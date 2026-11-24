Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, Qatar. The 15-year-old prodigy scored a 52-ball double century, which is regarded as one of the greatest innings the cricketing world has ever seen. Vaibhav not only smashed the fastest century but also registered the fastest 150 and double century in List A cricket history. In India's clash against the UAE at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, India chased down the 250-run target in just 14.1 overs, with Vaibhav scoring 204 runs. In this article, check out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings, the list of fastest 200s, 150s and 100s, and more records associated with this historic knock. 2️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ Runs 5️⃣3️⃣ Balls 2️⃣8️⃣ Sixes 7️⃣ Fours 3️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ Strike Rate We are running out of superlatives for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 👏🫡 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/H3kJoSezGV — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Innings Highlights The cricketing world has never seen an innings like that before. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who started his innings with 3 blistering sixes in first over, continued exactly in the same way throughout his innings. Vaibhav completed his half-century in just 16 balls. He then went on to complete his century in just 28 balls. After that, Vaibhav accelerated in an unusual fashion and reached his 150-run mark in just 40 balls. He eventually completed his double century in just 52 deliveries, with the second batter on the list, Shubman Gill, having taken 103 balls to achieve the milestone. This clearly shows the intensity and scale of the innings, as the difference between the first and second-ranked batters is immensely huge. In this innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a record 28 sixes and 7 fours, scoring 204 runs at a strike rate of 392.31.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Innings Scorecard Batting Details Figures Runs 204 Balls 52 Fours 7 Sixes 28 Strike Rate 392.31 50 16 balls 100 28 balls 150 40 balls 200 52 balls Records Made by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history with his extraordinary double century against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The 15-year-old broke multiple world records and surpassed several legendary batters with his incredible 52-ball knock. Here is the complete list of records achieved by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Fastest double century in List A cricket – 52 balls, surpassing Chad Bowes' record of 103 balls.

Fastest 150 in List A cricket – 40 balls, breaking his own previous record of 59 balls against Arunachal Pradesh.

Fastest century in List A cricket – 28 balls, surpassing Jake Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball century.

Most sixes in a single List A innings – 28 sixes against UAE.

Fastest batter to reach 100, 150 and 200 runs in List A cricket – 28, 40 and 52 balls, respectively.