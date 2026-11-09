Armed Forces Medical Services Recruitment 2026: 120 Medical Officer Posts Announced, Apply By November 18

AFMS Recruitment 2026: The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has opened the application window for recruitment to 120 Medical Officer (Short Service Commission) posts today, November 9, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, join.afms.gov.in, by November 18, 2026. Of the total vacancies, 90 are reserved for male candidates and 30 for female candidates. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) examination marks or percentile. Shortlisted applicants will be called for an interview scheduled to begin on December 2, 2026, at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantt. Candidates who qualify in the interview will subsequently have to meet the prescribed physical and medical standards.

Who Can Apply for Armed Forces Medical Services Recruitment 2026? Candidates who have cleared their final MBBS examination (both Part I and Part II) in not more than two attempts and appeared for the NEET PG examination in either 2025 or 2026 are eligible to apply. Civilian doctors can also apply without appearing for NEET PG again. Their previously obtained NEET PG marks will be considered for shortlisting. Required Qualification: Applicants must possess a medical qualification recognised under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. They must also hold permanent registration with a State Medical Council, the National Medical Commission (NMC) or the Medical Council of India (MCI). AFMS Recruitment 2026: Internship and Age Limit Candidates applying for the Medical Officer posts must have completed their compulsory internship on or before September 30, 2026.

Doctors currently pursuing a postgraduate (PG) degree must ensure that their final PG results are declared by November 18, 2026, which is the last date for submitting applications. Candidates whose results are declared after this date will not be considered. The age limit will be calculated as of December 31, 2026. The prescribed age criteria are: Qualification Maximum Age Date of Birth Criteria MBBS degree 30 years Born on or after January 2, 1997 PG degree 35 years Born on or after January 2, 1992 Civilian doctors with a PG qualification must possess their PG degree, result or marksheet by November 18, 2026. They will also have to produce the original documents for verification by the last date of application. AFMS Recruitment 2026: Selection Process The selection process will involve shortlisting based on NEET PG performance, an interview and a medical examination.

1. Shortlisting: Applications will first be scrutinised for eligibility and completeness. Candidates will then be shortlisted based on their NEET PG marks or percentile. The percentile score will be converted into calculated NEET PG marks out of 200 by multiplying it by two. The result will be rounded off to two decimal places. For candidates whose NEET PG results were declared in absolute marks, their percentile will be calculated based on their merit position in the examination and converted into marks out of 200. Separate merit lists will be prepared for male and female applicants. Candidates will be called for interviews according to their calculated NEET PG scores. 2. Interview: Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview by a Board of Officers in December 2026. The interview will begin on December 2 at the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt.

Candidates appearing for the interview for the first time will be reimbursed for their to-and-fro journey through AC III-tier or AC Chair Car train fare, or government non-AC bus fare, depending on their mode of travel. However, candidates residing within the municipal limits of the interview location will not be eligible for travel allowance. 3. Physical and Medical Examination: Candidates who qualify in the interview will have to undergo a Special Medical Examination Board (SMB) assessment conducted by the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). The examination will determine whether candidates meet the prescribed medical fitness standards. Candidates declared medically unfit by the Special Medical Board may apply for an Appeal Medical Board (AMB), following the procedure explained by the board.

How Will the Final Merit List Be Prepared? Candidates must secure at least 50% marks in the interview to be considered for the final merit list. The interview carries a total of 50 marks, distributed between the viva-voce and NCC certificate weightage. Assessment Marks Viva-voce 47 NCC ‘C’ Certificate 3 NCC ‘B’ Certificate 2 NCC ‘A’ Certificate 1 The final merit list will be prepared separately for male and female candidates by adding the calculated NEET PG marks (out of 200) and interview marks (out of 50), including applicable NCC certificate weightage. Candidates who qualify in the interview will undergo the medical examination. However, qualifying in the interview alone does not guarantee final selection. Joining instructions will be issued only to candidates who are declared medically fit, according to the number of available vacancies.

AFMS Medical Officer Salary and Benefits Selected candidates will be commissioned as Captain in the Army or an equivalent rank in the Navy or Air Force. They will be placed in Level 10B of the Defence Pay Matrix. The salary and allowances include: Basic Pay: Rs. 61,300 per month.

Military Service Pay (MSP): Rs. 15,500 per month.

House Rent Allowance (HRA), wherever applicable, according to the city category.

Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) at prevailing rates.

Transport Allowance of Rs. 3,600 to Rs. 7,200, depending on the city category.

Dress Allowance of Rs. 25,000 annually.

Dearness Allowance as applicable. How To Apply For AFMS Medical Officer? Go to the AFMS recruitment portal at join.afms.gov.in.

Find the notification for Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 and select the application link.

Register on the portal by providing the necessary details.

Once registered, access the application form using your login credentials.

Enter your personal information, MBBS qualification details, internship status and NEET PG examination particulars.

Attach the documents and certificates requested in the application form.

Complete the application fee payment of Rs. 200 through the available payment facility.

Check all the information entered in the form before submitting it.

Submit the application and retain a copy of the completed form and payment details for future reference.