Bank Holiday Today and Tomorrow: Are RBI, HDFC, and ICICI Branches Open or Closed on November 9 and 10? Check City-wise List
Find out if your bank branch is open today or tomorrow. Following Diwali, banks are observing staggered holidays on November 9 and 10, 2026, across various circles under RBI rules. Check the city-by-city status for SBI, HDFC, and ICICI branches before visiting.
Planning a bank branch visit early this week requires checking your local circle's operating status first. Post-Diwali festivities in India vary by region. And many bank branches across India are observing split closures on Monday, November 9th and Tuesday, November 10th 2026 under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Negotiable Instruments Act.
If you are curious to know whether banks are open today then note that branches in Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Chandigarh remain shut today for Govardhan Pooja and extended Diwali celebrations.
Meanwhile financial centres like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru operate normally today. But they will be closed tomorrow for Bali Pratipada and Vikram Samvant New Year. Digital banking like UPI and ATMs remain active 24x7 across all the states.
Are Banks Open Today or Tomorrow due to Diwali Celebration?
RBI holiday calendar specifies that branches observe closures based on regional notifications rather than a uniform national shutdown.
A city closed on Monday often reopens on Tuesday while others take their bank holiday tomorrow if there is any local observance.
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State and Union Territory
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Major Cities
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Bank Closure on Monday, Nov 9
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Bank Closure on Tuesday, Nov 10
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Occasion Notified by RBI
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Maharashtra
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Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur
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Open
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Closed
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Diwali
(Bali Pratipada)
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Gujarat
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Ahmedabad
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Open
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Closed
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Vikram Samvant New Year Day
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Karnataka
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Bengaluru
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Open
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Closed
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Balipadyami/Bali Pratipada
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Uttarakhand
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Dehradun
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Closed
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Closed
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Govardhan Puja/Balipratipada
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Uttar Pradesh
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Lucknow, Kanpur
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Closed
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Open
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Govardhan Pooja/Vishwakarma Day
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Madhya Pradesh
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Bhopal, Indore
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Closed
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Open
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Diwali/Laxmi Puja
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Rajasthan
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Jaipur, Jodhpur
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Closed
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Open
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Govardhan Pooja
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Tripura
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Agartala
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Closed
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Open
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Diwali/Laxmi Puja
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Chandigarh
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Chandigarh
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Closed
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Open
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Diwali Holiday
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Sikkim
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Gangtok
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Closed
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Closed
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Laxmi Puja/Bali Pratipada
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Delhi (NCR)
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New Delhi
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Open
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Open
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Regular Working Days
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Tamil Nadu
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Chennai
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Open
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Open
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Regular Working Days
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West Bengal
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Kolkata
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Open
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Open
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Regular Days (Closed Nov 11 for Bhai Dooj)
Is SBI Bank Open Today, November 9th?
Institutions from the public sector, for instance State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank, along with private banks including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, follow their respective RBI circles:
In Open Circles
Counter services, cash collection, NEFT/RTGS processing, and document verifications run on normal working hours.
In Closed Circles
Physical counters and service desks are not available. Physical cheques deposited at the branch drop boxes will be picked up and processed through clearing houses only on the next business day.
Which Banking Services are Working Today and Tomorrow?
Branch closures do not impact electronic clearing and customer self-service rails:
UPI and IMPS Payments
Platforms including Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and official banking apps function around the clock without delay.
ATM and CDM Access
Cash dispensers and automated cash deposit machines in bank lobbies remain operational for instant balance updates and withdrawals.
Net Banking
Online fund transfers, bill payments, and card controls remain accessible 24x7.
If your transaction requires teller assistance or locker access in a state observing a holiday today, schedule your visit for tomorrow when counters resume normal business hours.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.