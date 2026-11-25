Gold Rate Today, 25 November: Will Gold Prices Fall After US Inflation Data Release? Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Top 20 Cities Ahead of That
Gold prices are under pressure ahead of the US inflation data release. Will gold rates fall further or rebound? Check 24K, 22K and 18K gold prices in India's top 20 cities and explore both possible market scenarios.
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices are playing games right now globally. This is a very short-term game, depending on a big update coming today. Gold rates domestically and globally are facing a crucial test as investors turn their attention to the upcoming US inflation data.
After a recent decline in international bullion prices and domestic MCX futures, buyers may be wondering whether this is the right time to purchase gold or wait for another correction.
Experts and gold market analysts are waiting for global updates. The next move may depend heavily on how US inflation figures influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.
A hotter-than-expected reading could put further pressure on gold, while cooling inflation may offer some relief. So, will gold become cheaper or stage a recovery?
Let's decode both scenarios of the US inflation data and explore what buyers need to know.
Gold Rates Today, November 25, 2026: Top 20 Indian Cities
|
City
|
24K Gold (₹/10g)
|
22K Gold (₹/10g)
|
18K Gold (₹/10g)
|
Delhi
|
₹1,27,910
|
₹1,17,310
|
₹96,010
|
Gurugram
|
₹1,27,910
|
₹1,17,310
|
₹96,010
|
Noida
|
₹1,27,910
|
₹1,17,310
|
₹96,010
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,27,910
|
₹1,17,310
|
₹96,010
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,27,910
|
₹1,17,310
|
₹96,010
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,27,910
|
₹1,17,310
|
₹96,010
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,160
|
₹95,860
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,160
|
₹95,860
|
Chennai
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,160
|
₹95,860
|
Kochi (Kerala)
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,160
|
₹95,860
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,160
|
₹95,860
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,160
|
₹95,860
|
Pune
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,160
|
₹95,860
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,210
|
₹95,910
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,210
|
₹95,910
|
Surat
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,210
|
₹95,910
|
Coimbatore
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,160
|
₹95,860
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,160
|
₹95,860
|
Patna
|
₹1,27,810
|
₹1,17,160
|
₹95,860
|
Nagpur
|
₹1,27,800
|
₹1,17,150
|
₹95,850
Note: Rates are indicative and exclude 3% GST and jeweller making charges.
MCX Gold Rates Today For India
Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are trading under pressure. The December 2026 contract opened at around ₹1,22,035 per 10 grams before declining towards ₹1,21,600. Other active contracts are listed below:
-
Gold: ₹1,21,600 per 10 grams; expiry: December 4, 2026; lot size: 1 kg.
-
Gold Mini: ₹1,21,491 per 10 grams; expiry: December 4, 2026; lot size: 100 grams.
-
Gold Ten: ₹1,22,010 per 10 grams; expiry: November 30, 2026; lot size: 10 grams.
-
Gold Guinea: ₹97,753 per 8 grams; expiry: November 30, 2026; lot size: 8 grams.
-
Gold Petal: ₹12,234 per gram; expiry: November 30, 2026; lot size: 1 gram.
Market Trend: The MCX December gold contract was also reported near ₹1,22,300 per 10 grams in early trading, down around 2.93% from its previous close. MCX prices fluctuate throughout the trading session.
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