JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the JKBOSE class 11 result 2026 today, February 2, 2026. The link to check the October-November 2026 Regular session result is available on the official website and the result portal of the board.

To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login with their registration number and roll number. The JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2025 is available on the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in. Candidates can also visit the result portal - jkresults.nic.in. to check the results.

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 - Click Here

Steps to Check JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026

The JKBOSE Class 11 result 2026 will be announced by officials soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE

Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE result portal

Step 3: Click on the Class 11 result link

Step 4: Log in with the Roll number and Registration number

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: Save and click on submit

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates