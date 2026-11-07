CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marks Distribution, Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, and Question Paper Structure
Checking CBSE Class 9 Science exam pattern will help students understand the paper structure, type of questions asked, and marks distribution in detail. This will help them score well in the upcoming 2026-27 exams.
CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Class 9 students can check out the exam pattern for Science subject during the 2026-27 session shared here. As the official syllabus is available to access from the CBSE official portal, it details the course structure and mark-weightage to help prepare for the subject well.
Examining the marking scheme and pattern of questions for the CBSE Class 9 Science examination for the year 2026-27 is the key initial step that students need to undertake in order to create a solid base of knowledge in the field of science. The understanding of the marks allocation, the pattern of the question paper, and the weightage of units in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Earth Sciences helps the learner shift his focus from rote learning to preparing for the examination effectively.
Check| CBSE Class 9 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
CBSE Class 9 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
A brief overview of CBSE Class 9 exam pattern for the 2026-27 academic session is provided below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education
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Class
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9
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Examination Year
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2027
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Assessment Authority
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Individual CBSE-affiliated schools
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Subject
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Science
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Mathematics Theory
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80 Marks
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Science Theory
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80 Marks
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Internal Assessment
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20 Marks in Science
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Examination Duration
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Science: 3 Hours
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Curriculum
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CBSE 2026-27
Also Read lCBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 9 Science Subject-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27
The science syllabus of class IX offered by CBSE (Subject Code: 086) for the academic year 2026-27 conforms to the NCERT Exploration series. In total, the syllabus adopts a comprehensive system of evaluation carrying 100 marks. This includes an annual theory examination of 80 marks and a continuous assessment of 20 marks.
The curriculum is based on traditional disciplines and has four core units. The official break-up of the marks for each theory examination unit is as follows.
CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2026-27
Students can find CBSE Class 9 Science marks distribution for theory paper along with internal assessment shared below.
Unit-wise marks distribution:
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Unit
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Topics
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Marks
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I
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World of Living
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27
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II
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Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour
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25
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III
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Motion, Force, Work and Sound
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23
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IV
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Earth as a System
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5
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Total
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80
Science Internal Assessment:
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Assessment Component
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Marks
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Periodic Assessment
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5
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Multiple Assessment
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5
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Portfolio
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5
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Subject Enrichment (Practical Work)
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5
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Total
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20
What are the Latest Changes in CBSE Class 9 Science 2026-27?
The implementation of the new Class 9 Science curriculum represents one of the largest system reforms in the last few decades. The curriculum is designed as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, moving away from rote learning. It promotes curious investigations, interdisciplinary links, and the ability to apply scientific knowledge in practice.
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Earth Science Overview: In this thematic unit, entitled "Earth as a System," the intention is to examine how the planetary spheres combine with solar energy, atmospheric behaviors, and biogeochemical cycles.
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Physics: Revisions have allowed the unit to incorporate hands-on engineering concepts, including Work, Energy and Simple Machines (focusing on pulleys, levers and mechanical advantage).
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Chemistry: Realignment helped the merged topics become more compact and efficient by focusing on atomic structure, matter behavior and separations.
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Biology: Unit has been developed with early exposure to fundamentals of cellular components, tissue systems and basics of genetics.
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