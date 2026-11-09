IIMs vs Top Private MBA Colleges in India: Compare Fees, Average Salary and ROI

Choosing an MBA college is not just about getting admission to a reputed institution. Students also need to consider how much they will spend on the course and whether their future salary can justify that investment. While some of India's top management institutes charge fees of more than INR 25 lakh, others offer quality management education at a much lower cost. This makes Return on Investment (ROI) an important factor when comparing MBA colleges. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are known for their strong brand value, competitive admissions and placement opportunities. However, several private institutions, including XLRI Jamshedpur, SPJIMR Mumbai and ISB Hyderabad, also offer attractive salary packages. Government and university-based institutions such as FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai stand out because of their comparatively low course fees.

So, which option offers better value for money? Here is a comparison of leading IIMs, private MBA colleges and other management institutes based on their course fees, average salary packages and estimated fee recovery time. Direct Link - " Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor IIMs vs Private MBA Colleges: ROI Comparison ROI helps students understand the relationship between the amount they spend on an MBA and the salary package they receive after completing the course. Based on the figures provided, the estimated fee recovery period is calculated by comparing the total course fee with the average annual salary package. ROI of Top IIMs in India IIM Total Course Fee Average Salary Package Estimated Recovery Time IIM Lucknow INR 20.75 lakh INR 32.30 lakh 7.7 months IIM Bangalore INR 26.50 lakh INR 34.88 lakh 9.1 months IIM Calcutta INR 27 lakh INR 34.23 lakh 9.5 months IIM Ahmedabad INR 27.50 lakh INR 34.45 lakh 9.6 months IIM Kozhikode INR 24.58 lakh INR 28.18 lakh 10.4 months IIM Indore INR 21.17 lakh INR 29.57 lakh 8.6 months

Among the listed IIMs, IIM Lucknow has the shortest estimated fee recovery period of 7.7 months. Its course fee is INR 20.75 lakh, while its average salary package stands at INR 32.30 lakh. IIM Bangalore offers the highest average package in this group at INR 34.88 lakh, but its higher course fee results in a longer estimated recovery period. IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta also report average packages above INR 34 lakh. However, their estimated recovery periods are slightly longer because their course fees are higher. Read more: Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More ROI of Top Private MBA Colleges College Total Course Fee Average Salary Package Estimated Recovery Time ISB Hyderabad (1-year) INR 36 lakh (approx.) INR 37.12 lakh 11.6 months XLRI Jamshedpur INR 30.60 lakh INR 31.40 lakh 11.7 months SPJIMR Mumbai INR 34.77 lakh INR 33.75 lakh 12.4 months MDI Gurgaon INR 32.54 lakh INR 29.50 lakh 13.2 months

Private management institutes also offer competitive placement opportunities, but their higher fees affect the estimated recovery period. ISB Hyderabad has the highest average salary package in this group at INR 37.12 lakh. However, its approximate course fee of INR 36 lakh means that its estimated recovery period is 11.6 months. XLRI Jamshedpur follows with an estimated recovery period of 11.7 months. SPJIMR Mumbai and MDI Gurgaon have longer estimated recovery periods of 12.4 and 13.2 months, respectively. Government and University Colleges Offer High ROI Some government and university-based management institutes offer a strong combination of affordable fees and attractive salary packages. College Total Course Fee Average/Median Salary ROI Highlight FMS Delhi INR 2.43 lakh INR 34.10 lakh Less than 1 month JBIMS Mumbai INR 7 lakh INR 28.01 lakh Around 3 months TISS Mumbai (HRM) INR 1.50–2 lakh INR 28.69 lakh Less than 1 month IIT Delhi (DMS) INR 12.40 lakh INR 22.05 lakh (median) Around 6.7 months

FMS Delhi stands out in this comparison because its course fee is only INR 2.43 lakh, while its average salary package is INR 34.10 lakh. TISS Mumbai also offers a relatively affordable HRM programme, with fees ranging from INR 1.50 lakh to INR 2 lakh. JBIMS Mumbai is another attractive option, with a course fee of INR 7 lakh and an average salary package of INR 28.01 lakh. These figures make such institutes particularly appealing to students who want to limit their education expenses. Tier-2 and Premium Private MBA Colleges College Approx. Course Fee Average Salary Package Estimated Recovery Time SIBM Pune INR 21 lakh INR 28.16 lakh 8.9 months NMIMS Mumbai INR 20 lakh INR 24.60 lakh 9.7 months TAPMI Manipal INR 15 lakh INR 13.10 lakh 13.7 months Great Lakes Chennai INR 16 lakh INR 12.50 lakh 15.3 months

SIBM Pune and NMIMS Mumbai offer estimated fee recovery periods below one year. However, TAPMI Manipal and Great Lakes Chennai have longer recovery periods because their average salary packages are relatively lower compared with their course fees. Top Recruiting Companies at IIMs and Private MBA Colleges Leading IIMs and private management institutes attract recruiters from different sectors, including consulting, banking, finance, technology, FMCG, e-commerce and manufacturing. Their official placement reports and recruiter directories name several well-known companies that participate in campus recruitment. MBA College Recruiting Companies IIM Lucknow Accenture, Deloitte, PwC, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), American Express, EY, McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, Kotak and Zomato IIM Bangalore Accenture, BCG, Bain & Company, EY-Parthenon, American Express, Kearney, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Deloitte, Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft IIM Ahmedabad BCG, McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, American Express and Hindustan Unilever IIM Kozhikode Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, BCG, McKinsey & Company, Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, HUL, ITC and Microsoft IIM Indore Amazon, American Express, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Google, Microsoft, Barclays, Accenture, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever XLRI Jamshedpur Accenture Strategy, Amazon, American Express, Bajaj Auto, BCG, Deloitte, EY-Parthenon, HUL, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and PwC SPJIMR Mumbai Amazon, Axis Bank, ITC, Deloitte, Hindustan Unilever, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, PwC, BCG, Microsoft, Nestlé and Accenture Strategy FMS Delhi Accenture, American Express, Amazon, Bain & Company, BCG, Deloitte, EY-Parthenon, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Bank and Kearney TISS Mumbai (HRM) Barclays, Citi, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture Strategy, Asian Paints, HUL, Nestlé, PepsiCo and Airtel SIBM Pune Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, BNY Mellon, Capgemini, Citibank and Deloitte NMIMS Mumbai The official placement page reports participation by 190 recruiters in MBA Core and 37 in MBA HR during 2025–26 TAPMI Manipal Accenture, Deloitte, EY, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, KPMG, Wells Fargo, Axis Bank, CRISIL and Federal Bank Great Lakes Chennai Accenture Strategy, Bain, BNY Mellon, Deloitte, Cisco, EY, JPMorgan Chase, Infosys Consulting, BlackRock and Tiger Analytics

What does this mean for MBA aspirants? The recruiter lists indicate that management graduates can find opportunities across several industries. Consulting companies such as BCG, Bain & Company, Deloitte and Accenture recruit for consulting and advisory roles. Banks and financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Citi and American Express, offer opportunities in finance and banking. Technology and e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Flipkart also recruit MBA graduates for roles related to business management, product management and analytics. However, the presence of a company on an institute's recruiter list does not mean that it visits every year or offers jobs to all students. Recruiters, job profiles and the number of offers can change with each placement season.