day: Key Difference
Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) on November 26 marks the adoption of India's Constitution in 1949, while Republic Day on January 26 marks its implementation in 1950 when India became a free democratic republic.
Thus, the dates celebrate separate milestones in India’s constitutional journey.
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