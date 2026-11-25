Gold Rate Today: Gold prices are playing games right now globally. This is a very short-term game, depending on a big update coming today. Gold rates domestically and globally are facing a crucial test as investors turn their attention to the upcoming US inflation data.

After a recent decline in international bullion prices and domestic MCX futures, buyers may be wondering whether this is the right time to purchase gold or wait for another correction.

Experts and gold market analysts are waiting for global updates. The next move may depend heavily on how US inflation figures influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

A hotter-than-expected reading could put further pressure on gold, while cooling inflation may offer some relief. So, will gold become cheaper or stage a recovery?

Let's decode both scenarios of the US inflation data and explore what buyers need to know.