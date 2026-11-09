KEA Result 2026 Out For Nursing, Pharma and SDA Posts: Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDF

Key Points KEA released provisional competitive exam results for Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) posts.

Results are for SDA, residential school teachers, and Pharmacy/Nursing Officers.

Candidates can raise objections to their provisional scores by November 9, 2026.

KEA Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional competitive exam results for the posts of Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for various positions, including Second Division Assistants (SDA) in KEA, residential school teachers in the Social Welfare Department, and Pharmacy/Nursing Officers in ESI Medical Services, can check their results through the link on the official website of KEA-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Competitive examinations for these posts were held on October 26, 27, and 31, 2026 across the state. Candidates who want to raise objections, if any, regarding their provisional scores can do so by November 9, 2026, via the official KEA online portal. KEA Result 2026 Download Link

You can check your results for the Second Division Assistants (SDA) in KEA, residential school teachers in the Social Welfare Department, and Pharmacy/Nursing Officer positions through the link on the official website. The direct download link for the result is given below; you can download it after using their login credentials. KEA Result 2026 Direct Link KEA SDA Result 2026: Steps To Raise an Objection Candidates wishing to raise objections regarding their provisional scores for various positions, including Second Division Assistants (SDA) in KEA, residential school teachers in the Social Welfare Department, and Pharmacy/Nursing Officers in ESI Medical Services, can raise their objections through the official website. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, in online mode by 10:30 AM on November 9, 2026, via the official KEA online portal. Objections submitted without supporting document evidence or those about revised key answers will not be considered.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link related to “KEA Result Objection” or “Result Challenge”.

Step 3: Find the KEA Result link of the various posts and click on it; a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the result carefully and identify the specific error or issue.

Step 5: Fill in the objection form with proper details such as question number, marks issue, or result discrepancy.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents or proof if required by KEA. How to Download the KEA SDA Result 2026? The candidates who have appeared for the KEA Recruitment Examination for various positions, including Second Division Assistants (SDA) in KEA, residential school teachers in the Social Welfare Department, and Pharmacy/Nursing Officers in ESI Medical Services, can view the result from the official website of the KEA. The candidate can refer to the following steps given below to download their Result: