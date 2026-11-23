School Assembly News Headlines November 24, 2026: Kamla Express, Super TET, Spicejet, Ferrari 296 and Other News
Read the latest School Assembly News Headlines for November 24, 2026, including updates on Super TET City Intimation Slip, Ferrari 296 challenge stradale and the Saryu Kamala Express, along with national, international, sports, business and education news.
School Assembly News Headlines November 24, 2026: Staying updated with current affairs helps students understand important events and developments happening across the country and around the world. Today's school assembly news headlines cover the latest national, international, sports, business, education and science and technology updates. Major highlights include the launch of the Saryu Kamala Express connecting India and Nepal, the latest UP Super TET 2026 examination update, concerns surrounding SpiceJet's financial position and Ferrari's unveiling of two new 296 models. Here are the important headlines for students to read during the morning assembly.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 24
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah virtually flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed self-reliance and cooperative development during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
- Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute passed away at AIIMS Delhi, with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their condolences.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the Kutch accident.
- The Centre highlighted the importance of cycling as a healthy lifestyle choice, with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya encouraging people to make it a regular habit.
- Chief Justice of India Surya Kant called for compulsory legal aid work for law students and responsible guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence in legal education.
- The Odisha government approved a Rs 249-crore Cyber Command Centre to strengthen investigations into cybercrime and online financial fraud.
- The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) hosted a BRICS roundtable to encourage cooperation among participating countries in the film industry.
- The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board directed an Adani Group company to stop excavation work for a temporary labour shed in Satara.
- The Saryu-Kamala Express is expected to improve passenger connectivity, tourism and cultural exchanges between India and Nepal.
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 24
- Russia-Ukraine tensions continued after a Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Kyiv region left several people missing, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- A Russian cargo ship caught fire off the coast of Finland following a reported attack.
- Indonesia continued rescue operations after a factory fire in Banten province killed workers and left several people missing.
- Thousands of people took to the streets of Lisbon, Portugal, to protest against rising living costs.
- Myanmar's military-backed government criticised ASEAN's decision, describing it as unfair and unbalanced.
- Countries participating in the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, remained divided over measures to address fossil fuel consumption and global warming.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 24
- Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored 128 runs against New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington, setting a significant record for an Asian wicketkeeper.
- The Indian men's hockey team won its series against New Zealand 1-0 after the final match ended in a 2-2 draw in Auckland.
- Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen lost his Hong Kong Open semifinal against Denmark's Anders Antonsen.
- Max Verstappen won the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, securing another victory at the Formula One event.
- Carlos Alcaraz defeated Ben Shelton to reach the championship match of the ATP Finals in Turin.
- Indian junior badminton players Shaina Manimuthu and T Gnana Dattu won the girls' and boys' singles titles, respectively, at the National Under-19 Badminton Championships.
- Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC shared points after their Indian Super League match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 24
- India's oil and gas import bill increased by around 60% in October as crude oil prices rose and LPG consumption declined.
- The Federation of Indian Pilots urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to intervene in SpiceJet's financial crisis, raising concerns over unpaid salaries, grounded aircraft and mounting debts.
- Mahindra Last Mile Mobility announced plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 18 months to support its future expansion.
- Indian aluminium manufacturers sought zero import duty on raw aluminium ahead of the upcoming Union Budget.
- India and the European Union are expected to sign their proposed free trade agreement in Brussels on December 16.
- Ferrari unveiled two new models, the 296 Challenge Stradale and 296 Challenge Evo, at its 2026 Finali Mondiali event in Spain. The new models feature powerful V6 engines and technology inspired by motorsport.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 24
- The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the UP Super TET 2026 examination city intimation slip ahead of the Assistant Teacher recruitment examination scheduled for December 3 and 4. November 23 was reported as an expected release date, not a separately confirmed deadline.
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the late-fee registration window for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 on November 23. Eligible candidates can submit their applications with a late fee until November 26, 2026.
- Google announced an investment of USD 5 million to support artificial intelligence research and infrastructure development at IIT Kharagpur.
- The West Bengal government is considering a review of the semester-based examination pattern for Classes 11 and 12 following feedback from schools and parents.
- The government may examine changes to the NEET PG 2026 counselling process after concerns were raised about 10,105 medical seats being blocked during admissions.
- Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted the importance of practical legal aid experience and responsible AI use for students pursuing legal education.
- IIT Patna strengthened its focus on artificial intelligence research with the inauguration of a new AI centre.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly November 24
- IIT Patna inaugurated a new artificial intelligence centre to encourage research and innovation in emerging technologies.
- Google's proposed USD 5 million investment in IIT Kharagpur is expected to strengthen AI research facilities and support technology talent development.
- The proposed Cyber Command Centre in Odisha will use advanced technology and digital investigation facilities to improve the state's response to cybercrime.
Thought of the Day
"Knowledge grows when curiosity leads the way."
Meaning: Learning becomes more meaningful when students develop the habit of asking questions and exploring new ideas. Every new question creates an opportunity to discover something useful and improve their understanding of the world.
Following daily news helps students develop general awareness, improve their communication skills and understand important national and international developments. Reading current affairs during morning assemblies also encourages students to participate in discussions, think critically and become informed and responsible citizens.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.