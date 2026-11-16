Janakpur to Ayodhya Train: Indian Railways Approves 604-Km Weekly Service Between Nepal and India

Indian Railways has approved a new weekly train service connecting Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The proposed cross-border service will cover approximately 604 kilometres and connect two important religious destinations associated with the Ramayana. The train will pass through several towns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, providing an additional travel option for pilgrims, tourists and other passengers. The service will operate once a week, departing from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and from Ayodhya Cantt on Mondays. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is the Route of the Janakpur Dham-Ayodhya Train?

The new weekly train will connect Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh. During its journey, it will pass through important railway stations in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. According to the Ministry of Railways, the train will have 10 commercial stoppages between its terminal stations.

No. Railway Station State / Country 1 Janakpur Dham Nepal 2 Jaynagar Bihar 3 Madhubani Bihar 4 Shisho Bihar 5 Sitamarhi Bihar 6 Raxaul Bihar 7 Narkatiaganj Bihar 8 Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh 9 Basti Uttar Pradesh 10 Mankapur Uttar Pradesh 11 Ayodhya Dham Uttar Pradesh 12 Ayodhya Cantt Uttar Pradesh

When Will the Janakpur-Ayodhya Train Run?

The approved service will operate once a week in both directions. The Ministry of Railways has announced the originating days, but detailed departure and arrival timings, train number, ticket prices and the commercial commencement date were not specified in the approval announcement. Passengers should wait for the official timetable and booking notification before planning their journey.