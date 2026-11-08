ChatGPT Prompts for Photo Editing of Diwali 2026: Create 30+ Ultra HD Festive Photos in 8K Resolution

ChatGPT Prompts for Photo Editing of Diwali 2026: Diwali is one of the most beautiful festivals in India. From decorating homes with colourful lights and diyas to creating beautiful rangolis, performing Lakshmi Puja and celebrating with family and friends, every moment of this festival is special. If you want to make your Diwali 2026 photographs more attractive, ChatGPT can help you transform your regular selfies and portraits into stunning festive pictures using AI photo editing prompts. You can create realistic Diwali photographs featuring different traditional outfits, natural poses, festive activities and beautifully decorated backgrounds. Whether you want a picture while lighting diyas, making rangoli, performing Lakshmi Puja, enjoying phuljhari or decorating your home, these prompts can help you create a unique festive look.

Here are 30+ ChatGPT photo editing prompts for Diwali 2026 that you can copy, paste and use with your uploaded photograph. Special feature: Every prompt includes a different outfit and a different natural activity. You will not have to worry about getting the same saree, lehenga or repetitive standing poses in every generated photograph. How to Use ChatGPT Prompts for Diwali Photo Editing? Follow these simple steps: Open ChatGPT on your mobile phone or computer. Upload your favourite clear photograph. Choose any Diwali photo editing prompt given below. Copy and paste the complete prompt into ChatGPT. Ask ChatGPT to edit your photograph while keeping your original face and identity unchanged. Generate your festive photograph and save the result. Important Tip: Use a clear, high-quality photograph for better results. Always mention that your original facial features, skin tone and identity must remain unchanged.

30 Best ChatGPT Prompts for Diwali Photo Editing 2026 1. Traditional Diwali Look with Glowing Diyas Prompt: Edit my uploaded photograph into a beautiful and realistic Diwali 2026 portrait. Dress me in a deep wine-red Banarasi silk saree with intricate antique-gold zari borders, a matching short-sleeved blouse, traditional gold jhumkas and a delicate gold necklace. Capture me naturally walking through a beautifully decorated courtyard while carefully balancing two glowing earthen diyas on my open palms. Let me look down at the diyas with a gentle smile, as if someone has captured a candid festive moment. Create a warm background with golden fairy lights, marigold garlands and decorative lanterns. Use professional DSLR photography, realistic silk fabric, natural skin texture and cinematic golden lighting. Preserve my original face and identity exactly.

2. Creating a Beautiful Rangoli Prompt: Transform my uploaded photograph into a realistic Diwali rangoli-making scene. Dress me in a mustard-yellow cotton Anarkali suit with delicate mirror-work detailing, a contrasting green dupatta and traditional silver jhumkas. Show me bending slightly forward while carefully placing colourful flower petals into a large circular rangoli. One hand should be arranging the petals while the other holds a small bowl filled with rose and marigold petals. Capture my attention focused on the rangoli rather than looking directly at the camera. Add small glowing diyas around the rangoli, flower decorations and a beautifully decorated entrance. Create a natural candid photography effect with realistic hand movements, warm lighting and Ultra HD 8K details. Keep my original face unchanged.

3. Performing Lakshmi Puja at Home Prompt: Edit my uploaded photograph into a peaceful and realistic Lakshmi Puja celebration scene during Diwali 2026. Dress me in a royal purple silk salwar suit with a heavily embroidered neckline, a matching dupatta draped neatly over one shoulder and traditional temple jewellery. Show me kneeling comfortably in front of a beautifully decorated puja altar, gently offering fresh lotus flowers to the deity. Capture my hands folded respectfully for a moment of prayer, with a peaceful and devotional expression. Include a traditional puja thali, brass diyas, incense holders, flowers, sweets and marigold garlands. Use warm, soft lighting and realistic Indian home decorations. Maintain my original facial identity, natural skin texture and realistic body proportions.

4. Celebrating Diwali with Sparklers (Phuljhari) Prompt: Create a stunning and realistic Diwali night photograph using my uploaded picture. Dress me in an emerald-green velvet sharara suit with delicate silver embroidery, a matching short kurti, flowing sharara pants and silver statement earrings. Capture me in a playful moment while holding a glowing phuljhari at arm's length, gently moving my wrist to create beautiful sparkling light trails. Show me looking towards the sparkler with an excited natural smile rather than posing directly for the camera. Add decorative diyas, colourful lights and festive decorations in the background. Keep the sparkler safely away from my face and body. Use realistic night photography, natural shadows and professional DSLR quality. Preserve my original face and identity.

