CSEET October 2026 Link to Apply for Copy of Answer Book, Verification of Marks Opens Today, Apply at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET October 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India released the CSEET October 2026 session result on November 15, 2026. As per the notification released earlier, the window for students to apply for copies of the answer books will open today, November 16, 2026. Along with the answer book copies, students can also complete the process of verification of marks through the link on the portal.

As per the notification issued, the last date for submitting applications for Verification of Marks is December 6, 2026. For the copies of the answer books, a user ID and password will be sent to the student at his/her registered email from cpioexam@icsi.edu after applying. Students need to use these credentials at cc.icsi.edu, after which the Answer Book(s) shall be provided. In case of any difficulty in accessing the Answer Book(s) the student may write to cpioexam@icsi.edu within the Record Retention Period of the Institute that is December 30, 2026.