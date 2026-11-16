JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in: Download Finance Account Assistant Response Sheet PDF Link

JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026 : The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department. The written exam was conducted in Objective-type multiple-choice question mode on November 15, 2206. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam can download the JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026 through the official website. The JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026 has been released with a response sheet and a link to raise objections, if any. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key with steps to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key at jkssb.nic.in. Answer keys have been released for the text booklet series A, B, C, and D, spanning 120 questions, and are published in PDF format on the official website.

JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026 Download The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will release the JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026 download link on the official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority will release the response sheet and raise objection process for the answer key. You can download the JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026 directly through the link given below- JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026 Download Link JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026 What's Next The exam authority used to release the official answer key for KTET immediately after the examination on the official website. The provisional answer keys for all question papers have been published on the official website. Candidates can raise any objections through the link released by the JKSSB. Once all the objections are acknowledged by the expert panel, the authority will release the final or model answer key on the official website. Remember that the final answer key or model answer key can't be challenged and is final; it will be released with the results for the same posts.

Steps to Download the JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026? Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it gets released officially on the official website. Below we have listed the steps to download response sheets for the ease of candidates. Step 1: Visit the official website -https://jkssb.nic.in Step 2: Go to the concerned answer window on the home page. Step 3: Click on the " JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026 " link. Step 4: Download the JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026 pdf in a new window. Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 (OUT) Today JKSSB FAA Answer Key 2026: Steps To Raise Objection Candidates can submit representations or objections against any answer in the key using the prescribed proforma displayed in the official website. Candidates should note that the submissions require documentary proof in support of their answers, and it should be submitted with the guidelines available in the PDF format on the official website. Candidates will have to deposit a processing fee of ₹200 per question via demand draft, which is refundable if the objection is proven genuine. Objections can be submitted strictly in offline mode at the designated JKSSB offices in Jammu or Srinagar from November 16, 2026.