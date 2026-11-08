Diwali 2026: 5 Traditions That Gen Z May Not Know About

Diwali 2026 is being celebrated across the country and different parts of the world on November 8. It is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by billions of people. However, over the years, several changes have been witnessed in the way people celebrate the festival. With Gen Z entering adulthood, shifts in traditional practices have also become noticeable. There are certain traditions that were once a regular part of Indian households but are now gradually changing or becoming less common. With the invention of technology and changing lifestyles, the way people celebrate Diwali has also evolved. Here, we will discuss 5 such traditions that have been part of Diwali celebrations for generations. From Broom Worship to 14 Diyas: 5 Lesser-Known Traditions of the Festival 1. Lighting 14 Diyas on Chhoti Diwali

Lighting 14 diyas on Chhoti Diwali is one of the traditions that is not regularly practised in many Indian households today. On this day, 14 diyas are lit around the house to remember ancestors and seek their blessings. The ritual is also associated with Yam, the god of death. While this tradition is still followed in some households, it is gradually becoming less common. 2. Worshipping the Broom Worshipping a new broom is another tradition associated with Diwali. This practice can still be seen across Indian households. People worship a new broom as it is associated with Goddess Lakshmi and is considered a symbol of cleanliness and prosperity. You can also find special stalls selling brooms in local markets during the Diwali season. 3. Making Rangoli at the Entrance Making rangoli at the entrance of the house is another popular Diwali tradition. This can be witnessed in households as well as schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

Children and family members gather to make colourful rangoli designs outside their homes. The practice is associated with welcoming Goddess Lakshmi and seeking prosperity. However, artificial rangoli designs and stickers have also become popular in the market. Despite these changes, the significance of rangoli remains very much the same. 4. Keeping Doors and Windows Open Keeping doors and windows open during Lakshmi Puja is another traditional practice followed in several Indian households. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits homes on Diwali night and keeping the doors and windows open welcomes her into the house. The practice is associated with seeking blessings, happiness and prosperity from the goddess. 5. Writing New Account Books Writing new account books is a tradition that can particularly be seen among business communities during Diwali. Known as Chopda Pujan, this ritual involves worshipping new account books during Lakshmi Puja.