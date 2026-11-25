Telangana Inter Practical Exams 2027: Board Changes Exam Centre Rules, Students Can Appear at Their Own Colleges
Telangana Inter practical exams 2027 will be conducted at students’ respective junior colleges as TG BIE does not introduce the proposed jumbling system. Check practical exam dates and timings for first- and second-year students.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is not introducing the jumbling system for Intermediate practical examinations in 2027. Students will appear for their practical tests at their respective junior colleges instead of being allotted examination centres at other institutions.
Under the proposed jumbling arrangement, students would have been assigned practical examination centres in colleges other than those where they are enrolled. However, the board has not taken steps to implement this system for the upcoming examinations. The existing arrangement will continue for 2027, according to media reports.
The decision comes amid concerns over the evaluation of practical examinations at some private and corporate junior colleges. Allegations have been raised that certain colleges award full practical marks without conducting proper laboratory assessments. There have also been concerns about students being asked to pay additional fees.
The proposed jumbling system was expected to bring greater transparency to practical examinations. However, with the arrangement not being introduced, students will continue to take their tests at their own colleges.
Telangana Inter Practical Exam Dates 2027
According to the tentative timetable released by TGBIE on November 19, the practical examinations will be conducted for both first-year and second-year students.
The schedule is as follows:
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Examination
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Dates
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Sessions / Timings
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First-year English practicals
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January 29, 2027
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-
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Second-year English practicals
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January 30, 2027
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-
|
Second-year Science practicals
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February 1–10, 2027
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Two sessions: 9 am to 12 noon, 2 pm to 5 pm
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First-year Science practicals
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February 11–18, 2027
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Three sessions: 9 am to 11 am, 12 noon to 2 pm, 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm
Second-year science practical examinations will take place in two sessions: 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. First-year science practicals will be conducted in three sessions: 9 am to 11 am, 12 noon to 2 pm and 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
First-Year Students to Take Practical Exams Too
Another important change for the 2027 examination cycle is the inclusion of first-year Intermediate students in practical assessments. Earlier, practical examinations were conducted for second-year students.
Students should follow the instructions issued by their respective junior colleges regarding practical examination arrangements. They should also keep track of any further notifications released by TGBIE.
The Intermediate first-year theory examinations are scheduled to begin on February 24, while second-year examinations will start on February 25, 2027.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.