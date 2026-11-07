GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR: What Is Banned and Allowed? Check Restrictions, Rules and Latest Update

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on November 2, 2026, after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the very poor category. Keep reading to know what is banned and what is allowed. GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR: What Is Banned and Allowed? On November 6, CAQM invoked GRAP Stage III across Delhi-NCR as a precautionary measure ahead of Diwali. Stage III measures now apply along with the restrictions under the earlier stages. GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR Particular Details Pollution-control framework Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Implementing authority Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Stage II imposed November 2, 2026 Reason Delhi’s AQI entered the very poor category AQI category for Stage II 301–400 Latest update Stage III invoked on November 6, 2026 Area covered Delhi-NCR Main focus of Stage II Dust control, road cleaning, parking management and reduced vehicle use

What Is Banned or Restricted Under GRAP Stage 2? GRAP Stage II mainly focuses on reducing road dust, controlling emissions and discouraging unnecessary private vehicle use. It does not impose a blanket ban on all private vehicles or construction activities. The following measures are part of the Stage II action plan: Measure What the Authorities Must Do Road dust control Conduct daily mechanical and vacuum sweeping on identified roads Dust disposal Transport and dispose of collected dust at designated locations Water sprinkling Sprinkle water with dust suppressants on roads before peak traffic hours Pollution hotspots Take targeted action at identified pollution hotspots Construction sites Increase inspections to check compliance with dust-control rules Parking charges Increase parking fees to discourage private vehicle use Office timings Consider staggered timings for government offices and municipal bodies Open waste burning prevention Provide electric heaters and electricity connections to certain residential-complex workers to discourage waste and biomass burning

Are Private Cars Banned Under GRAP Stage 2? There is no general ban on private cars under GRAP Stage II. However, authorities are directed to discourage private vehicle use through increased parking charges and other traffic-management measures. Existing vehicle-emission rules and separate Delhi-NCR winter restrictions continue to apply. Vehicle or Transport Category Position Under Stage II Private petrol cars No blanket ban under Stage II Private diesel cars No blanket ban under Stage II BS-VI vehicles May operate, subject to applicable rules Electric vehicles May operate CNG vehicles May operate Public buses Services continue, subject to applicable rules Delhi Metro Services continue Vehicles without valid PUC certificates Subject to existing enforcement rules Important: Separate winter vehicle restrictions introduced in Delhi-NCR must not be confused with GRAP Stage II. Under the separate rules, non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi face entry restrictions, subject to specified exemptions.

What Is Allowed Under GRAP Stage 2? Stage II does not shut down normal city activities. Public transport, private travel and essential services can continue, provided they follow the applicable pollution-control and vehicle regulations. Activity Status Metro services Allowed Public bus services Allowed Private vehicle movement Allowed, subject to separate vehicle restrictions Electric and CNG vehicle movement Allowed, subject to applicable rules Essential services Allowed Construction activities following applicable dust-control rules Not covered by a blanket Stage II ban Road repair and maintenance Allowed under applicable rules Mechanised road cleaning Continued and intensified Water sprinkling on roads Continued and intensified Office operations Continue; staggered timings may be implemented