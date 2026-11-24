Karnataka UG AYUSH Stray Vacancy Round 2026 Schedule Out at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Seat Allotment Schedule
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the UG AYUSH Stray Vacancy Round 2026 schedule at kea.kar.nic.in. Check the registration date and other details in the article below.
Key Points
- KEA announced UG AYUSH Stray Vacancy Round 2026 schedule on November 24, 2026.
- New registrations for UGNEET 2026 candidates open from November 24-25, 2026.
- Final seat allotment result on November 29, 2026, report to college by November 30, 2026.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the schedule for the Stray Vacancy Round online seat allotment for UG AYUSH courses 2026. Issued through an official notification on November 24, 2026, the round will fill seats remaining vacant after the third round of counselling, including any cancelled or forfeited seats hosted on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Eligible UGNEET 2026 qualified candidates who had not previously registered with KEA can complete their new registrations between November 24 and November 25, 2026.
#UGAyush-26: ಯುಜಿ ಆಯುಷ್ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳಿಗೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಬಯಸುವವರಿಗೆ ಸ್ಟ್ರೇ ವೇಕೆನ್ಸಿ ಸುತ್ತಿನ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಗೆ ತೀರ್ಮಾನಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಹೊಸದಾಗಿ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುವುದಕ್ಕೂ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದುವರೆಗೂ ನೋಂದಣಿ ಮಾಡದಿರುವವರು ನ.25ರೊಳಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬೇಕು. ನ.26ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 11ಗಂಟೆಯೊಳಗೆ ವೆರಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಸ್ಲಿಪ್ ಡೌನ್ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು. ನ.26ರಂದು 2ಗಂಟೆಯೊಳಗೆ ₹50 ಸಾವಿರ ಮುಂಗಡ ಹಣ ಪಾವತಿಗೆ ಕೊನೆ ದಿನ. ಅದೇ ದಿನ ಸಂಜೆ 4ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಲಭ್ಯ ಸೀಟುಗಳ ವಿವರ ಪ್ರಕಟ. ನ.28ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 10ಗಂಟೆವರೆಗೆ ಆಪ್ಷನ್ಸ್ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗುವುದು. ಅದೇ ದಿನ ಸಂಜೆ 4 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹಾಗೂ ನ.29ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 10 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಅಂತಿಮ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾದ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನ.30ರೊಳಗೆ ಶುಲ್ಕ ಪಾವತಿಸಿ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪಡೆಯಬೇಕು. ಇದುವರೆಗೂ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾಗದವರು ಈ ಸುತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಬಹುದು. 3ನೇ ಸುತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೀಟು ರದ್ದುಪಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡವರಿಗೆ ಸ್ಟ್ರೇ ವೇಕೆನ್ಸಿ ಸುತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ಇರುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ವಿವರಗಳಿಗೆ ವೆಬ್ ಸೈಟ್ ನೋಡಿ. -ಹೆಚ್.ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ iAS ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @DrParameshwara @basavarajrayar2 @S_PrakashPatil— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) November 24, 2026
Karnataka UG AYUSH Stray Vacancy Round 2026 Important Dates
Given below are the important dates for the Karnataka UG AYUSH Stray Vacancy Round 2026:-
- New Registration:- November 24, 2026, after 4:00 PM to November 25, 2026 (11:59 PM)
- Download of Verification Slip:- November 24 from 5:00 PM to November 26, 2026 (11:00 AM)
- Payment of Caution Deposit (Rs. 50,000):- November 25 from 11:00 AM to November 26, 2026 (2:00 PM).
- Display of Available Seat Matrix:- November 26, 2026, after 4:00 PM
- Option Entry by Eligible Candidates:- November 26, 2026, from 4:00 PM to November 28, 2026, at 10:00 AM.
- Provisional Seat Allotment Result:- November 28, 2026, after 4:00 PM
- Final Seat Allotment Result:- November 29, 2026, after 10:00 AM
- Payment Fees:- November 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM to November 30, 2026, at 2:00 PM
- Download Seat Confirmation Slip:- November 29, 2026, at 2:00 PM to November 30, 2026, at 4:00 PM.
- Last Date to report at the allotted college:- November 30, 2026, up to 6:00 PM
Also check, UP Board Practical Exam Date 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Phase-Wise Schedule
Eligibility Criteria, Caution Deposit and Penalty Rules
Given below are the eligibility criteria, caution deposit and the penalty rules for the Karnataka UG AYUSH Stray Vacancy round 2026:-
- Newly registered UGNEET 2026 qualified candidates and existing KEA-registered candidates not holding any AYUSH seat are eligible for option entry.
- Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 AYUSH Counselling, or those allotted Medical or Dental seats in Rounds 1, 2, 3, or the Stray Vacancy round, are barred from participating.
- Participants must pay a caution deposit of Rs. 50,000, which will be adjusted against tuition fees upon seat allotment. If an allotted candidate fails to join the college by November 30, the Rs. 50,000 deposit will be forfeited, alongside additional legal and financial penalties.
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