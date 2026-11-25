India will celebrate Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The day marks the Constitution’s adoption by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. It honours the framers, including Dr B R Ambedkar, and underscores the principles guiding India’s democracy.

Constitution Day 2026: Date and Theme

Constitution Day falls on November 26 every year. The Dr Ambedkar Foundation’s 2026 celebration in New Delhi has the theme, “The Constitution @76: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Constitutional Vision and the Future of Indian Democracy”. It is themed on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, constitutional morality, and accountable and inclusive governance.

Why is November 26 Celebrated as Constitution Day 2026 and Not January 202?

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, after nearly three years of debate and drafting. Its Drafting Committee was chaired by Dr B R. Ambedkar, whose leadership and commitment to social justice refined the document. The Constitution was implemented on January 26, 1950. That date honours the Purna Swaraj declaration of 1930 and is celebrated as Republic Day.