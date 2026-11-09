Planning a bank branch visit early this week requires checking your local circle's operating status first. Post-Diwali festivities in India vary by region. And many bank branches across India are observing split closures on Monday, November 9th and Tuesday, November 10th 2026 under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Negotiable Instruments Act.

If you are curious to know whether banks are open today then note that branches in Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Chandigarh remain shut today for Govardhan Pooja and extended Diwali celebrations.

Meanwhile financial centres like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru operate normally today. But they will be closed tomorrow for Bali Pratipada and Vikram Samvant New Year. Digital banking like UPI and ATMs remain active 24x7 across all the states.