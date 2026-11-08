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Vande Bharat Sleeper Has 823 Berths but No RAC: Check Ticket Booking Rules

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 8, 2026, 18:38 IST

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains have 823 berths but no Tatkal, flexi-fare or RAC facility. Check ticket booking rules, coach configuration, reservation quotas and routes.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Has 823 Berths but No RAC: Check Ticket Booking Rules
Vande Bharat Sleeper Has 823 Berths but No RAC: Check Ticket Booking Rules

Indian Railways has introduced special ticket booking rules for Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains. Unlike several conventional long-distance trains, these premium overnight services do not offer Tatkal booking, dynamic or flexi-fare pricing or Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets. The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train has a total capacity of 823 berths across AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and AC First Class. Keep reading to read in detail. 

Vande Bharat Sleeper Booking Rules: Overview

Booking Feature Rule
Total coaches 16
Total berth capacity 823
Tatkal booking Not available
Premium Tatkal Not available
Flexi-fare Not applicable
Dynamic pricing Not applicable
RAC tickets Not available
Waitlisted tickets Not issued
Partially confirmed tickets Not issued
Reservation system Regular advance reservation
Travel classes AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and AC First Class

Vande Bharat Sleeper Has 823 Berths: Check Class-Wise Distribution

The train has three air-conditioned travel classes. AC 3-Tier accounts for the largest share of the available berths.

Travel Class Number of Berths Share of Total Capacity
AC 3-Tier 611 74.24%
AC 2-Tier 188 22.84%
AC First Class 24 2.92%
Total 823 100%

What Reservation Quotas Are Available on Vande Bharat Sleeper?

Indian Railways has specified reservation provisions for eligible passenger categories.

Reservation Category Details
Ladies quota Reservation provision for eligible women passengers
Senior Citizen quota Applicable under notified railway instructions
Persons with Disabilities quota Available under applicable rules
Duty Pass quota For eligible railway employees travelling on duty
Women-specific berth allocation Six berths in AC 3-Tier
Railway staff allocation 21 berths for employees travelling on duty passes

Vande Bharat Sleeper: Important Berth Allocation Details

Category Berths
Total berths across all classes 823
AC 3-Tier berths 611
AC 2-Tier berths 188
AC First Class berths 24
Women-specific allocation reported in AC 3-Tier 6
Railway staff duty-pass allocation reported 21

Which Vande Bharat Sleeper Routes Are Operating?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper services connect major cities across different parts of India.

Route Starting Station Destination States Connected
Howrah–Kamakhya Howrah Kamakhya West Bengal and Assam
New Delhi–Varanasi New Delhi Varanasi Cantt Delhi and Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai–Bengaluru Mumbai CSMT SMVT Bengaluru Maharashtra and Karnataka

Vande Bharat Sleeper vs Regular Vande Bharat Express

The two train categories are designed for different travel requirements.

Feature Vande Bharat Sleeper Vande Bharat Chair Car
Main purpose Overnight journeys Daytime journeys
Seating arrangement Sleeping berths Reclining seats
Travel classes AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier, AC First Class Chair Car and Executive Chair Car
Accommodation Berths Seats
Tatkal facility Not available under notified sleeper rules Subject to applicable train-specific rules
RAC Not available under notified sleeper rules Subject to applicable train-specific rules
Journey type Long-distance overnight travel Short and medium-distance daytime travel

What Should Passengers Check Before Booking?

Booking Check Why It Matters
Train number and route To select the correct service
Travel date To check reservation availability
Travel class To compare berth options
Passenger category To check eligibility for applicable quotas
Berth availability RAC and waiting-list options are not provided
Final fare To check the total payable amount
Boarding station To avoid selecting the wrong boarding point
Cancellation rules To understand refund conditions

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 8, 2026, 18:38 IST
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