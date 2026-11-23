Key Points OSSTET 2026 results were officially declared by BSE Odisha on November 23, 2026.

The examination was conducted on September 30, 2026, for secondary school teaching.

A total of 44,298 candidates qualified, achieving an overall pass percentage of 79.15%.

OSSTET Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has officially declared the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) Result 2026 on its official website at bseodisha.ac.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status and download their scorecards pdf. The examination was conducted on September 30, 2026. As per the reports a total of 44,298 candidates have qualified, recording an overall pass percentage of 79.15%. Candidates can check the result and other important details in this article. OSSTET Result 2026: Overview The OSTET Exam was conducted on September 30, 2026. The exam timing was 9:00 to 11:30 AM. This is a state level test which is held to determine if candidates qualify to teach in secondary school across the state of Odisha. Check details below.

Particulars Details Exam Name Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) Conducting Authroity Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Exam Date September 30, 2026 Result Release Date November 23, 2026 Result Status Released Mode of Result Online Official Website bseodisha.ac.in OSSTET Result 2026 Download Link The BSE Odisha has officially activated the OSSTET Result 2026 link on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for thePaper 1 or Paper 2 can visit the portal and check their marks and qualifying status. The direct link to download the OSTET Result 2026 is given below. OSSTET Result 2026 Link Click Here Details Mentioned on OSSTET Score Card 2026 Candidates can check the following details mentioned in the OSSTET Score Card

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Examination and Paper Details

Total Marks Obtained

Category Details

Qualifying Status How to Download OSSTET Result 2026? Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their OSSTET Score Card 2026: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage go to the latest updates section.

Now click on the link titled OSSTET Exam Result 2026

Enter the login credential such as roll no and date of birth.

Submit the information to view your result.

Download the scorecard and save it for future reference. OSSTET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026 Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks as given by the BSE Odisha to pass the examination. As per the board's guidelines the qualifying criteria are as follows: