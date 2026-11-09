GSSSB MPHS Admit Card 2026 Date: Download Multi-Purpose Health Supervisor and Sanitary Inspector Exam Date PDF at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB MPHS Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board will release the GSSSB MPHS Admit Card 2026 soon for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Supervisor and Sanitary Inspector. The Board is set to conduct the written exam for these posts on November 27, 2026 (Friday) and December 05, 2026 (Saturday). Candidates who applied successfully for these posts for Multi-Purpose Health Supervisor against Advt. No. 452/202627 and Sanitary Inspector against Advt. No. 455/202627 can download the detailed exam schedule pdf through the official webstie-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. You can get here all the details regarding the exam schedule, admit card date, and other details here.

GSSSB Sanitary Inspector Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights

The admit card release date for the written exam for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Supervisor and Sanitary Inspector will be announced well in advance, allowing candidates ample time to rectify any errors if found. The exam authority GSSSB, has said that the admit card for the above posts will be released in due course of time on the official website. It is crucial to download the admit card as soon as it is released to avoid last-minute issues. Candidates must enter their login credentials in the login portal to download the GSSSB Sanitary Inspector Admit Card 2026. It is essential to print a clear copy of the admit card and bring it to the exam venue. Candidates must regularly check the official UPSC website for updates regarding the release. Once available, the admit card must be downloaded and printed, as it is mandatory to carry a hard copy to the examination centre.