5. Lighting Beautiful Decorative Candles Prompt: Transform my uploaded photograph into an elegant Diwali 2026 festive photograph. Dress me in a pastel peach georgette saree with delicate pearl embroidery, a sleeveless embroidered blouse, a pearl bracelet and subtle diamond-style earrings. Show me leaning slightly forward while lighting a beautiful decorative candle placed on a flower-decorated wooden table. One hand should hold a long candle lighter while the other gently steadies the candle holder. Capture a natural smile as I concentrate on lighting it. Decorate the table with rose petals, marigold flowers, golden ornaments and several candles of different heights. Add warm golden lighting and realistic shadows. Create premium festive photography with natural skin texture and realistic fabric details.

6. Decorating a Beautiful Diwali House Prompt: Edit my uploaded photograph into a premium Diwali home-decoration photoshoot. Dress me in a turquoise-blue embroidered jacket-style kurta with ivory palazzo pants, a colourful phulkari dupatta and oxidised silver jewellery. Capture me standing on a small, stable decorative step stool while carefully hanging a colourful toran above the entrance of an Indian home. Show one hand adjusting the flower decoration while the other holds the remaining garland. My face should show concentration and a cheerful expression. Add colourful fairy lights, hanging lanterns, marigold garlands, traditional torans and decorative diyas. Use realistic indoor photography, natural lighting and Ultra HD 8K quality. Do not change my original face or identity. 7. Enjoying a Beautiful Rangoli

Prompt: Create a beautiful festive portrait using my uploaded photograph. Dress me in a lavender-purple embroidered lehenga with a contrasting silver blouse, a lightweight net dupatta and delicate kundan jewellery. Show me walking slowly around a beautifully decorated rangoli while admiring its colourful floral patterns. Capture the moment as I gently lift the edge of my lehenga to avoid stepping on the rangoli and turn my face towards the camera with a natural smile. Add flower petals, small glowing diyas and intricate geometric rangoli designs. Use a slightly elevated camera angle, realistic fabric movement and professional festive photography. Preserve my original facial identity. 8. Diwali Selfie with Fairy Lights Prompt: Turn my uploaded selfie into a stunning Diwali 2026 festive photograph. Dress me in a stylish black velvet Indo-western top with subtle golden sequin detailing, a statement gold choker and elegant earrings.

Capture me holding my smartphone slightly above eye level while taking a spontaneous selfie in front of warm golden fairy lights. Show a natural smile, with my free hand gently adjusting a strand of hair. The pose should look like a real festive selfie rather than a studio photograph. Add decorative lanterns, glowing diyas and soft golden bokeh effects in the background. Keep my original hairstyle, facial structure and expression recognisable. Use realistic smartphone portrait photography and natural skin texture. 9. Holding a Decorative Diwali Lantern Prompt: Create a realistic Diwali portrait using my uploaded photograph. Dress me in a mustard-orange silk kurta with intricate thread embroidery, ivory straight-fit trousers, a contrasting maroon stole and traditional gold earrings. Capture me walking through a decorated courtyard while gently raising a beautiful traditional hanging lantern to adjust its position. Show my head slightly turned towards the lantern with a natural, happy expression.

Add glowing diyas, colourful hanging lanterns, marigold flowers and warm fairy lights. Use professional portrait photography, realistic shadows, natural movement and cinematic golden lighting. Keep my original face and identity exactly the same. 10. Diwali Celebration with Traditional Sweets Prompt: Edit my photograph into a beautiful Diwali celebration scene. Dress me in a royal blue silk saree, and silver border and make me wear wait golden chain, and also golden chain in neck. Show me naturally leaning towards a sweets table while picking up a kaju katli from a beautifully arranged silver plate. Capture a cheerful candid expression, as if I am about to offer the sweet to someone standing beside the camera. Decorate the table with ladoos, barfi, gulab jamun, a brass diya and fresh flowers. Add golden fairy lights in the background. Use professional food and lifestyle photography, realistic food textures and Ultra HD 8K quality. Preserve my original facial features.

11. Balcony Diwali Celebration with City Lights Prompt: Transform my uploaded photograph into a beautiful Diwali night portrait. Dress me in a bottle-green chiffon saree with a rose-gold embroidered border, a matching sleeveless blouse and elegant rose-gold jewellery. Capture me gently placing a glowing diya along the balcony railing. Show me bending slightly to position the diya carefully while looking towards the beautiful city lights with a peaceful smile. Add several diyas along the railing, hanging fairy lights and a softly illuminated city skyline in the background. Use cinematic night photography, realistic lighting, beautiful depth of field and Ultra HD 8K resolution. Do not change my original face. 12. Diwali Family Celebration Portrait Prompt: Create a beautiful and realistic family Diwali portrait using the uploaded family photograph. Give every family member a different traditional outfit instead of matching or repeated clothing. Dress me in a rust-orange embroidered silk kurta with beige trousers and a matching stole.

Capture the family in a natural candid moment while exchanging Diwali gifts. Show one person handing over a decorated gift box, another laughing and a child reaching out excitedly to receive it. Avoid making everyone stand in a straight line. Decorate the living room with marigold garlands, glowing diyas, colourful rangoli and golden fairy lights. Keep every person's original face and identity unchanged. Use professional family lifestyle photography and realistic expressions. 13. Traditional Diwali Outfit with a Beautiful Dupatta Prompt: Edit my uploaded photograph into an elegant traditional Diwali fashion photograph. Dress me in a sky-blue chikankari Anarkali suit with delicate white threadwork, a lightweight white embroidered dupatta and small pearl earrings. Capture me naturally walking down a beautifully decorated staircase while gently holding the edge of my flowing dupatta. Show my face turned slightly towards the camera, with a soft and genuine smile.

Add glowing diyas, flower garlands and warm golden lights along the staircase. Use professional fashion photography, realistic fabric movement, natural skin texture and cinematic lighting. Preserve my exact facial features and original identity. 14. Decorating the Entrance with Diyas Prompt: Create a realistic Diwali-themed photograph using my uploaded image. Dress me in a bright pink cotton silk kurta with a contrasting yellow palazzo, delicate mirror-work detailing and colourful bangles. Show me crouching comfortably near the entrance while carefully placing small glowing earthen diyas along the doorstep. Capture one hand adjusting a diya while the other holds a small brass plate containing additional diyas. My attention should remain focused on the decoration. Add a colourful rangoli, marigold flower decorations, traditional toran and warm fairy lights around the entrance. Capture the scene naturally with realistic shadows and professional DSLR photography. Keep my face completely unchanged.

15. Diwali Celebration with a Beautiful Flower Thali Prompt: Transform my photograph into a beautiful festive Diwali portrait. Dress me in a wine-purple velvet salwar suit with detailed antique-gold embroidery, a matching dupatta and traditional gold bangles. Capture me walking towards a decorated puja area while holding a beautifully arranged brass thali with both hands. The thali should contain fresh marigold flowers, rose petals, a small diya, sweets and decorative items. Show me looking down at the thali with a gentle smile. Create a rich golden and red festive background with glowing lights and floral decorations. Use soft cinematic lighting, realistic photography and natural skin texture. Maintain my original facial identity. 16. Diwali Photoshoot with a Beautiful Doorway Prompt: Edit my uploaded photograph into a premium Diwali fashion photoshoot. Dress me in an ivory-white embroidered gharara suit with a contrasting deep-maroon dupatta, delicate gold embroidery and traditional jhumkas.

Capture me in a natural walking pose as I enter through a beautifully decorated traditional Indian wooden doorway. Show one hand gently touching the wooden doorframe while the other holds my dupatta. My expression should look relaxed and welcoming. Add marigold garlands, colourful torans, glowing hanging lanterns and small diyas along the entrance. Use professional DSLR photography, warm golden lighting and realistic Ultra HD details. Keep my original face unchanged. 17. Enjoying a Diya Decoration Activity Prompt: Create a beautiful and realistic Diwali photograph from my uploaded picture. Dress me in a peach-pink cotton kurta with delicate block-print floral patterns, white palazzo trousers and colourful glass bangles. Show me sitting comfortably on a low wooden stool while decorating an unlit earthen diya with colourful paints and a small brush. Capture my fingers carefully painting a floral pattern on the diya, with a few completed decorative diyas arranged beside me.

Add flower petals, traditional rangoli designs and golden fairy lights in the background. Use realistic candid photography, natural hand details and professional lighting. Preserve my original facial features. 18. Diwali Celebration in a Traditional Courtyard Prompt: Transform my uploaded picture into a stunning traditional Diwali celebration photograph. Dress me in a royal maroon bandhani lehenga with a contrasting mustard-yellow blouse, traditional mirror-work detailing and antique silver jewellery. Capture me twirling gently in the centre of a beautiful Indian courtyard, allowing the lehenga to flow naturally with the movement. Show a genuine smile and a slightly turned face. The pose should look like a spontaneous festive dance moment rather than a fashion-model pose. Decorate the courtyard with colourful rangoli, brass lamps, hanging lanterns, marigold garlands and multiple glowing diyas. Use professional cinematic photography and Ultra HD 8K quality.

19. Close-Up Portrait with a Glowing Diya Prompt: Create a beautiful close-up Diwali portrait using my uploaded photograph. Dress me in a deep teal-blue silk blouse with intricate gold embroidery, a matching silk saree and delicate traditional gold earrings. Capture me holding a small traditional diya with both hands near chest level, gently looking at its glowing flame with a peaceful expression. Let the warm golden light softly illuminate my face. Add a blurred background of glowing fairy lights, marigold flowers and decorative candles. Use professional portrait photography, natural skin texture, realistic facial details and cinematic depth of field. Maintain my original face and hairstyle. 20. Diwali Celebration with Golden Sparkles Prompt: Edit my uploaded photograph into a glamorous Diwali 2026 celebration photograph. Dress me in a champagne-gold sequinned Indo-western gown with a flowing cape-style sleeve, a fitted waist and elegant statement earrings.

Capture me walking naturally through a beautifully decorated festive hall while gently brushing a few flower petals from my shoulder. Show a relaxed expression and a subtle smile, with the gown moving naturally as I walk. Add golden decorative lights, sparkling background effects, glowing diyas and elegant floral decorations. Keep the photograph realistic rather than artificial. Preserve my original facial identity and natural body proportions. Use Ultra HD 8K quality. 21. Making a Rangoli with Flower Petals Prompt: Transform my uploaded photograph into a realistic candid Diwali photograph. Dress me in a bright green cotton saree with a contrasting magenta blouse, traditional printed border and simple gold bangles. Capture me kneeling on one knee while arranging marigold, rose and jasmine petals into a beautiful circular rangoli. One hand should gently spread the flower petals while the other holds a small woven basket filled with flowers.

Add several small diyas around the rangoli and decorate the surroundings with festive lights. Capture the moment naturally with realistic hand movements, natural expressions and professional photography. Keep my original face unchanged. 22. Diwali Celebration with Family and Friends Prompt: Create a beautiful Diwali celebration photograph using my uploaded image. Dress me in a lavender Indo-western palazzo suit with a heavily embroidered short jacket, a contrasting silver dupatta and modern statement earrings. Show me laughing naturally with family and friends while exchanging sweets. Capture a spontaneous moment in which I am offering a plate of ladoos to someone beside me, while others are smiling and enjoying the celebration. Include glowing diyas, flower garlands, rangoli, decorative lanterns and a festive sweets table. Make the atmosphere joyful, warm and realistic. Preserve the original facial identities of all uploaded people.

23. Royal Diwali Look with a Palace-Inspired Background Prompt: Edit my uploaded photograph into a luxurious royal Diwali portrait. Dress me in a royal blue velvet lehenga with elaborate silver zardozi embroidery, a matching embroidered blouse, a sheer dupatta and a traditional kundan necklace. Capture me naturally walking down a grand palace-inspired staircase while gently holding the railing. Let the dupatta flow behind me, and show me looking towards the decorated surroundings with a graceful smile. Add traditional brass lamps, golden lanterns, flower garlands and beautiful diyas. Use a rich blue and gold colour palette, realistic professional fashion photography and cinematic lighting. Keep my original face and identity unchanged. 24. Diwali Night Photography with a Beautiful Sky Prompt: Transform my uploaded photograph into a stunning Diwali night photograph. Dress me in a coral-red silk kurta with delicate chikankari embroidery, cream palazzo trousers and a contrasting embroidered dupatta.

Capture me sitting comfortably on a decorated outdoor swing while gently holding a small flower basket. Show me looking towards the illuminated night sky with a joyful and natural expression, as if enjoying the festive evening. Add distant colourful festive lights, glowing diyas, traditional lanterns and elegant flower decorations. Use professional night photography, realistic lighting and Ultra HD 8K quality. Keep my original facial features unchanged. 25. Beautiful Diwali Couple Photoshoot Prompt: Create a romantic and elegant Diwali couple photograph using our uploaded photographs. Dress me in a dusty-rose pink organza saree with delicate pearl embroidery and a matching sleeveless blouse. Dress my partner in a charcoal-grey embroidered bandhgala jacket with black trousers. Capture us walking naturally together through a beautifully decorated Indian courtyard. Show me gently holding my partner's arm while we both look at each other and laugh. Avoid a stiff, formal couple pose.

Add glowing diyas, marigold flower garlands, colourful rangoli and warm fairy lights. Use premium professional couple photography, realistic skin texture and cinematic golden lighting. Preserve both original faces and identities exactly. 26. Diwali Celebration with a Traditional Brass Lamp Prompt: Edit my uploaded photograph into a beautiful traditional Diwali photograph. Dress me in a bright yellow silk kurta with intricate red thread embroidery, a contrasting red dupatta, white churidar trousers and traditional gold jhumkas. Show me carefully pouring a small amount of oil into a traditional brass lamp using a tiny brass vessel. Capture my hand movement naturally and my attention focused on the lamp. Surround the lamp with fresh flowers, glowing earthen diyas and colourful rangoli. Add a beautifully decorated Indian home interior with warm golden lighting. Use realistic photography, detailed textures and natural skin tone. Do not alter my original face.

27. Minimalist Diwali Photoshoot with a Single Diya Prompt: Create a simple yet elegant Diwali photograph using my uploaded picture. Dress me in a soft mint-green handloom cotton saree with a delicate cream border, a matching elbow-sleeved blouse and minimal pearl jewellery. Capture me sitting on a traditional wooden bench near a window, gently holding a small glowing diya and looking outside with a peaceful smile. Let the natural evening light fall softly across my face. Add a few flower petals, a brass diya holder and subtle golden lights in the background. Use minimalist festive photography, realistic shadows and professional portrait quality. Keep my original face and identity unchanged. 28. Diwali Celebration with Floating Candles Prompt: Transform my uploaded photograph into a magical yet realistic Diwali-themed photograph. Dress me in a sky-blue embroidered silk lehenga with a silver-bordered dupatta, a matching blouse and delicate silver jewellery.

Show me standing beside a beautifully decorated water feature, leaning slightly forward while gently placing floating flower petals and a small floating candle into the water. Capture my attention focused on the water with a natural smile. Add marigold flowers, floating rose petals, traditional diyas and warm fairy lights. Create realistic water reflections, cinematic lighting and Ultra HD 8K quality. Preserve my original facial features. 29. Elegant Diwali Saree Photography Prompt: Edit my uploaded photograph into an elegant Diwali fashion photograph. Dress me in a royal turquoise Banarasi tissue saree with a contrasting magenta silk blouse, intricate traditional zari detailing and antique gold jewellery. Capture me walking through a beautifully decorated room while gently adjusting the pallu of my saree with one hand. Show the fabric flowing naturally as I turn slightly towards the camera with a genuine smile.

Add glowing diyas, flower garlands, golden lanterns and warm fairy lights. Use professional fashion photography, realistic saree fabric texture and cinematic lighting. Do not change my original face or identity. 30. Grand Diwali Celebration at Home Prompt: Create a stunning and realistic Diwali 2026 photograph using my uploaded photograph. Dress me in a sophisticated ivory-and-gold embroidered Anarkali gown with delicate threadwork, a flowing sheer dupatta and traditional gold accessories. Capture me naturally walking through a beautifully decorated Indian living room while carrying a decorative gift box with both hands. Show me turning towards a family member outside the frame with a joyful smile, as if someone has captured a spontaneous Diwali moment. Decorate the home with glowing diyas, colourful rangoli, hanging lanterns, marigold garlands, decorative candles and golden fairy lights. Make the setting luxurious, warm and welcoming without appearing artificial. Use professional DSLR photography, realistic skin texture and Ultra HD 8K quality. Preserve my original face and identity exactly.

Bonus: Best Instructions to Get Realistic Diwali Photos from ChatGPT For better results, add these instructions at the end of any photo editing prompt: Keep my original face 100% identical to the uploaded photograph.

Do not change my eyes, nose, lips, jawline or facial structure.

Maintain my original skin tone and natural skin texture.

Do not make my face look artificially smooth or plastic.

Maintain realistic hands, fingers and natural body proportions.

Give me a natural, candid pose related to the activity described in the prompt.

Avoid stiff model-like poses, repetitive standing poses and repetitive sitting poses.

Follow the exact outfit colour, fabric, design and jewellery mentioned in each individual prompt.

Do not reuse outfits from previous prompts. Every generated photograph must have a visibly different outfit.

Do not replace the specified outfit with a generic red saree, lehenga or salwar suit.

Maintain realistic clothing folds, fabric movement and natural draping.

Use natural DSLR photography instead of cartoon or animated effects.

Create a realistic festive background with professional lighting.

Use Ultra HD 8K-quality details and sharp focus.

Do not add unnecessary text, logos, watermarks or artificial facial effects.