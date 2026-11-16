CSEET October 2026 Link to Apply for Copy of Answer Book, Verification of Marks Opens Today, Apply at icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET October 2026 marks verification and application for a copy of the answer book open today. Students can submit a request for the answer key and verification of marks through the portal link on the official website.
ICSI CSEET October 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India released the CSEET October 2026 session result on November 15, 2026. As per the notification released earlier, the window for students to apply for copies of the answer books will open today, November 16, 2026. Along with the answer book copies, students can also complete the process of verification of marks through the link on the portal.
As per the notification issued, the last date for submitting applications for Verification of Marks is December 6, 2026. For the copies of the answer books, a user ID and password will be sent to the student at his/her registered email from cpioexam@icsi.edu after applying. Students need to use these credentials at cc.icsi.edu, after which the Answer Book(s) shall be provided. In case of any difficulty in accessing the Answer Book(s) the student may write to cpioexam@icsi.edu within the Record Retention Period of the Institute that is December 30, 2026.
ICSI CSEET October 2026 mark verification link is available on the SMASH edu website - smash.icsi.edu, while the link for students to submit applications for requesting a copy of the answer book is available at cc.icsi.edu. Students can also click on the direct link given below to avail the facilities.
Answer Book Portal - Click Here
Verification of Marks - Click Here
Steps to Complete Verification of Marks
Students applying for verification of marks can follow the steps provided below
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Students can visit the official portal or click on the link provided
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Enter the login ID and password
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Click on "Verification Of Marks/lnspection/Certified Copies of Answer Books".
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Click on "Add New Request "
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Click on “Apply for verification of Marks/lnspection/Certified Answert Books”
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Type in the details and click on submit
Steps to Apply for CSEET October 2026 Answer Book Copy
To obtain the copies of the individual answer books, students can follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Click on the Answer Book portal link
Step 2: Enter the roll number, registration number, and date of birth
Step 3: Sign in and fill out the relevant details
Step 4: Log in with the User ID and Password provided and click on View Answer Book
Step 5: The individual answer book will be displayed
Also Read: ICSI CSEET October 2026 Toppers List Announced; Check Rank Holders’ Names, Merit List PDF
ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result OUT, Download Scorecards at icsi.edu Using Roll Number and Registration Number
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.