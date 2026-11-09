GSSSB MPHS Admit Card 2026 Date: Download Multi-Purpose Health Supervisor and Sanitary Inspector Exam Date PDF at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
GSSSB MPHS Admit Card 2026 will be released soon by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Supervisor against Advt. No. 452/202627 and Sanitary Inspector against Advt. No. 455/202627. The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2026 (Friday) and December 05, 2026 (Saturday). Check all details here.
GSSSB MPHS Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board will release the GSSSB MPHS Admit Card 2026 soon for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Supervisor and Sanitary Inspector. The Board is set to conduct the written exam for these posts on November 27, 2026 (Friday) and December 05, 2026 (Saturday). Candidates who applied successfully for these posts for Multi-Purpose Health Supervisor against Advt. No. 452/202627 and Sanitary Inspector against Advt. No. 455/202627 can download the detailed exam schedule pdf through the official webstie-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. You can get here all the details regarding the exam schedule, admit card date, and other details here.
GSSSB Sanitary Inspector Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
The admit card release date for the written exam for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Supervisor and Sanitary Inspector will be announced well in advance, allowing candidates ample time to rectify any errors if found. The exam authority GSSSB, has said that the admit card for the above posts will be released in due course of time on the official website. It is crucial to download the admit card as soon as it is released to avoid last-minute issues. Candidates must enter their login credentials in the login portal to download the GSSSB Sanitary Inspector Admit Card 2026. It is essential to print a clear copy of the admit card and bring it to the exam venue. Candidates must regularly check the official UPSC website for updates regarding the release. Once available, the admit card must be downloaded and printed, as it is mandatory to carry a hard copy to the examination centre.
GSSSB Sanitary Inspector Admit Card 2026 Exam Schedule
The written exam for the Multi-Purpose Health Supervisor against Advt. No. 452/202627 under the Health and Family Welfare Department (Additional Director, Public Health, Gandhinagar)will be held on November 27, 2026 (Friday).The written exam for the posts of Sanitary Inspector against Advt. No. 455/202627 under the Health and Family Welfare Department (Additional Director, Medical Education and Research), will be conducted on December 05, 2026 (Saturday) across the state. The exam will be conducted in MCQs CBRT mode in multiple shifts, and the Equi-percentile Method will be used for the normalization process.
|Posts Name
|Advt No.
|Exam Date
|Multi-Purpose Health Supervisor
|Advt. No. 452/202627
|November 27, 2026 (Friday)
|Sanitary Inspector
|Advt. No. 455/202627
|December 05, 2026 (Saturday)
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.