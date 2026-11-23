India and Nepal have ushered in a massive step towards emboldenening bilateral ties, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a $1.62 billion (approximately Rs 15,000 crore) development cooperation package for Nepal and the two countries inking eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across crucial sectors. during Shah's first bilateral trip to India since taking office in March. Inside Rs 15,000 crore Aid for Nepal The financial package, worth 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees, is targetted at promoting Nepal's reconstruction following damaging floods in August and bolstering its long-term development. The disaster struck homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure, killing around 1,500 people, while more than 5,200 remain missing and are presumed dead. Modi said India's aid would assist affected families redevelop their lives, create economic scope and boost Nepal's readiness for future disasters.

Eight MoUs Cover Security, Healthcare and Technology The eight agreements aim to boost cooperation in areas ranging from law enforcement and scientific research to healthcare, agriculture and technology. The MoUs include: Security and forensic science: Collaboration between India's National Forensic Sciences University and Nepal Police, along with ties between Rashtriya Raksha University and Nepal's National Police Academy. Governance: Training programmes to bolster the administrative skills of Nepalese civil servants. Space technology: ISRO and Nepal's Ministry of Information and Communication will work towards forging a satellite communication network using the South Asia Satellite. Healthcare: Cooperation in health, medicine, Ayurveda and traditional systems of treatment. Urban development: Technical cooperation for sustainable urban planning.

Agriculture: Joint initiatives in livestock and fisheries development. The deals are likely to bolster institutional collaborations and escalate cooperation in public services, technology and economic development. India to build an offshore IIT campus in Nepal The proposed campus is slated to broaden access to technical education and research opportunities for Nepali students. India will also extend scholarship scope for students from Nepal, especially in law and technology. Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Service to Boost Connectivity Between India and Nepal Boosting cross-border connectivity was another massive highlight of the meeting. Modi and Shah virtually inagurated the Saryu-Kamala Express, connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The around 604-km journey will take around 19 hours, with regular weekly services in both directions likely to begin on November 28.