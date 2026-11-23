UP Board Practical Exam Date 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Phase-Wise Schedule
Uttar Pradesh Board Practical Exam Date 2027 announced. Check the phase-wise schedule for Class 10 and 12 practical exams, important instructions and pre-board exam dates. Check the complete schedule in the article below.
Key Points
- Phase 1 of UP Board practical exams January 11 to January 19, 2027.
- Phase 2 of UP Board practical exams January 20 to January 28, 2027.
- Internal assessment marks portal activates for schools on January 1, 2027.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the schedule for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Practical Exams 2027. According to the official notice, the practical exams will be conducted in two phases across different districts of Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of the UP Board Practical Exam 2027 will be held from January 11 to January 19, 2027. The second phase will take place from January 20 to January 28, 2027. The board has also shared important instructions regarding the internal assessment, pre-board examinations and marks submission.
#upboardpryj https://t.co/1E5eM2qStp— Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) November 23, 2026
UP Board Practical Exam 2027 Phase-Wise Schedule
As per the notice issued by UPMSP, practical exams for High School and Intermediate students will be conducted in two phases:-
|
Phase
|
Exam Dates
|
Districts
|
Phase 1
|
January 11 to 19, 2027
|
|
Phase 2
|
January 20 to 28, 2027
|
Students should check their respective exam schedules through their schools.
Also check, UP Board to Introduce New Secure Answer Sheets for 2027 Exams: Check Key Security Features
UP Board Practical Exams 2027 Important Instructions
The board has issued several instructions for schools and students regarding the practical examinations:-
- High School Practical Exams:- Practical examinations for High School subjects, except Science and Home Science, will be conducted through the internal assessment and project work, similar to last year.
- Science and Home Science:- The board will conduct practical examinations of 30 marks for these subjects.
- Private Candidates:- Private candidates must contact the principal of their allotted examination centre to participate in the practical examinations.
- Internal Assessment Marks:- Schools will upload internal assessment marks through the official website, upmsp.edu.in. The portal will become active from January 1, 2027.
- Pre-Board Practical Exams:- Schools will conduct pre-board practical examinations during the last week of December 2026.
- Pre-Board Written Exams:- Class 10 and 12 pre-board written examinations will be held in the first week of January 2027. Class 9 and 11 annual examinations will take place in the second and third weeks of January 2027.
Students are advised to contact their schools for subject-wise practical examination dates and further instructions.
Also check, UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Out at upmsp.edu.in: Check District-Wise Allocation & Objection Deadline
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.