GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR: What Is Banned and Allowed? Check Restrictions, Rules and Latest Update
GRAP Stage 2 was imposed across Delhi-NCR on November 2, 2026, after AQI entered the very poor category. Check the restrictions, allowed activities and latest GRAP Stage 3 update.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on November 2, 2026, after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the very poor category. Keep reading to know what is banned and what is allowed.
GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR: What Is Banned and Allowed?
On November 6, CAQM invoked GRAP Stage III across Delhi-NCR as a precautionary measure ahead of Diwali. Stage III measures now apply along with the restrictions under the earlier stages.
GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR
|Particular
|Details
|Pollution-control framework
|Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)
|Implementing authority
|Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)
|Stage II imposed
|November 2, 2026
|Reason
|Delhi’s AQI entered the very poor category
|AQI category for Stage II
|301–400
|Latest update
|Stage III invoked on November 6, 2026
|Area covered
|Delhi-NCR
|Main focus of Stage II
|Dust control, road cleaning, parking management and reduced vehicle use
What Is Banned or Restricted Under GRAP Stage 2?
GRAP Stage II mainly focuses on reducing road dust, controlling emissions and discouraging unnecessary private vehicle use. It does not impose a blanket ban on all private vehicles or construction activities. The following measures are part of the Stage II action plan:
|Measure
|What the Authorities Must Do
|Road dust control
|Conduct daily mechanical and vacuum sweeping on identified roads
|Dust disposal
|Transport and dispose of collected dust at designated locations
|Water sprinkling
|Sprinkle water with dust suppressants on roads before peak traffic hours
|Pollution hotspots
|Take targeted action at identified pollution hotspots
|Construction sites
|Increase inspections to check compliance with dust-control rules
|Parking charges
|Increase parking fees to discourage private vehicle use
|Office timings
|Consider staggered timings for government offices and municipal bodies
|Open waste burning prevention
|Provide electric heaters and electricity connections to certain residential-complex workers to discourage waste and biomass burning
Are Private Cars Banned Under GRAP Stage 2?
There is no general ban on private cars under GRAP Stage II. However, authorities are directed to discourage private vehicle use through increased parking charges and other traffic-management measures. Existing vehicle-emission rules and separate Delhi-NCR winter restrictions continue to apply.
|Vehicle or Transport Category
|Position Under Stage II
|Private petrol cars
|No blanket ban under Stage II
|Private diesel cars
|No blanket ban under Stage II
|BS-VI vehicles
|May operate, subject to applicable rules
|Electric vehicles
|May operate
|CNG vehicles
|May operate
|Public buses
|Services continue, subject to applicable rules
|Delhi Metro
|Services continue
|Vehicles without valid PUC certificates
|Subject to existing enforcement rules
Important: Separate winter vehicle restrictions introduced in Delhi-NCR must not be confused with GRAP Stage II. Under the separate rules, non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi face entry restrictions, subject to specified exemptions.
What Is Allowed Under GRAP Stage 2?
Stage II does not shut down normal city activities. Public transport, private travel and essential services can continue, provided they follow the applicable pollution-control and vehicle regulations.
|Activity
|Status
|Metro services
|Allowed
|Public bus services
|Allowed
|Private vehicle movement
|Allowed, subject to separate vehicle restrictions
|Electric and CNG vehicle movement
|Allowed, subject to applicable rules
|Essential services
|Allowed
|Construction activities following applicable dust-control rules
|Not covered by a blanket Stage II ban
|Road repair and maintenance
|Allowed under applicable rules
|Mechanised road cleaning
|Continued and intensified
|Water sprinkling on roads
|Continued and intensified
|Office operations
|Continue; staggered timings may be implemented
GRAP has four stages, with restrictions becoming stricter as air quality deteriorates.
|GRAP Stage
|AQI Category
|AQI Range
|Stage I
|Poor
|201–300
|Stage II
|Very Poor
|301–400
|Stage III
|Severe
|401–450
|Stage IV
|Severe Plus
|Above 450
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.