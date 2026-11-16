Janakpur to Ayodhya Train: Indian Railways Approves 604-Km Weekly Service Between Nepal and India
Indian Railways has approved a weekly train between Janakpur Dham in Nepal and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Check the 604-km route, 10 stoppages, departure days and key details.
Indian Railways has approved a new weekly train service connecting Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The proposed cross-border service will cover approximately 604 kilometres and connect two important religious destinations associated with the Ramayana. The train will pass through several towns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, providing an additional travel option for pilgrims, tourists and other passengers. The service will operate once a week, departing from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and from Ayodhya Cantt on Mondays. Keep reading to know in detail.
Janakpur Dham-Ayodhya Train 2026
|Particulars
|Details
|Train service
|Janakpur Dham–Ayodhya weekly train
|Approved by
|Indian Railways
|Announcement date
|November 14, 2026
|Originating station in Nepal
|Janakpur Dham
|Destination in India
|Ayodhya Cantt
|Total distance
|Approximately 604 km
|Frequency
|Once a week
|Departure from Janakpur Dham
|Saturday
|Departure from Ayodhya Cantt
|Monday
|Commercial stoppages
|10
|Indian states covered
|Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
|Main purpose
|Cross-border connectivity and religious tourism
What Is the Route of the Janakpur Dham-Ayodhya Train?
The new weekly train will connect Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh. During its journey, it will pass through important railway stations in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. According to the Ministry of Railways, the train will have 10 commercial stoppages between its terminal stations.
|No.
|Railway Station
|State / Country
|1
|Janakpur Dham
|Nepal
|2
|Jaynagar
|Bihar
|3
|Madhubani
|Bihar
|4
|Shisho
|Bihar
|5
|Sitamarhi
|Bihar
|6
|Raxaul
|Bihar
|7
|Narkatiaganj
|Bihar
|8
|Gorakhpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|9
|Basti
|Uttar Pradesh
|10
|Mankapur
|Uttar Pradesh
|11
|Ayodhya Dham
|Uttar Pradesh
|12
|Ayodhya Cantt
|Uttar Pradesh
When Will the Janakpur-Ayodhya Train Run?
The approved service will operate once a week in both directions. The Ministry of Railways has announced the originating days, but detailed departure and arrival timings, train number, ticket prices and the commercial commencement date were not specified in the approval announcement. Passengers should wait for the official timetable and booking notification before planning their journey.
|Direction
|Scheduled Departure Day
|Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Cantt
|Saturday
|Ayodhya Cantt to Janakpur Dham
|Monday
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.