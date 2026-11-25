Who Is Miss Universe 2026? Meet Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico, Winner of the 75th Edition; Know Her Age, Education, Career and More
Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has won Miss Universe 2026, becoming the sixth woman from her country to claim the crown. From her academic background in psychology and social work to her career in crisis prevention, know more about the 27-year-old winner.
Miss Universe 2026: Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has been crowned Miss Universe 2026. She is taking home the coveted title at the 75th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant this time.
The victory was even more special as Barreto won the crown in her home country, Puerto Rico, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan.
She competed against 116 contestants from around the world and succeeded Mexico's Fátima Bosch. With this win, Barreto became the sixth woman from Puerto Rico to win the Miss Universe title, adding another achievement to her country's pageant history.
Who Is Miss Universe 2026 Jennifer Barreto?
Jennifer Barreto represented Puerto Rico at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant. She did not just represent her country; she made history by bringing the coveted, prestigious crown home.
She was competing against 116 contestants, and she stood out not just for her performance but also for her thoughtful answer in the final question-and-answer round.
When she was asked her final-round question, she stunned everyone with an empathetic answer.
Her question was, 'What does the world need most from its leaders?'
Jennifer Barreto called for "professionally empathetic" leaders who stay true to their values, lead by example and listen to their communities.
Her answer brought leadership, empathy and accountability into the spotlight, making her winning moment even more memorable for Puerto Rico.
-
Represented: Puerto Rico
-
Competition: 75th Miss Universe edition
-
Final Question: What the world needs most from its leaders.
-
Winning Answer: "Professionally empathetic" leaders who lead by example and listen to their communities.
-
Achievement: Sixth Miss Universe winner from Puerto Rico.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.