IIMs vs Top Private MBA Colleges in India: Compare Fees, Average Salary and ROI
Compare IIMs and top private MBA colleges in India based on course fees, average salary packages and ROI. Check which institutes offer the best value for money.
Choosing an MBA college is not just about getting admission to a reputed institution. Students also need to consider how much they will spend on the course and whether their future salary can justify that investment. While some of India's top management institutes charge fees of more than INR 25 lakh, others offer quality management education at a much lower cost. This makes Return on Investment (ROI) an important factor when comparing MBA colleges.
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are known for their strong brand value, competitive admissions and placement opportunities. However, several private institutions, including XLRI Jamshedpur, SPJIMR Mumbai and ISB Hyderabad, also offer attractive salary packages. Government and university-based institutions such as FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai stand out because of their comparatively low course fees.
So, which option offers better value for money? Here is a comparison of leading IIMs, private MBA colleges and other management institutes based on their course fees, average salary packages and estimated fee recovery time.
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IIMs vs Private MBA Colleges: ROI Comparison
ROI helps students understand the relationship between the amount they spend on an MBA and the salary package they receive after completing the course. Based on the figures provided, the estimated fee recovery period is calculated by comparing the total course fee with the average annual salary package.
ROI of Top IIMs in India
|IIM
|Total Course Fee
|Average Salary Package
|Estimated Recovery Time
|IIM Lucknow
|INR 20.75 lakh
|INR 32.30 lakh
|7.7 months
|IIM Bangalore
|INR 26.50 lakh
|INR 34.88 lakh
|9.1 months
|IIM Calcutta
|INR 27 lakh
|INR 34.23 lakh
|9.5 months
|IIM Ahmedabad
|INR 27.50 lakh
|INR 34.45 lakh
|9.6 months
|IIM Kozhikode
|INR 24.58 lakh
|INR 28.18 lakh
|10.4 months
|IIM Indore
|INR 21.17 lakh
|INR 29.57 lakh
|8.6 months
Among the listed IIMs, IIM Lucknow has the shortest estimated fee recovery period of 7.7 months. Its course fee is INR 20.75 lakh, while its average salary package stands at INR 32.30 lakh. IIM Bangalore offers the highest average package in this group at INR 34.88 lakh, but its higher course fee results in a longer estimated recovery period.
IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta also report average packages above INR 34 lakh. However, their estimated recovery periods are slightly longer because their course fees are higher.
Read more: Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More
ROI of Top Private MBA Colleges
|College
|Total Course Fee
|Average Salary Package
|Estimated Recovery Time
|ISB Hyderabad (1-year)
|INR 36 lakh (approx.)
|INR 37.12 lakh
|11.6 months
|XLRI Jamshedpur
|INR 30.60 lakh
|INR 31.40 lakh
|11.7 months
|SPJIMR Mumbai
|INR 34.77 lakh
|INR 33.75 lakh
|12.4 months
|MDI Gurgaon
|INR 32.54 lakh
|INR 29.50 lakh
|13.2 months
Private management institutes also offer competitive placement opportunities, but their higher fees affect the estimated recovery period. ISB Hyderabad has the highest average salary package in this group at INR 37.12 lakh. However, its approximate course fee of INR 36 lakh means that its estimated recovery period is 11.6 months.
XLRI Jamshedpur follows with an estimated recovery period of 11.7 months. SPJIMR Mumbai and MDI Gurgaon have longer estimated recovery periods of 12.4 and 13.2 months, respectively.
Government and University Colleges Offer High ROI
Some government and university-based management institutes offer a strong combination of affordable fees and attractive salary packages.
|College
|Total Course Fee
|Average/Median Salary
|ROI Highlight
|FMS Delhi
|INR 2.43 lakh
|INR 34.10 lakh
|Less than 1 month
|JBIMS Mumbai
|INR 7 lakh
|INR 28.01 lakh
|Around 3 months
|TISS Mumbai (HRM)
|INR 1.50–2 lakh
|INR 28.69 lakh
|Less than 1 month
|IIT Delhi (DMS)
|INR 12.40 lakh
|INR 22.05 lakh (median)
|Around 6.7 months
FMS Delhi stands out in this comparison because its course fee is only INR 2.43 lakh, while its average salary package is INR 34.10 lakh. TISS Mumbai also offers a relatively affordable HRM programme, with fees ranging from INR 1.50 lakh to INR 2 lakh.
JBIMS Mumbai is another attractive option, with a course fee of INR 7 lakh and an average salary package of INR 28.01 lakh. These figures make such institutes particularly appealing to students who want to limit their education expenses.
