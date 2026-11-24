Private schools in Delhi have started announcing their admission criteria for the 2027-28 academic session, with distance between a child’s residence and the school carrying significant weight in the selection process. Some schools are offering up to 70 points under the neighbourhood-distance criterion. However, the points system varies from school to school. The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced the admission schedule for entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools. The application process will begin on December 1, 2026, and parents can submit forms until December 28, 2026. The admission process will cover Nursery, Lower Kindergarten (LKG), Upper Kindergarten (UKG) and applicable Class 1 entry-level admissions. Parents should check the admission criteria published by individual schools before applying.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2027-28: Schools Offering Up to 70 Points for Distance Neighbourhood distance is an important factor in the admission criteria announced by several private schools. According to the school-wise criteria reported, Vidya Bal Bhavan Senior Secondary School in Mayur Vihar has allocated 50 to 70 points based on the distance between the applicant’s residence and the school. The school’s 100-point assessment system also includes 20 points for siblings and 10 points for eligible alumni-related criteria. Delhi Public School (DPS) has reportedly allocated 20 to 50 points for distance. Children living within six kilometres can receive 50 points, while applicants residing between six and eight kilometres can receive 40 points. Those living more than 15 kilometres away receive 20 points.

The distance and other admission criteria are not uniform across Delhi schools. Parents must check the points distribution published by their preferred school. Delhi Nursery Admission 2027-28: Important Dates According to the official DoE circular dated November 20, 2026, the admission schedule for open seats in private unaided recognised schools is as follows: Admission Activity Date Uploading of admission criteria begins November 23, 2026 Last date to upload criteria November 26, 2026 Application process begins December 1, 2026 Last date to submit application forms December 28, 2026 Publication of applicants’ details and points January 4, 2027 Parents’ queries and objections January 5–11, 2027 Final points list January 12, 2027 First selection list January 20, 2027 Second selection list, if required February 5, 2027 Subsequent list, if required February 22, 2027 Admission process concludes March 12, 2027

Delhi Nursery Admission 2027-28: Age Limit The age of children applying for admission will be calculated as of March 31, 2027. The age requirements for different entry-level classes are: Class Age Limit Nursery (Balvatika 1) 3 years to below 4 years Lower KG (Balvatika 2) 4 years to below 5 years Upper KG (Balvatika 3) 5 years to below 6 years Class 1 5 years to below 6 years under the transitional arrangement The revised structure is being introduced in phases in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Children enrolled in Nursery during the 2026-27 session will move to Lower KG in 2027-28. Schools can also offer fresh admissions to eligible children in Lower KG and Upper KG. The school head may consider age relaxation of up to one month in the minimum or upper age limit, as permitted under the DoE guidelines.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2027-28: Documents Required Parents should keep the child’s age proof and residential documents ready before applying. The Directorate of Education has listed the following documents as acceptable address proofs: Ration card or smart card issued in the name of either parent, carrying the child’s name.

Domicile certificate of the child or either parent.

Voter ID card (EPIC) of either parent.

Electricity bill in the name of either parent or the child.

MTNL telephone bill.

Water bill in the name of either parent or the child.

Passport of either parent or the child.

Aadhaar or UID card issued in the name of either parent. A birth certificate should also be kept ready as proof of the child’s date of birth. Parents may need additional documents, such as sibling or alumni proof, if they are claiming points under these categories. They should check the requirements of individual schools before submitting their applications.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2027-28: Registration Fee As per the DoE guidelines, private unaided recognised schools can charge a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25 for the application form. Schools cannot make the purchase of a prospectus compulsory for parents. They are also not permitted to charge additional processing fees or demand donations or capitation fees as a condition of admission. Delhi Nursery Admission 2027-28: Selection Process Schools will upload the details of applicants along with the points awarded to each child on January 4, 2027. Parents can raise queries or objections regarding the points between January 5 and January 11. After resolving the objections, schools will publish the final points on January 12. The first selection list, including the waiting list, will be released on January 20, 2027.