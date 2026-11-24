ISC Class 11 History Exam Pattern 2027: The CISCE board holds the ISC Class 11 History test to assess the level of knowledge of key dates, significant events, and sources in history. Getting familiar with the ISC Class 11 History Exam Pattern 2027 at an early stage in the academic year 2026-27 will help students organize their studies efficiently and manage their study time effectively between Indian History and World History before appearing for annual examinations.

The total ISC Class 11 History evaluation carries 100 marks and is divided into two main sections. The first paper consists of the written theory paper carrying 80 marks and has a duration of 3 hours including 15 minutes reading time. In the theory paper, there are short objective questions, analytical short answer questions, and comprehensive long answer essay questions from both Modern Indian History and 20th Century World History. Paper II is Project Work of 20 marks where students have to do a research work on any selected historical topic and give an oral viva voce.