OSSTET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Score Card PDF at bseodisha.ac.in
The BSE Odisha has declared the OSSTET Result 2026 on November 23. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their scorecards from the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Check all details here.
Key Points
- OSSTET 2026 results were officially declared by BSE Odisha on November 23, 2026.
- The examination was conducted on September 30, 2026, for secondary school teaching.
- A total of 44,298 candidates qualified, achieving an overall pass percentage of 79.15%.
OSSTET Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has officially declared the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) Result 2026 on its official website at bseodisha.ac.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status and download their scorecards pdf. The examination was conducted on September 30, 2026. As per the reports a total of 44,298 candidates have qualified, recording an overall pass percentage of 79.15%. Candidates can check the result and other important details in this article.
OSSTET Result 2026: Overview
The OSTET Exam was conducted on September 30, 2026. The exam timing was 9:00 to 11:30 AM. This is a state level test which is held to determine if candidates qualify to teach in secondary school across the state of Odisha. Check details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET)
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Conducting Authroity
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Board of Secondary Education, Odisha
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Exam Date
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September 30, 2026
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Result Release Date
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November 23, 2026
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Result Status
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Released
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Mode of Result
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Online
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Official Website
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bseodisha.ac.in
OSSTET Result 2026 Download Link
The BSE Odisha has officially activated the OSSTET Result 2026 link on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for thePaper 1 or Paper 2 can visit the portal and check their marks and qualifying status. The direct link to download the OSTET Result 2026 is given below.
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OSSTET Result 2026 Link
Details Mentioned on OSSTET Score Card 2026
Candidates can check the following details mentioned in the OSSTET Score Card
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Candidate Name
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Roll Number
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Examination and Paper Details
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Total Marks Obtained
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Category Details
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Qualifying Status
How to Download OSSTET Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their OSSTET Score Card 2026:
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Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.
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On the homepage go to the latest updates section.
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Now click on the link titled OSSTET Exam Result 2026
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Enter the login credential such as roll no and date of birth.
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Submit the information to view your result.
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Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.
OSSTET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026
Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks as given by the BSE Odisha to pass the examination. As per the board's guidelines the qualifying criteria are as follows:
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Category
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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General
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60%
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SC/ST/PH/SEBC
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50%
What After OSSTET Result 2026?
Candidates who have successfully qualified for the OSSTET examination will be eligible to receive the OSSTET Pass Certificate issued by BSE Odisha. They can use this certificate while applying for secondary school teaching vacancies in Odisha Qualifying OSSTET does not itself guarantee a teaching appointment.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.