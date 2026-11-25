The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is not introducing the jumbling system for Intermediate practical examinations in 2027. Students will appear for their practical tests at their respective junior colleges instead of being allotted examination centres at other institutions.

Under the proposed jumbling arrangement, students would have been assigned practical examination centres in colleges other than those where they are enrolled. However, the board has not taken steps to implement this system for the upcoming examinations. The existing arrangement will continue for 2027, according to media reports.

The decision comes amid concerns over the evaluation of practical examinations at some private and corporate junior colleges. Allegations have been raised that certain colleges award full practical marks without conducting proper laboratory assessments. There have also been concerns about students being asked to pay additional fees.