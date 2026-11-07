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GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR: What Is Banned and Allowed? Check Restrictions, Rules and Latest Update

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 7, 2026, 15:45 IST

GRAP Stage 2 was imposed across Delhi-NCR on November 2, 2026, after AQI entered the very poor category. Check the restrictions, allowed activities and latest GRAP Stage 3 update.

GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR: What Is Banned and Allowed? Check Restrictions, Rules and Latest Update
GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR: What Is Banned and Allowed? Check Restrictions, Rules and Latest Update

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on November 2, 2026, after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the very poor category. Keep reading to know what is banned and what is allowed.

GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR: What Is Banned and Allowed?

On November 6, CAQM invoked GRAP Stage III across Delhi-NCR as a precautionary measure ahead of Diwali. Stage III measures now apply along with the restrictions under the earlier stages.

GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR

Particular Details
Pollution-control framework Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)
Implementing authority Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)
Stage II imposed November 2, 2026
Reason Delhi’s AQI entered the very poor category
AQI category for Stage II 301–400
Latest update Stage III invoked on November 6, 2026
Area covered Delhi-NCR
Main focus of Stage II Dust control, road cleaning, parking management and reduced vehicle use

 

What Is Banned or Restricted Under GRAP Stage 2?

GRAP Stage II mainly focuses on reducing road dust, controlling emissions and discouraging unnecessary private vehicle use. It does not impose a blanket ban on all private vehicles or construction activities. The following measures are part of the Stage II action plan:

Measure What the Authorities Must Do
Road dust control Conduct daily mechanical and vacuum sweeping on identified roads
Dust disposal Transport and dispose of collected dust at designated locations
Water sprinkling Sprinkle water with dust suppressants on roads before peak traffic hours
Pollution hotspots Take targeted action at identified pollution hotspots
Construction sites Increase inspections to check compliance with dust-control rules
Parking charges Increase parking fees to discourage private vehicle use
Office timings Consider staggered timings for government offices and municipal bodies
Open waste burning prevention Provide electric heaters and electricity connections to certain residential-complex workers to discourage waste and biomass burning

 

Are Private Cars Banned Under GRAP Stage 2?

There is no general ban on private cars under GRAP Stage II. However, authorities are directed to discourage private vehicle use through increased parking charges and other traffic-management measures. Existing vehicle-emission rules and separate Delhi-NCR winter restrictions continue to apply.

Vehicle or Transport Category Position Under Stage II
Private petrol cars No blanket ban under Stage II
Private diesel cars No blanket ban under Stage II
BS-VI vehicles May operate, subject to applicable rules
Electric vehicles May operate
CNG vehicles May operate
Public buses Services continue, subject to applicable rules
Delhi Metro Services continue
Vehicles without valid PUC certificates Subject to existing enforcement rules

Important: Separate winter vehicle restrictions introduced in Delhi-NCR must not be confused with GRAP Stage II. Under the separate rules, non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi face entry restrictions, subject to specified exemptions.

 

What Is Allowed Under GRAP Stage 2?

Stage II does not shut down normal city activities. Public transport, private travel and essential services can continue, provided they follow the applicable pollution-control and vehicle regulations.

Activity Status
Metro services Allowed
Public bus services Allowed
Private vehicle movement Allowed, subject to separate vehicle restrictions
Electric and CNG vehicle movement Allowed, subject to applicable rules
Essential services Allowed
Construction activities following applicable dust-control rules Not covered by a blanket Stage II ban
Road repair and maintenance Allowed under applicable rules
Mechanised road cleaning Continued and intensified
Water sprinkling on roads Continued and intensified
Office operations Continue; staggered timings may be implemented

What Are the Four Stages of GRAP?

GRAP has four stages, with restrictions becoming stricter as air quality deteriorates.

GRAP Stage AQI Category AQI Range
Stage I Poor 201–300
Stage II Very Poor 301–400
Stage III Severe 401–450
Stage IV Severe Plus Above 450

 


 

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 7, 2026, 15:45 IST
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