Tier-2 and Premium Private MBA Colleges
|College
|Approx. Course Fee
|Average Salary Package
|Estimated Recovery Time
|SIBM Pune
|INR 21 lakh
|INR 28.16 lakh
|8.9 months
|NMIMS Mumbai
|INR 20 lakh
|INR 24.60 lakh
|9.7 months
|TAPMI Manipal
|INR 15 lakh
|INR 13.10 lakh
|13.7 months
|Great Lakes Chennai
|INR 16 lakh
|INR 12.50 lakh
|15.3 months
SIBM Pune and NMIMS Mumbai offer estimated fee recovery periods below one year. However, TAPMI Manipal and Great Lakes Chennai have longer recovery periods because their average salary packages are relatively lower compared with their course fees.
Top Recruiting Companies at IIMs and Private MBA Colleges
Leading IIMs and private management institutes attract recruiters from different sectors, including consulting, banking, finance, technology, FMCG, e-commerce and manufacturing. Their official placement reports and recruiter directories name several well-known companies that participate in campus recruitment.
|MBA College
|Recruiting Companies
|IIM Lucknow
|Accenture, Deloitte, PwC, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), American Express, EY, McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, Kotak and Zomato
|IIM Bangalore
|Accenture, BCG, Bain & Company, EY-Parthenon, American Express, Kearney, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Deloitte, Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft
|IIM Ahmedabad
|BCG, McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, American Express and Hindustan Unilever
|IIM Kozhikode
|Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, BCG, McKinsey & Company, Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, HUL, ITC and Microsoft
|IIM Indore
|Amazon, American Express, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Google, Microsoft, Barclays, Accenture, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever
|XLRI Jamshedpur
|Accenture Strategy, Amazon, American Express, Bajaj Auto, BCG, Deloitte, EY-Parthenon, HUL, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and PwC
|SPJIMR Mumbai
|Amazon, Axis Bank, ITC, Deloitte, Hindustan Unilever, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, PwC, BCG, Microsoft, Nestlé and Accenture Strategy
|FMS Delhi
|Accenture, American Express, Amazon, Bain & Company, BCG, Deloitte, EY-Parthenon, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Bank and Kearney
|TISS Mumbai (HRM)
|Barclays, Citi, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture Strategy, Asian Paints, HUL, Nestlé, PepsiCo and Airtel
|SIBM Pune
|Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, BNY Mellon, Capgemini, Citibank and Deloitte
|NMIMS Mumbai
|The official placement page reports participation by 190 recruiters in MBA Core and 37 in MBA HR during 2025–26
|TAPMI Manipal
|Accenture, Deloitte, EY, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, KPMG, Wells Fargo, Axis Bank, CRISIL and Federal Bank
|Great Lakes Chennai
|Accenture Strategy, Bain, BNY Mellon, Deloitte, Cisco, EY, JPMorgan Chase, Infosys Consulting, BlackRock and Tiger Analytics
What does this mean for MBA aspirants?
The recruiter lists indicate that management graduates can find opportunities across several industries. Consulting companies such as BCG, Bain & Company, Deloitte and Accenture recruit for consulting and advisory roles. Banks and financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Citi and American Express, offer opportunities in finance and banking. Technology and e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Flipkart also recruit MBA graduates for roles related to business management, product management and analytics.
However, the presence of a company on an institute's recruiter list does not mean that it visits every year or offers jobs to all students. Recruiters, job profiles and the number of offers can change with each placement season.
IIMs vs Private MBA Colleges: Key Differences
|Feature
|Government IIMs
|Top Private Colleges
|Fees
|Around INR 20–27.50 lakh
|Around INR 30–36 lakh for the listed top private institutes
|Admission
|Highly competitive, generally through CAT
|Depends on the institute; exams include CAT, XAT and GMAT
|Brand Value
|Strong national and international recognition
|Strong industry connections and institute-specific reputation
|Work Experience
|Both freshers and experienced candidates apply
|Some programmes prefer or require work experience
Which MBA College Offers Better ROI?
The comparison suggests that IIMs offer a strong balance between course fees and salary packages. However, FMS Delhi, TISS Mumbai and JBIMS Mumbai stand out for their low fees and attractive placement figures. Private institutes such as ISB and XLRI also offer competitive salaries, but students need to consider their higher course costs.
Ultimately, the best MBA college depends on a student's budget, entrance exam score, career plans and preferred specialisation. Students should also check the latest placement reports and admission requirements before making a decision.
Also read:
IIT MBA 2026: Compare Fees and ROI for Bombay, Delhi & Kharagpur
Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Check Highest Package, Fees & More
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.