Vande Bharat Sleeper Has 823 Berths but No RAC: Check Ticket Booking Rules
Vande Bharat Sleeper trains have 823 berths but no Tatkal, flexi-fare or RAC facility. Check ticket booking rules, coach configuration, reservation quotas and routes.
Indian Railways has introduced special ticket booking rules for Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains. Unlike several conventional long-distance trains, these premium overnight services do not offer Tatkal booking, dynamic or flexi-fare pricing or Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets. The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train has a total capacity of 823 berths across AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and AC First Class. Keep reading to read in detail.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Booking Rules: Overview
|Booking Feature
|Rule
|Total coaches
|16
|Total berth capacity
|823
|Tatkal booking
|Not available
|Premium Tatkal
|Not available
|Flexi-fare
|Not applicable
|Dynamic pricing
|Not applicable
|RAC tickets
|Not available
|Waitlisted tickets
|Not issued
|Partially confirmed tickets
|Not issued
|Reservation system
|Regular advance reservation
|Travel classes
|AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and AC First Class
Vande Bharat Sleeper Has 823 Berths: Check Class-Wise Distribution
The train has three air-conditioned travel classes. AC 3-Tier accounts for the largest share of the available berths.
|Travel Class
|Number of Berths
|Share of Total Capacity
|AC 3-Tier
|611
|74.24%
|AC 2-Tier
|188
|22.84%
|AC First Class
|24
|2.92%
|Total
|823
|100%
What Reservation Quotas Are Available on Vande Bharat Sleeper?
Indian Railways has specified reservation provisions for eligible passenger categories.
|Reservation Category
|Details
|Ladies quota
|Reservation provision for eligible women passengers
|Senior Citizen quota
|Applicable under notified railway instructions
|Persons with Disabilities quota
|Available under applicable rules
|Duty Pass quota
|For eligible railway employees travelling on duty
|Women-specific berth allocation
|Six berths in AC 3-Tier
|Railway staff allocation
|21 berths for employees travelling on duty passes
Vande Bharat Sleeper: Important Berth Allocation Details
|Category
|Berths
|Total berths across all classes
|823
|AC 3-Tier berths
|611
|AC 2-Tier berths
|188
|AC First Class berths
|24
|Women-specific allocation reported in AC 3-Tier
|6
|Railway staff duty-pass allocation reported
|21
Which Vande Bharat Sleeper Routes Are Operating?
The Vande Bharat Sleeper services connect major cities across different parts of India.
|Route
|Starting Station
|Destination
|States Connected
|Howrah–Kamakhya
|Howrah
|Kamakhya
|West Bengal and Assam
|New Delhi–Varanasi
|New Delhi
|Varanasi Cantt
|Delhi and Uttar Pradesh
|Mumbai–Bengaluru
|Mumbai CSMT
|SMVT Bengaluru
|Maharashtra and Karnataka
Vande Bharat Sleeper vs Regular Vande Bharat Express
The two train categories are designed for different travel requirements.
|Feature
|Vande Bharat Sleeper
|Vande Bharat Chair Car
|Main purpose
|Overnight journeys
|Daytime journeys
|Seating arrangement
|Sleeping berths
|Reclining seats
|Travel classes
|AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier, AC First Class
|Chair Car and Executive Chair Car
|Accommodation
|Berths
|Seats
|Tatkal facility
|Not available under notified sleeper rules
|Subject to applicable train-specific rules
|RAC
|Not available under notified sleeper rules
|Subject to applicable train-specific rules
|Journey type
|Long-distance overnight travel
|Short and medium-distance daytime travel
What Should Passengers Check Before Booking?
|Booking Check
|Why It Matters
|Train number and route
|To select the correct service
|Travel date
|To check reservation availability
|Travel class
|To compare berth options
|Passenger category
|To check eligibility for applicable quotas
|Berth availability
|RAC and waiting-list options are not provided
|Final fare
|To check the total payable amount
|Boarding station
|To avoid selecting the wrong boarding point
|Cancellation rules
|To understand refund conditions
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.