The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the schedule for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Practical Exams 2027. According to the official notice, the practical exams will be conducted in two phases across different districts of Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of the UP Board Practical Exam 2027 will be held from January 11 to January 19, 2027. The second phase will take place from January 20 to January 28, 2027. The board has also shared important instructions regarding the internal assessment, pre-board examinations and marks submission.

#upboardpryj https://t.co/1E5eM2qStp — Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) November 23, 2026

UP Board Practical Exam 2027 Phase-Wise Schedule

As per the notice issued by UPMSP, practical exams for High School and Intermediate students will be conducted in two phases:-