Vande Bharat Sleeper Has 823 Berths but No RAC: Check Ticket Booking Rules

AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and AC First Class

Not available

Not available

Not available

Indian Railways has introduced special ticket booking rules for Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains. Unlike several conventional long-distance trains, these premium overnight services do not offer Tatkal booking, dynamic or flexi-fare pricing or Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets. The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train has a total capacity of 823 berths across AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and AC First Class. Keep reading to read in detail.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Has 823 Berths: Check Class-Wise Distribution

The train has three air-conditioned travel classes. AC 3-Tier accounts for the largest share of the available berths.

Travel Class Number of Berths Share of Total Capacity AC 3-Tier 611 74.24% AC 2-Tier 188 22.84% AC First Class 24 2.92% Total 823 100%

What Reservation Quotas Are Available on Vande Bharat Sleeper?

Indian Railways has specified reservation provisions for eligible passenger categories.