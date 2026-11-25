Miss Universe 2026: Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has been crowned Miss Universe 2026. She is taking home the coveted title at the 75th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant this time.

The victory was even more special as Barreto won the crown in her home country, Puerto Rico, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan.

She competed against 116 contestants from around the world and succeeded Mexico's Fátima Bosch. With this win, Barreto became the sixth woman from Puerto Rico to win the Miss Universe title, adding another achievement to her country's pageant history.

Who Is Miss Universe 2026 Jennifer Barreto?

Jennifer Barreto represented Puerto Rico at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant. She did not just represent her country; she made history by bringing the coveted, prestigious crown home.